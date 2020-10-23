Friday, October 23, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home India Western Digital Introducing Customized Data Storage for Indians
IndiaLead StoryScience & Technology

Western Digital Introducing Customized Data Storage for Indians

During the pandemic, Western Digital is offering its customers innovative solutions for data storage

0
Data Storage
Work from home triggered the need for storing and managing data effectively especially for those who are not on Cloud. Pinterest

As work from home triggered the need for storing and managing data effectively especially for those who are not on Cloud, storage solutions major Western Digital said on Friday that it is continuously introducing customized and purpose-built solutions based on the latest technology for consumers and enterprises in India.

The current environment has spiked the need for different kinds of personalized gadgets across user segments.

“From students to professionals, everyone is relying on technology. Amid all this, data is defining our identity. This massive churn has created a strong need for storing and managing our content effectively,” Khalid Wani, Director, Sales, Western Digital, told IANS.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

“The hurried implementation of digital learning has further proliferated storage solutions to help store the exponential amount of data that we are creating daily — from heavy assignments, videos, and presentations to make learning more seamless,” Wani added.

Tapping into the need for speed and reliability, Western Digital this week introduced the new WD brand ‘My Passport SSD in capacities up to 2TB.

The new SSD delivers accelerated read speeds of up to 1050MB per second and write speeds of up to 1000MB per second.

Data Storage
The 500GB storage device costs Rs 8,999 the 1TB one is available for Rs 15,999 and 2TB variant costs Rs 28,999. Pinterest

The My Passport SSD is backed by a five-year limited warranty and is available in the 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB capacities at Amazon till October 30 and will reach retail stores from November 13.

The 500GB storage device costs Rs 8,999 the 1TB one is available for Rs 15,999 and 2TB variant costs Rs 28,999.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: भारत के गलत मानचित्र को लेकर सरकार ने ट्विटर को दी चेतावनी

During the Amazon ‘Great India Festival’ till November 13, the WD My Passport SSD (500GB) is available for Rs 6,999, the 1TB variant costs 12,999, and the 2TB one comes for Rs 24,999.

“The new palm-sized drive allows home and business users to save, access, and protect the content that matters. The drive helps secure content and keep productivity flowing with password enabled 256-bit AES hardware encryption,” Wani said.

The stylish, durable metal design is both shock and vibration resistant and offers drop-resistant up to 6.5 feet.

Also Read: Indian Firms Witness Increase in Cyber Threats During WFH

“We have a powerful play across segments for storage- from consumers to enterprises. Our broad product portfolio is speared across categories; from external HDD and SSD derives to internal drives across technologies,” the Western Digital executive said. (IANS)

Previous articleSMEs and Startups Face More Cyberattacks in India
Next articleMisuse of Underground Water to be Punishable Offense

RELATED ARTICLES

India

Ashtottaram 21: OṀ GOPŪJĀBHŨMYAI NAMAH

NewsGram Desk - 0
Ashtottaram 21 21) OṀ GOPŪJĀBHŨMYAI NAMAH:                      OṀ (AUM) -GO-POO-JAA-BHOO-MYAI— NA-MA-HA                      ॐ गोपूजाभूम्यै नमः                      (Gopūja: 'Cow worship') There is an Indian proverb that says that the joys of the world...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Antiviral Remdesivir Receives FDA Approval for COVID Treatment

NewsGram Desk - 0
The US Food and Drug Administration has approved the antiviral drug Veklury (remdesivir) for use in adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Excess Meat and Dairy Diet Leads to Cancer Risk

NewsGram Desk - 0
An international team of researchers has identified a direct molecular link between meat and dairy diets and the development of antibodies in the blood...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,778FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Ashtottaram 21: OṀ GOPŪJĀBHŨMYAI NAMAH

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Ashtottaram 21 21) OṀ GOPŪJĀBHŨMYAI NAMAH:                      OṀ (AUM) -GO-POO-JAA-BHOO-MYAI— NA-MA-HA                      ॐ गोपूजाभूम्यै नमः                      (Gopūja: 'Cow worship') There is an Indian proverb that says that the joys of the world...
Read more

Antiviral Remdesivir Receives FDA Approval for COVID Treatment

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The US Food and Drug Administration has approved the antiviral drug Veklury (remdesivir) for use in adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age...
Read more

Excess Meat and Dairy Diet Leads to Cancer Risk

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
An international team of researchers has identified a direct molecular link between meat and dairy diets and the development of antibodies in the blood...
Read more

Aspirin May Lower the Death Risk of Severe COVID Patients

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have claimed that hospitalized COVID-19 patients who were taking a daily low-dose aspirin to protect against cardiovascular disease had a significantly lower risk...
Read more

Misuse of Underground Water to be Punishable Offense

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Wastage and misuse of potable water and groundwater will, henceforth, be a punishable offense in India. In an important step in groundwater preservation in the...
Read more

Western Digital Introducing Customized Data Storage for Indians

India NewsGram Desk - 0
As work from home triggered the need for storing and managing data effectively especially for those who are not on Cloud, storage solutions major...
Read more

SMEs and Startups Face More Cyberattacks in India

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Startups and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) remain the most vulnerable segment in India when it comes to cyberattacks, said a new eBook report. The...
Read more

Kapil Dev Suffers Heart Attack, Undergoes Angioplasty Successfully

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
India's first World Cup-winning cricket captain Kapil Dev has undergone a successful angioplasty at a south Delhi hospital, a senior doctor confirmed on Friday. The...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,778FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada