“What Do You Do With Their Genitals?” Oxford Abhijit Sarkar’s Misogynistic Comments

Abhijit Sarkar, an Oxford professor who is at the focal point of the Rashmi Samant resignation controversy, downplayed sexual assault and abused Kangana Ranaut on Twitter with disgusting sexual remarks.

In light of the recent controversy, the Oxford faculty member who headed the ‘Hinduphobia’ drive targeting Rashmi Sawant has gotten himself entangled in controversy, with many old misogynistic tweets resurfacing.

Sarkar’s strange, obscene, and misogynistic tweets target popular Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut. Considering Sarkar’s motive and the background of his tweet, it is clear that Sarkar was implicitly charging Kangana of dealing naked pictures of herself, not exclusively to an actor, yet additionally to political figures.

Abhijit Sarkar lost all pretenses of dignity when he decided to blame Kangana for a highly vulgar tweet revealing the behavior of major actors towards her in the Bollywood industry, in another tweet dated September 22 a year ago.

In a tweet, where Kangana was expressing her solidarity to Payal Ghosh who fearlessly took a stand in opposition to lewd behavior by a Bollywood director. Abhijit Sarkar egotistically replied to Kangana Ranaut’s tweet with a filthy and obscene reaction on such a serious tweet concentrating on the crucial topic of sexual abuse.

Misogyny and sexism shown by @UniofOxford Professor @mailtoabhijit is not a “Right Wing” problem. His is a problematic mindset that must be called out irrespective of ideology. If you still don’t, you are equally messed up. Not less! pic.twitter.com/EHzscxy1sH — Monica (@TrulyMonica) March 24, 2021

But this exceptionally offensive tweet can be considered gentle when contrasted with another tweet he focused on Kangana Ranaut.

In a tweet dated January 3, 2021, he blames Kangana Ranaut for sending “exceptional pictures” to a colleague with whom she has openly quarreled with. Sarkar at that point proceeds to denounce Kangana Ranaut for sending the equivalent “exceptional pictures” to the “leader of your political party”.

He is additionally a prominent Hinduphobic. He sees consuming beef as a sign of success, despite the fact that it is a stringent cultural and religious prohibition for Hindus. His racial verbal abuse directed at Indians and Hindus in specific has enraged a wide segment of the British expatriate community in the UK and India.

On February 16 he took Instagram to share a Bengali post with a photo of Goddess Saraswati, writing, “I remember when I was a child, I broke several Saraswati idols by thrashing them on the floor.” You see, I’ve been adamantly anti-religious since childhood.”

Rashmi Samant, the first female Indian elected as the president of the Oxford University Students Union was likewise assaulted by Abhijit Sarkar on the grounds that she is a Hindu and slandering her Hindu identity. He also alleged Rashmi of being Islamophobic, claiming she was from coastal Karnataka, which he described as “a bastion of Islamophobic far-right forces.”

The Oxford Hindu Society released a statement denouncing all forms of discrimination in this background. It slammed Abhijit Sarkar’s behavior on Facebook when he pulled Rashmi’s parents into the debate claiming that Samant’s parents were “Sanatan Dharma” adherents and such people “should not be allowed” to lead the Student Union. He also alleged Prime Minister Narendra Modi of sponsoring Rashmi’s student council elections.

Following the uproar, social media users worldwide insisted that Hinduphobic university professors should be dismissed, with the hashtag #DismissAbhijitSarkar trending on social media platforms.

