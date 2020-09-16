Wednesday, September 16, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Environment A Vulture-Toxic Drug Still Being Prescribed in Pharmacies Across India: Researchers
EnvironmentIndiaLead Story

A Vulture-Toxic Drug Still Being Prescribed in Pharmacies Across India: Researchers

In 2003, the widespread veterinary use of a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug diclofenac in cattle was discovered to be decimating the Asian vultures

0
Vulture-killing drug still being sold in India: Researchers
After a decade of being banned, a vulture-toxic drug is still being prescribed in pharmacies across India. Unsplash

More than a decade after being banned, a vulture-toxic drug is still being prescribed in pharmacies across India, according to an undercover investigation led by a group of environmental organisations and universities.

In 2003, the widespread veterinary use of a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug diclofenac in cattle was discovered to be decimating the most iconic birds in South Asia — Asian vultures — after entering the vultures’ food chain.

This environmental disaster caused 99.9 per cent of white-rumped vultures and 97 per cent of long and slender-billed vultures to be wiped out — a staggering 40 million birds — pushing these birds to the brink of extinction.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

Governments were quick to react, with India, Pakistan, Nepal and Bangladesh banning the drug from veterinary practice. Yet cattle carcasses in India continue to be found containing potentially lethal concentrations of diclofenac along with contaminated, dead vultures.

Worryingly, populations of these critically endangered birds were not showing significant signs of recovery. The new study, published recently in the journal Bird Conservation International, set out to identify what non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs were being offered for sale for veterinary use. From 2012 to 2017, members of the research team visited pharmacies and asked for drugs to treat their injured cow, buying the first drug that was offered.

Vulture-killing drug still being sold in India: Researchers
In Nepal, there is evidence that vulture populations have begun to recover. Unsplash

This research was undertaken by the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds Centre for Conservation Science, the Bombay Natural History Society, Bird Conservation Nepal, IUCN Bangladesh and the University of Cambridge.

John Mallord, the lead author of the study, said: “As the sale of diclofenac for veterinary use is illegal, if we were open about the reasons for the survey, and that we were vulture conservationists, pharmacists would be unlikely to offer us diclofenac.”

“We had to pretend to be livestock owners so we could get an unbiased picture of its availability.”

In India, trends in sales of different non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs varied between the different regions surveyed.

In the first year, diclofenac was still the most commonly offered non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug. Whilst sales of diclofenac declined in some states, elsewhere there were actually increases. In the five Indian states surveyed in the final year, 2017, diclofenac was still being offered by 10 to 46 per cent of pharmacists.

Chris Bowden, Programme Manager of Saving Asia’s Vultures from Extinction (SAVE), told IANS: “The importance of these results is emphasised by the most recent published nationwide population surveys of vultures in India and Nepal.”

“In Nepal, there is evidence that vulture populations have begun to recover, but in India they either continue to decline or, at best, are stable but at low levels and not yet showing signs of a recovery.”

However, the study had some positive findings.

Vulture-killing drug still being sold in India: Researchers
In Bangladesh, the vulture-toxic drug ketoprofen was always more commonly sold than meloxicam, despite being also illegal and banned. (Representational Image). Unsplash

Sales of diclofenac declined in all three countries over the course of the survey, although there was variation depending on the region. Diclofenac virtually disappeared from the pharmacies in Nepal, with meloxicam, a vulture safe non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug, being the drug of choice for treating cattle.

In Bangladesh, the vulture-toxic drug ketoprofen was always more commonly sold than meloxicam, despite being also illegal and banned.

Also Read: UN Report Outlines Eight Transformative Changes to Save the Planet

Vibhu Prakash, Deputy Director of Bombay Natural History Society said: “Although diclofenac, which is the most toxic drug to vultures, has been the main focus of our advocacy work, our study recorded 11 different non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, of which five are already known to be toxic to vultures.

“Where there is robust scientific evidence that drugs are toxic to vultures, governments within vulture range countries should implement bans on their veterinary use.”

“This will require extensive safety testing of a range of drugs, which will also discover further vulture-safe non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug, which will give farmers and veterinarians a choice, in addition to meloxicam.” (IANS)

Previous articleIsolation Amidst Covid-19 Predicts Type 2 Diabetes
Next articleI Choose the Negative Characters Wisely, Says Pankaj Tripathi

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

Pop Star Lady Gaga Recalls The Time When She Was Bullied

NewsGram Desk - 0
Pop star Lady Gaga has recalled the time when she was bullied in middle school. "I didn't know how to stand up for myself without...
Read more
Health & Fitness

TPAG Stresses On Importance Of Safe Blood Transfusion For Everyone

NewsGram Desk - 0
In the run-up to the World Patient Safety Day to be observed on Thursday, the TPAG ((Thalassemia Patients Advocacy Group) has stressed on the...
Read more
Health & Fitness

People With PTSD Are Twice As Likely To Develop Dementia

NewsGram Desk - 0
People who have experienced post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) are up to twice as likely to develop dementia later in life, warn researchers. For the study,...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,155FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,772FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Pop Star Lady Gaga Recalls The Time When She Was Bullied

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Pop star Lady Gaga has recalled the time when she was bullied in middle school. "I didn't know how to stand up for myself without...
Read more

TPAG Stresses On Importance Of Safe Blood Transfusion For Everyone

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
In the run-up to the World Patient Safety Day to be observed on Thursday, the TPAG ((Thalassemia Patients Advocacy Group) has stressed on the...
Read more

People With PTSD Are Twice As Likely To Develop Dementia

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
People who have experienced post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) are up to twice as likely to develop dementia later in life, warn researchers. For the study,...
Read more

Government To Increase Jail Terms In Cases Of Crimes Against Women: Tamil Nadu

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami on Wednesday said the state government has decided to increase jail terms in cases of crimes against women...
Read more

Scientists Find Humpback Whales In Crocodile-Infested Australian River

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
By Phil Mercer Marine experts are planning to rescue humpback whales that have been recorded for the first time in crocodile-infested waters in the Kakadu...
Read more

A Night of Shorter Sleep May Lead to Stressful Events the Next Day

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
People who sleep late at night, kindly take note. Researchers have found that after a night of shorter sleep, people react more emotionally to...
Read more

Natural Bacteria, Covid-19 Together May Increase Severity in Obese, Diabetic Patients

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The combined effects of the body's natural community of bacteria, also called microbiota, working together with Covid-19 in the lungs could explain the severity...
Read more

Faulty Glass in Tables Can Cause Life-Threatening Injuries: Researchers

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have revealed that faulty glass in tables can cause life-threatening injuries and provides evidence that stricter federal regulations are needed to protect consumers. The...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Casti Audio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Ecran display complet cu rama Samsung Galaxy S7 EDGE negru on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
valve on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,155FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,772FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Donate to NewsGram to support quality journalism.
x