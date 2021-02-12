Friday, February 12, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story VR- Based App For Smartphones To Reduce The Fear Of Heights
Lead StoryScience & Technology

VR- Based App For Smartphones To Reduce The Fear Of Heights

The results from the study suggest that the repeated use of a smartphone-based virtual reality exposure therapy can greatly improve the behavior and subjective state of well-being in height situations

0
VR based app
VR based app to control fear of heights. Pixabay

A team of researchers has developed a virtual reality (VR)-based app for smartphones to reduce the fear of heights. The findings indicated that trial participants who spent a total of four hours training with the app at home had an improvement in their ability to handle real height situations.

“What is new, however, is that smartphones can be used to produce the virtual scenarios that previously required a technically complicated type of treatment, and this makes it much more accessible,” said lead author Dorothee Bentz, from the University of Basel in Switzerland.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

Fear of heights is a widespread phenomenon. Approximately 5 percent of the general population experiences a debilitating level of discomfort in height situations. For the study, published in the journal NPJ Digital Medicine, the team developed a smartphone-based virtual reality exposure therapy app called Easyheights.

VR based app
The team developed a smartphone-based virtual reality exposure therapy app called Easyheights. Pixabay

The VR based app uses 360-degree images of real locations, which the researchers captured using a drone. People can use the app on their own smartphones together with a special virtual reality headset. During the virtual experience, the user stands on a platform that is initially one meter above the ground. After allowing acclimatization to the situation for a certain interval, the platform automatically rises. In this way, the perceived distance above the ground increases slowly but steadily without an increase in the person’s level of fear.

ALSO READ: New DNA Tool to Predict People’s Height And Risk For Cancer

The research team studied the efficacy of this approach in a randomized, controlled trial. Fifty trial participants with a fear of heights either completed a four-hour height training program. The efficacy of the Easyheights training proved comparable to that of conventional exposure therapy, the team said.

The results from the study suggest that the repeated use of a smartphone-based virtual reality exposure therapy can greatly improve the behavior and subjective state of well-being in height situations, they added. (IANS)

Previous articleHave You Heard Of Male Menopause? Andropause Explained
Next articleLong-Term Stress May Lead To An Increased Risk Of A Heart Attack

RELATED ARTICLES

Bollywood Interview

Great Songs Come Out of Experiments: Composer Duo Sachin-Jigar

NewsGram Desk - 0
Composer duo Sachin-Jigar say that they are exploring independent music more deeply, and hope to come out with great songs through their experimentations. With Valentine's...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Antibodies Against COVID May Last For Up to 8 Months or Longer After Vaccination: AIIMS Director

NewsGram Desk - 0
All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Director Randeep Guleria on Friday said that antibodies against the novel Coronavirus disease may last for up...
Read more
Lead Story

Indian Smartphone Market To Potentially Grow Over 10 Percent In 2021

NewsGram Desk - 0
The smartphone market in India will potentially grow over 10 percent (year-on-year) in 2021 and 5G shipments are expected to grow tenfold to cross...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Great Songs Come Out of Experiments: Composer Duo Sachin-Jigar

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Composer duo Sachin-Jigar say that they are exploring independent music more deeply, and hope to come out with great songs through their experimentations. With Valentine's...
Read more

Antibodies Against COVID May Last For Up to 8 Months or Longer After Vaccination: AIIMS Director

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Director Randeep Guleria on Friday said that antibodies against the novel Coronavirus disease may last for up...
Read more

Indian Smartphone Market To Potentially Grow Over 10 Percent In 2021

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The smartphone market in India will potentially grow over 10 percent (year-on-year) in 2021 and 5G shipments are expected to grow tenfold to cross...
Read more

How Indian Dating App Users Prepare For Real Meeting

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
From doing an online search to sharing live location, Indian dating app users take various precautions before meeting their digital matches for the first...
Read more

A Few Tips To Overcome Some Of The Most Difficult Cleaning Challenges

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
With the change of season, a whole lot of spring cleaning is due. In addition to the cleaning one regularly does, the task of...
Read more

Domestic Hedonism To Mindful Moderation Will Drive The Cocktail Trend In 2021

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Domestic hedonism to mindful moderation will drive the cocktail trend in 2021, said a new report. The Bacardi Cocktail Trends Report reveals how recent...
Read more

National Women’s Day: Remembering The “Nightingale of India” Sarojini Naidu on Her Birth Anniversary

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Sarojini Naidu who is a renowned freedom fighter and popularly known as "Nightingale of India" was born on February 13, 1879, in Hyderabad. Naidu was...
Read more

Farmers Discuss New Techniques To Improve Banana Cultivation

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
As part of the ongoing five-day National Horticulture Fair 2021, farmers from the Northeast, Maharashtra, and Goa on Thursday participated in a virtual interaction...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

maryland criminal attorneys on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
https://sites.google.com/view/link-alternatif-poker88 on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
Anthony Persse on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
bandarq on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
متابعين انستقرام خليجيين on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
شراء متابعين سناب متفاعلين on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Slot on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
Lovie Blohm on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
شراء متابعين انستقرام الامارات on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
زيادة متابعين في الانستقرام on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada