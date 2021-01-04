Monday, January 4, 2021
EnvironmentLead Story

Western Disturbance Likely To Affect Western Himalayan Region

The Delhi-NCR region too received light showers of rain in the afternoon and some parts of western UP and Haryana also witnessed rain

0
western disturbance
A fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect Western Himalayan Region from Thursday. Pixabay

The India Meteorological Department has said that a fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect Western Himalayan Region from Thursday. As a result, no significant change in minimum temperatures is likely during the next 2-3 days over northwest India. However, it could gradually fall by 2-4 degrees Celsius over some parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi as well as west Rajasthan during the subsequent two days.

Isolated heavy rain, snowfall is also expected over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Muzaffarabad on January 4 & 5, over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on January 5, and isolated heavy rainfall over northern parts of Punjab on January 4 and 5.

“All these favorable meteorological features are likely to persist till January 5 and continue to cause moderate to intense wet spell with fairly widespread to widespread precipitation accompanied with thunderstorms, lightning over northwest India during next three days,” said the MeT department.

A north-south zone of wind confluence continues to exist from North Punjab to the Northeast Arabian Sea, with strong interaction between south-westerly in association with the above Western Disturbance and lower level moist southeasterlies.

An active Western Disturbance lies as a middle and upper-level cyclonic circulation over Central Pakistan and neighborhood with its induced cyclonic circulation over southwest Rajasthan & neighborhood at lower levels. The Delhi-NCR region too received light showers in the afternoon and some parts of western UP and Haryana too received rainfall and light showers. (IANS)

