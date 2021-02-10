“War Stories Related To One’s Own Country Prove To Be Inspiring”, Says Annup Sonii

Actor Annup Sonii says war stories related to one’s own country can be quite inspiring, and adds that is also the theme of his upcoming web series, 1962: The War In The Hills.

The Mahesh Manjrekar directorial sees Annup essaying Major Ranjith Khatar, a competitive Army officer and a dear friend of Major Suraj Singh (played by Abhay Deol).

“Mahesh sir and I go way back! A few years ago we worked together on a project, so we’re quite familiar with each other’s style of working. We met one fine day and he mentioned he’s working on an ambitious take on the 1962 war and I instantly wanted to be a part of it,” Annup said.

“My role of Ranjeet Khatar is a very sweet and nice one. He is constantly competing with Abhay’s Suraj Singh but in a friendly way. ‘1962: The War In The Hills’ is a great story and I am glad I am part of a series that focuses on lesser known parts of the war. I think any war story related to your own country can be quite inspiring,” he added.

The series also stars Mahie Gill, Sumeet Vyas, and Akash Thosar. Inspired by true events, the series narrates an untold story of bravery and valour and how an army of 125 Indians stood against Chinese.

The series is slated for release on February 26 on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Premium. (IANS)