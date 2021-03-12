Friday, March 12, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Entertainment Here's What Determines a Song's Success in The Era of Fake Views...
EntertainmentLead Story

Here’s What Determines a Song’s Success in The Era of Fake Views and Likes

While the debate around the ethicality and legality over fake views and likes continues, artistes insist focusing on quality over numbers is the only way to step out of the rat race

0
Songs
It is dangerous to compare metrics from songs released by labels against independent releases because obviously as independent artistes who are releasing music on their independent channels don't have access to the finances or resources that huge labels do. Pixabay

Since last year, after rapper Badshah was questioned by Mumbai Police, stories of musicians ‘buying’ fake likes and views have become rampant. With the concept of albums and their sales figures becoming history, people have now started wondering what could be the legitimate way to determine a song’s success.

“This is a matter of concern. An artiste should be free from all these worries and constantly thrive for improvement. Views and numbers game have made artistes lethargic and less productive,” feels singer Rashmeet Kaur, who says that artistes today are more bothered about numbers than the music they create.

“It depends on how are you spending your time as an artiste, and I feel young, upcoming talents are losing that, since everyone goes with the views and numbers now. Learning and practicing (should) come first, and if you’re strong in that, the views and numbers will follow and you’ll be in for the long run,” she adds.

While the debate around the ethicality and legality over fake views and likes continues, artistes insist focusing on quality over numbers is the only way to step out of the rat race.

“I think the numbers are skewed and misleading. As an artiste, I’m trying to focus on producing quality and trying to stay away from focusing on the numbers because a lot of the numbers are not representative of what’s really happening. It’s important to set realistic goals, and I try to stay away from setting numeric goals. I feel qualitative goals are a better way to gauge how well you’re doing,” says singer Jonita Gandhi, who is also wary about the trend affecting indie musicians, who don’t have the luxury of being backed by big music labels.

Please Follow NewsGram on Facebook To Get Latest Updates!

“It is dangerous to compare metrics from songs released by labels against independent releases because obviously as independent artistes who are releasing music on their independent channels don’t have access to the finances or resources that huge labels do. It’s not a healthy comparison,” says Jonita.

However, not everyone is averse to the idea of music labels supporting their artistes by buying fake likes and vies. Delhi-based-rapper

Fake News
Since last year, after rapper Badshah was questioned by Mumbai Police, stories of musicians ‘buying’ fake likes and views have become rampant. With the concept of albums and their sales figures becoming history, people have now started wondering what could be the legitimate way to determine a song’s success. Pixabay

Krsna compares it to the time when music labels used to “buy full pages ads in newspapers and magazines to sell CDs”, before the streaming culture came in.

“So If you bought an album after seeing the advertisement did it not count as a CD sale?” he asks, adding: “Advertising is a legitimate way to push a song. Labels tend to advertise and market songs online through legal channels and that is not wrong since it is the label’s job to get the song to the masses.”

If numbers and views are not the right parameter to judge a song’s success, there are many other ways, many artistes feel, by which they can gauge audience reaction to their songs. “The only way to measure success is by how many places or people you hear playing the song, and how do people react to the song when you perform it live. There are a lot of songs on YouTube with millions of views but you never really hear anyone playing the songs,” says Krsna.

ALSO READ: India’s Startup Ecosysyem Became an Attraction in The World: PM Narendra Modi

Jonita, too, feels that the best way to judge a song’s success is by “seeing whether the audio is trending on social media, not in terms of number of views but whether people are using the audio to make content like reels and generally sharing songs”.

“Also, streaming numbers on OTT platforms, word of mouth buzz, and comments over numbers are the right approach to understand how well a particular song or an album is doing,” she adds. (IANS/KR)

Previous articleKV Computer Science Teacher Develops Robot That Speaks 38 Foreign Languages
Next articleThe Do’s And The Don’ts Of Contact Lenses

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Head Injuries May Worsen Cognitive Decline Decades Later

NewsGram Desk - 0
People who experienced head injuries in their 50s or younger score lower than expected on cognitive tests at age 70, a new study suggests....
Read more
India

How India’s Rice Yield Can Adapt To Climate Change Challenges

NewsGram Desk - 0
If farmers maintain current practices, rice production will decrease substantially by 2050 in India. But, various management strategies can mitigate the effects of climate...
Read more
Lead Story

Biden Order Could Change How Colleges Handle Sex Misconduct

NewsGram Desk - 0
In a first step toward reversing a contentious Trump administration policy, President Joe Biden ordered his administration to review federal rules guiding colleges in...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Head Injuries May Worsen Cognitive Decline Decades Later

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
People who experienced head injuries in their 50s or younger score lower than expected on cognitive tests at age 70, a new study suggests....
Read more

How India’s Rice Yield Can Adapt To Climate Change Challenges

India NewsGram Desk - 0
If farmers maintain current practices, rice production will decrease substantially by 2050 in India. But, various management strategies can mitigate the effects of climate...
Read more

Biden Order Could Change How Colleges Handle Sex Misconduct

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
In a first step toward reversing a contentious Trump administration policy, President Joe Biden ordered his administration to review federal rules guiding colleges in...
Read more

Why Do People Embrace Conspiracy Theories?

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Authorities are still working to determine the identities of the insurrectionists who attacked the U.S. Capitol on January 6, many of whom were apparently...
Read more

21 Women Honored At International Women Of Courage Award Ceremony

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The U.S. State Department recognized 21 women who have demonstrated leadership in advocating for human rights, gender equality, and women’s empowerment, honoring them at an "International...
Read more

Low Stress Linked To Less Consumption Of Fast Food: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
If you have lower levels of stress, there are chances that you will consume lesser fast food, finds a new study. When the researchers...
Read more

Pfizer’s Vaccine Offers Approx 97% Effectiveness in Symptomatic COVID Cases: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Pfizer-BioNtech's Covid-19 vaccine offers at least 97 per cent effectiveness in symptomatic Covid-19 cases, according to real world data published by the pharma company. The...
Read more

The Do’s And The Don’ts Of Contact Lenses

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By Carol Trehearn There is much speculation about the safety of one-day lenses. We feel nervous about putting them near our eyes and we worry...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

yes 바카라 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
klik disini on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
퍼스트 바카라 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Situs Slot on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
Szkło Tematy on Jews recollect the conquest of 1967 war after completing 50 years
우리 카지노 더나인 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ผิวแห้ง on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
NewsGram Desk on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Lester Spivakovsky on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
transformador trifásico 380v para 220v 15kva on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada