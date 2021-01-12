Tuesday, January 12, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Ways To Improve Computer's Learning Ability
Lead StoryScience & Technology

Ways To Improve Computer’s Learning Ability

Computer-based Artificial Intelligence (AI) can function more like human intelligence.

0
computer
Technology has made the process of learning easier and it would further simplify the process in the coming years.

Computer-based Artificial Intelligence (AI) can function more like human intelligence when programmed to use a much faster technique for learning new objects, researchers say. In the journal Frontiers in Computational Neuroscience, the researchers explained how the new approach vastly improves the ability of AI software to quickly learn new visual concepts.

“Our model provides a biologically plausible way for artificial neural networks to learn new visual concepts from a small number of examples,” said the researcher, Maximilian Riesenhuber, Professor of neuroscience at Georgetown University in the US.

“We can get computers to learn much better from few examples by leveraging prior learning in a way that we think mirrors what the brain is doing,” Riesenhuber added. Humans can quickly and accurately learn new visual concepts from sparse data — sometimes a single example.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

Even three- to four-month-old babies can easily learn to recognize zebras and distinguish them from cats, horses, and giraffes. But computers typically need to “see” many examples of the same object to know what it is, the researcher explained.

The big change needed was in designing software to identify relationships between entire visual categories, instead of trying the more standard approach of identifying an object using only low-level and intermediate information, such as shape and color, he added.

AI
In addition to shedding light on how people perceive and interact with computers, the study offers possibilities for improving human communication – with subtle guidance and reminders from AI. Pixabay

The researchers found that artificial neural networks, which represent objects in terms of previously learned concepts, learned new visual concepts significantly faster. The brain architecture underlying human visual concept learning builds on the neural networks involved in object recognition.

ALSO READ: Computer Models Can Fast Identify Kids With Attention Disorder

The anterior temporal lobe of the brain is thought to contain “abstract” concept representations that go beyond shape. These complex neural hierarchies for visual recognition allow humans to learn new tasks and, crucially, leverage prior learning.

“Our findings not only suggest techniques that could help computers learn more quickly and efficiently, but they can also lead to improved neuroscience experiments aimed at understanding how people learn so quickly, which is not yet well understood,” Riesenhuber concluded. (IANS)

Previous articleNo More Extensions To Pay Tax Penalty
Next articleOnline Transactions Grew By 80 Percent In India

RELATED ARTICLES

Beauty Tips

Bath Salt Recipes That You Can Make At Home

NewsGram Desk - 0
The wonderful thing about soaking yourself in a hot bath is that it is soothing and relaxing and yet, helps to refresh and rejuvenate...
Read more
Beauty Tips

The Ultimate Guide And Care For Your Tresses

NewsGram Desk - 0
Winter weather isn't the best for your hair, making it dry and brittle. The screen time doesn't help hair fall woes either. It's best...
Read more
Business

Online Transactions Grew By 80 Percent In India

NewsGram Desk - 0
In a year bogged down by pandemic-driven lockdowns and social distancing, online transactions grew by 80 percent in India as compared to 2019, suggesting...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Bath Salt Recipes That You Can Make At Home

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
The wonderful thing about soaking yourself in a hot bath is that it is soothing and relaxing and yet, helps to refresh and rejuvenate...
Read more

The Ultimate Guide And Care For Your Tresses

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
Winter weather isn't the best for your hair, making it dry and brittle. The screen time doesn't help hair fall woes either. It's best...
Read more

Online Transactions Grew By 80 Percent In India

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
In a year bogged down by pandemic-driven lockdowns and social distancing, online transactions grew by 80 percent in India as compared to 2019, suggesting...
Read more

Ways To Improve Computer’s Learning Ability

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Computer-based Artificial Intelligence (AI) can function more like human intelligence when programmed to use a much faster technique for learning new objects, researchers say....
Read more

No More Extensions To Pay Tax Penalty

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
The Central Board of Direct Taxes dashed hopes of all taxpayers waiting for further extension of due dates for filing tax returns rejecting all...
Read more

Few Points To Keep In Mind Before You Hire An Interior Designer

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Are you considering hiring an interior decorator? If so, you must plan ahead to get maximum returns. From your budget and timeline to your...
Read more

Exercise During First-Trimester To Lower Risk Of Gestational Diabetes

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Pregnant women who exercise more during the first trimester of pregnancy may have a lower risk of developing gestational diabetes, a new study suggests....
Read more

A Few Digital Fitness Platforms To Help You Reach Your Fitness Goal

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Sitting at home for months has made people shift everyday fitness to virtual or online programs. Here's a list of a few digital fitness...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada