Friday, December 25, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Websites Can Entice Users To Reveal More Of Their Private Information
Lead StoryScience & Technology

Websites Can Entice Users To Reveal More Of Their Private Information

By placing each request on consecutive, separate webpages, users are more likely to reveal more private data

0
private information
Internet users can be manipulated into sharing private info. Pixabay

Online users are more likely to reveal private information based on how website forms are structured to elicit data, new research has found. The researchers at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (BGU) in Israel showed that by using digital “foot-in-the-door” techniques, such as requesting personal information from less important to more private (ascending privacy-intrusion order), websites can successfully entice users to reveal more of their private information.

Similarly, by placing each request on consecutive, separate webpages, users are more likely to reveal more private data. Websites can further manipulate their users by spreading out information requests over the course of several pages, rather than consolidating all requests on one page.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

For the study, the researchers collaborated with Rewire, a Tel Aviv neobank (a virtual or online bank) providing international money transfer services. They examined the activities of around 2,500 users who were asked to provide their country, full name, phone number, and email address as part of the sign-up process.

ALSO READ: Report: Indian Millennials Are Buying 5G-Ready Smartphones More Often

“We found that both manipulations independently increased the likelihood of sign-up and conversion,” said Professor Lior Fink, head of the BGU Behavioral Information Technologies (BIT) Lab. “The ascending privacy intrusion manipulation increased sign-up by 35 percent and the multiple-page manipulation increased sign-up by 55 percent.”

The research was presented at the 41st International Conference on Information Systems (ICIS 2020), held virtually this year from December 12-16. (IANS)

Previous articleiPhone’s Built-In Calculator App With A Scientific Mode
Next articleHow To Use Fat Burners For Gaining Better Weight Loss Results

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Survey Reveals What People Missed Most About Offices

NewsGram Desk - 0
With work-from-home taking over most of our lives in 2020, do people miss going to their workplaces? A WeWork year-end survey reveals that office parties,...
Read more
Business

How To Use Fat Burners For Gaining Better Weight Loss Results

NewsGram Desk - 0
BY RANDY STARK Many people aspire for a toned and well-sculpted body. In the world of supplements, many people are struggling and are desperate to...
Read more
Lead Story

iPhone’s Built-In Calculator App With A Scientific Mode

NewsGram Desk - 0
Do you know that your iPhone has a calculator with a scientific model that is visible when the device is kept in a portrait...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Survey Reveals What People Missed Most About Offices

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
With work-from-home taking over most of our lives in 2020, do people miss going to their workplaces? A WeWork year-end survey reveals that office parties,...
Read more

How To Use Fat Burners For Gaining Better Weight Loss Results

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
BY RANDY STARK Many people aspire for a toned and well-sculpted body. In the world of supplements, many people are struggling and are desperate to...
Read more

Websites Can Entice Users To Reveal More Of Their Private Information

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Online users are more likely to reveal private information based on how website forms are structured to elicit data, new research has found. The...
Read more

iPhone’s Built-In Calculator App With A Scientific Mode

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Do you know that your iPhone has a calculator with a scientific model that is visible when the device is kept in a portrait...
Read more

Pankaj Tripathi: I Fail To Understand Why Women Keep Quiet About Their Trauma

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor Pankaj Tripathi says he is unable to understand why women prefer to keep quiet instead of opening up whenever they experience some sort...
Read more

Fashion Mantra Of 2021: Re-Wear And Reuse Your Styles

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
Buying sustainable fashion was predicted to be the trend of 2020 last December. At this time most of us had not even heard of...
Read more

The Changing Fashion Preferences Of People

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
The pandemic has brought certain lifestyle modifications -- first-time consumers of eco-friendly products and consciously adopting change which has translated into bigger markets for...
Read more

Ministry of Culture To find The Truth Of Tomb Dara Shikoh

India NewsGram Desk - 0
A committee constituted by the Ministry of Culture to find the tomb of Dara Shikoh, eldest son of the Mughal emperor Shah Jahan, in...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada