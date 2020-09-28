Monday, September 28, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Using Weighted Chain Blankets May Improve Sleep of Insomnia Patients
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Using Weighted Chain Blankets May Improve Sleep of Insomnia Patients

Using weighted chain blankets may lead to better sleep maintenance

0
Weighted blankets found to improve sleep of insomnia patients
The researchers found that people using weighted blankets were almost 26 times more likely to experience a decrease of 50 per cent or more in their insomnia severity. Unsplash

Using weighted chain blankets may lead to better sleep maintenance, a higher daytime activity level, and reduced symptoms of fatigue, depression and anxiety among insomnia patients with psychiatric disorders, says a study.

The researchers found that participants in the weighted blanket group were almost 26 times more likely to experience a decrease of 50 per cent or more in their insomnia severity compared with the control group, and they were nearly 20 times more likely to achieve remission of their insomnia.

Positive results were maintained during a 12-month, open follow-up phase of the study.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

“A suggested explanation for the calming and sleep-promoting effect is the pressure that the chain blanket applies on different points on the body, stimulating the sensation of touch and the sense of muscles and joints, similar to acupressure and massage,”

said principle investigator Mats Alder, consultant psychiatrist at the Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm, Sweden.

“There is evidence suggesting that deep pressure stimulation increases parasympathetic arousal of the autonomic nervous system and at the same time reduces sympathetic arousal, which is considered to be the cause of the calming effect.”

The study, published in the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine, involved 120 adults previously diagnosed with clinical insomnia and a co-occurring psychiatric disorder: major depressive disorder, bipolar disorder, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, or generalised anxiety disorder. Participants were randomised to sleep for four weeks at home with either a chain-weighted blanket or a control blanket.

Participants assigned to the weighted blanket group tried an 8-kg chain blanket at the clinic. Ten participants found it to be too heavy and received a 6-kg blanket instead.

Weighted blankets found to improve sleep of insomnia patients
Nearly 60 per cent of weighted blanket users had a positive response with a decrease of 50 per cent or more in their Insomnia Severity Index score. Unsplash

Participants in the control group slept with a light plastic chain blanket of 1.5 kg. Change in insomnia severity, the primary outcome, was evaluated using the Insomnia Severity Index. Wrist actigraphy was used to estimate sleep and daytime activity levels.

Nearly 60 per cent of weighted blanket users had a positive response with a decrease of 50 per cent or more in their Insomnia Severity Index score from the baseline to the four-week endpoint, compared with 5.4 per cent of the control group.

Also Read: SAATHI: Ministry of Tourism Partners QCI to Assist Hospitality Industry

Remission, a score of seven or less on the Insomnia Severity Index scale, was 42.2 per cent in the weighted blanket group, compared with 3.6 per cent in the control group.

After the initial four-week study, all participants had the option to use the weighted blanket for a 12-month follow-up phase. Participants who switched from the control blanket to a weighted blanket experienced a similar effect as patients who used the weighted blanket initially, said the study. (IANS)

Previous articlePandemic Will “Turn Tourists into Travellers”: Rider Mohit Kharbanda
Next articleHigh Levels of Air Pollution Leads to Increase in Electricity Consumption: Study

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Tobacco Kills 20% of All People Who Die From Coronary Heart Disease Every Year

NewsGram Desk - 0
The World Health Organization reports tobacco kills 1.9 million people, or 20 percent of all those who die every year from coronary heart disease....
Read more
Health & Fitness

Even Low Alcohol Consumption During Pregnancy Can Impact Child’s Brain Development

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that even low levels of alcohol consumption during pregnancy can have an impact on a child's brain development. The study, published in...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Pandemic May Cause a Global Tsunami of Mental Health Problems: Researchers

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers, including one of Indian-origin, have found that Covid-19 pandemic will cause a global tsunami of mental health problems. Mental health problems were already a...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,133FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,776FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Tobacco Kills 20% of All People Who Die From Coronary Heart Disease Every Year

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The World Health Organization reports tobacco kills 1.9 million people, or 20 percent of all those who die every year from coronary heart disease....
Read more

Even Low Alcohol Consumption During Pregnancy Can Impact Child’s Brain Development

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that even low levels of alcohol consumption during pregnancy can have an impact on a child's brain development. The study, published in...
Read more

Pandemic May Cause a Global Tsunami of Mental Health Problems: Researchers

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers, including one of Indian-origin, have found that Covid-19 pandemic will cause a global tsunami of mental health problems. Mental health problems were already a...
Read more

World Heart Day: Choreographer Ashely Lobo on Attaining Heart Health Through Dance

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
By Siddhi Jain Indian-Australian choreographer Ashley Lobo, who is also the founder and artistic director of Danceworx Academy and Navdhara Theatre, says that for dancers,...
Read more

Here’s Why You Should Change Your Skin & Hair Products Every Season

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
By Puja Gupta With winters approaching, your skin and hair absolutely starts to feel the difference. The change of season is always a complicated time...
Read more

The Party Culture of Hindi Film Industry

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
BY VINOD MIRANI The film industry was known for its party culture. The alcohol flowed freely catering to choice of all, from beer to vodka...
Read more

High Levels of Air Pollution Leads to Increase in Electricity Consumption: Study

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that high levels of air pollution are forcing people to consume more electricity, subsequently causing even greater environmental problems by increasing...
Read more

Using Weighted Chain Blankets May Improve Sleep of Insomnia Patients

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Using weighted chain blankets may lead to better sleep maintenance, a higher daytime activity level, and reduced symptoms of fatigue, depression and anxiety among...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Casti Audio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Ecran display complet cu rama Samsung Galaxy S7 EDGE negru on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
valve on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,133FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,776FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada