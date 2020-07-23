Thursday, July 23, 2020
We all Need to Play Our Part to Ensure That we Create Less Pollution: Randeep Hooda

Randeep Hooda hopes people will restart responsibly after the Covid-19 lockdown

Randeep Hooda: We all need to play our part to ensure a healthy planet
Randeep is part of a campaign called 'Restart Responsibly'. Wikimedia Commons

Actor Randeep Hooda hopes people will restart responsibly after the Covid-19 lockdown, and feels everyone has a part to play in making the planet healthy.

Randeep is part of a campaign called ‘Restart Responsibly’, about which he said: “This campaign is close to my heart, as we are not asking people to take a pledge without any specific outcome. The campaign aims to inspire people to take steps that can easily be added to their daily routines in a thoughtful way. Because, if everyone does small things right, then the overall impact on the environment will be huge.”

Randeep Hooda: We all need to play our part to ensure a healthy planet
Randeep is urging people to exit the lockdown in a responsible manner. Wikimedia Commons

“We all need to, and I can’t emphasise this enough, play our part to ensure that we create less pollution to ensure better quality air and water. An important observation we all need to make is that humans are not centre of the universe. We are a part of it, along with the flora and fauna. If we all just respect this fact and get on with life, I am sure tomorrow will be better,” he added.

Through the Discovery India campaign, Randeep is urging people to exit the lockdown in a responsible manner. The campaign video shows Randeep taking a daily routine, and including actions like placing water for birds, riding a bicycle, and taking care of his pet, while opening up about the impact that human action has had on the environment. (IANS)

