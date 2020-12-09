Thursday, December 10, 2020
I've Waited For The Right Opportunity Patiently: Arjun Rampal
Entertainment

I’ve Waited For The Right Opportunity Patiently: Arjun Rampal

Arjun Rampal's plays a lead role in his upcoming movie- "Nail Polish"

Arjun Rampal
Arjun Rampal's new movie Nail Polish is releasing on the OTT platform ZEE5 on January 1, 2021. Pinterest

Actor Arjun Rampal plays the lead in the upcoming film, Nail Polish. He claims he would include his new release as one of the top three films on his list of work that he feels proud of.

“I think in the last few years, I am finally manifesting everything I wanted in my career. Yes, I had to wait. I have waited for the right opportunity patiently but finally, the law of attraction is working in my favor. I am putting out the kind of work I would love to be a part of. When it comes to ‘Nail Polish’ I think this is one of the top three films that I would put on my list of work that I feel proud of. This is a special film,” Arjun told IANS at a virtual press interaction during the film’s trailer launch on Tuesday.

The story of the film revolves around the killing of migrant children that involves an influential man, and how a defense lawyer plays a crucial role in unveiling the mystery.

The film also features Manav Kaul, Rajit Kapur, and Anand Tiwari in important roles.

“When I read the story I knew that the film has to be made because it is an important story. It was quite interesting for me because these actors — Manav, Rajit, Anand — are from theatre and they are friends. I was the odd one out there. So, through the process of the making of the film, I develop equations with my co-actors, my director and that is how we expand our creativity,” he said.

The film, directed by Bhargava Krishna is releasing on the OTT platform ZEE5 on January 1, 2021. (IANS)

