What Can Dermal Fillers Do?

Dermal fillers are one of the most useful tools you’ll find at a clinic and in the hands of an experienced surgeon, they can produce some of the best results in the industry. This is thanks to a lot of different factors having been worked on and improved throughout the years. Whether it’s through developing the way dermal fillers are administered, to the chemical engineering of the compound itself, as well as optimizing prices and treatment plans to fit the needs of the local clients.

One NYC clinic, MiracleFace MedSpa, for many years now has had some great dermal filler-based treatments on offer for their clients, from Juvederm against age marks to their packages of Lip Fillers NYC, which offer some truly staggering results. A lot of people simply can’t believe their eyes when they look in the mirror for the first time after the procedure. It looks as though something has changed, but in such a natural way, that it really makes you question exactly what and how.

But one thing’s for sure when it comes to dermal fillers: they work wonders in a wide variety of ways, and that’s what we’ll look through today. So that next time you’re deciding to go to your local clinic thinking about what you want to have done, maybe dermal fillers will come to your mind and you’ll experience their amazing abilities for yourself.

Smoothing Out Wrinkles

Wrinkles are among the most prominent facial features that you unfortunately probably didn’t ask for. Some people accept them with pride, seeing wrinkles as a sign of not just aging, but also wisdom and experience. To other people, an extra wrinkle is a traumatic experience.

So, for those people out there, who feel an extra dose of anxiety any time they see a new wrinkle pop up, they begin to panic. There is no cause for alarm, not when dermal filler compounds like Juvederm and Restylane can smooth out wrinkles with just a few injections.

As our skin grows older and gets stretched out, leaving a lot of empty space. This empty space can be filled in with dermal filler compounds which raise the skin up and cause it to stretch out only a tiny bit. And while this stretching is relatively small and almost unnoticeable, it is still enough to smooth out the wrinkles and trenches which have formed on the surface of the skin.

Dermal fillers go through lots of testing before they can be used, which is why they’re considered to be some of the safest compounds in the beauty industry. Hence why so many clinics trust fillers like Juvederm or Restylane and offer so many amazing treatments utilizing their amazing abilities. The dermal fillers are applied through several small injections into the face, which makes them minimally invasive procedures. This has several advantages, such as not having to worry about long periods of recovery time or painful side effects that take weeks if not months to go away. Recover time following dermal fillers is very short, low effort and the side effects are quite small too.

Volume Restoration

A lot of people have trouble understanding what volume is. And it makes sense; it’s not something that’s as visible as something like wrinkles or crow’s feet. Volume is a lot more subtle in how it works, but you’ll believe it when you see it, it definitely does make a huge difference in how your face looks.

Other than your bone structure or the thickness of your skin, there are also other aspects of your face that give it shape and form, more notably how tight your skin is. When you’re still young and your skin is tight, it wraps around key areas of your face, like the cheekbones, forehead, under the eyes, around the jaw, and so on. These are what give your face so much personality and make it look fresh.

Compare a face with tight skin, where there are clear lining and form, to an older face that has sagged skin and all these contours are lost. There is a very notable difference, but it’s just hard to pinpoint exactly what it is.

When dermal fillers are injected into certain areas of the face, they prop up the skin, pulling it up and letting it wrap around all those previously mentioned areas. And there you have restored volume and a much younger-looking face. Additionally, even though volume restoration doesn’t necessarily have to smooth out wrinkles, it does actually help out with age marks as well. You’ll find that after the dermal filler has been injected, it actually flattens out some of the wrinkles, making your face look even younger.

Lip Fillers and Wrinkles Around the Mouth

Another very popular use for dermal fillers is to get rid of wrinkles around the mouth, and more importantly, plump up the lips. Lips come in all shapes and sizes, some are big and puffy, others are more thin and sharp. Both are equally beautiful, but recent trends have people looking to have thicker lips as opposed to thinner ones.

Naturally, not everyone’s going to have those big lips that you see on so many celebrities and A-list actors, but even if genetics weren’t on your side, medicine and science are. Dermal fillers are a perfect compound for lip filling.

When injected into certain parts of the lips, dermal fillers puff them up and make them look naturally bigger. And yes, naturally, as in they don’t look fake or artificially big. Nowadays, cosmetic surgeons put a lot of emphasis on authenticity in their work and it is very visible when you look at it. It’s hard to even tell the difference.

Just look up the results of MiracleFace MedSpa’s clients who tried out their Lip Filler NYC treatment plan and see just how natural they look. Before and after photos are by far some of the best examples of any cosmetic treatment, but they’re especially useful when comparing lips.

(Disclaimer: The article is sponsored, and hence promotes some commercial links.)