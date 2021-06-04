Friday, June 4, 2021
India
IndiaIndian History & CultureLead Story

What Is It About Ramcharitmanas That Makes Liberals So Afraid?

Secular liberals who despise the Hindus cannot accept the potential of the Raam Naam (Raam's Name) to unify the Hindus

Ramcharitmanas
"Jai Shri Raam" is not just a motto but also a confirmation of India's cultural oneness. Wikimedia Commons

Shri Ramcharitmanas is an epic poem in the Awadhi language (Eastern Hindi language) penned by Goswami Tulsidas, an Indian poet from the 16th century. It includes all the activities of Lord Rama and the word “Ramcharitmanas” literally means “Lake of the deeds of Rama.” It is regarded as one of the finest Hindu literary masterpieces and is venerated by the Hindus as a sacred book.

It is the shorter version of  Valmiki’s Ramayana but with the immeasurable character of Tulsi’s high intellect and poetical spirit. Although brief, it is an epic, split into 12,800 lines split into 1,073 stanzas and 7 kinds or divisions. Tulsidas’s poetic proclamation is the ultimate devotion or Bhakti to Lord Rama.

Lord Rama is the most important deity for the Hindus because he embodies the essence of Hindu civilization. He symbolizes the qualities of obedience, self-sacrifice, bravery, and respect for elders. These principles are highly regarded by every Hindu household. Both Ramcharitmanas and Ramayana are used to convey these principles.

Ramcharitmanas
Goswami Tulsidas composing his famous Avadhi Ramcharitmanas; bazaar art, 1940’s. Wikimedia Commons

Lord Ram symbolizes Indian cultural oneness since he connects people of various cultures and regions. India is united by Ram’s persona, he brings together people of various backgrounds and beliefs because they appreciate the principles that Ram represented in his life. “Jai Shri Raam” is not just a motto but also a confirmation of India’s cultural oneness.

While the name ‘Shri Raam’ is always recited for harmony and tranquility, in recent days, it is very much in the headlines for numerous reasons and has been employed in pointless political debates. This is because ‘liberals’ have assumed the task to defame the sacred name ‘Raam.’ They sought to say with all possible means that that Raam’s name did not exist. They loathe Shri Raam’s followers and especially Sanatan Dharma (eternal dharma) in the nation.

Secular liberals who despise the Hindus cannot accept the potential of the Raam Naam (Raam’s Name) to unify the Hindus. They also hate the fact that the epic Ramcharitmanas has the capacity to unify people from various castes, backgrounds, and language groups. When this union breaks down, their divide and rule policy progress effortlessly. This is why these liberals consider it very crucial to slander and destroy Lord Raam’s glory.

Ramcharitmanas
Verses from the Balakanda of Ramcharitmanas at the Manas Mandir, Chitrakuta, Madhya Pradesh, India. Wikimedia Commons

They question the truth of the Ramayana or be it Ramcharitmanas. They think Lord Rama is a fictitious character and their aim to demolish Ram Sethu and destroy proofs relating to the Ram Temple at Ayodhya were two attempts to undermine Indians’ trust in Lord Raam. They believe that if they can persuade people to forget about Lord Raam, they can convince them to forget about their Hindu heritage as well. However, they failed in their mission and will never prevail, as Hindus are becoming more cognizant of their civilization and culture. They are speaking up and demanding their rights.

This isn’t the first time that people like these have spoken out against Lord Rama and the Ramcharitmanas. English authors, in the past, have also misconstrued the meaning of Raam and the Ramcharitmanas. While controlling India, the British did everything they could to remove the affection and devotion from the Indians’ hearts for Lord Rama. However, they never succeed.

ALSO READ: Contribution Of Hindu Temples In India During Covid Crisis

Ramcharitmanas
Rama Setu – Mannar – Sri Lanka. Wikimedia Commons

Ramcharitmanas was dubbed the “Bible of North India” by JM McPhee when he translated it. He said, “We might speak of it with truth as the Bible of Northern India। A copy of it is to be found in almost every village। and the man who owns it earns the gratitude of his illiterate neighbors when he consents to read aloud from its pages। The poet was wiser than he knew when he insisted on writing his book in the vernacular.”

The so-called secularists and liberals have written a slew of articles calling Ramanand Sagar’s serial “Ramayana” a “Hindu-Propaganda.” These liberals didn’t just propagate misinformation about Shri Ram and the Ramcharitmanas; they also authored offensive essays and poetry about other Hindu deities. They despise Lord Ram because he stands in the way of their ‘Breaking India’ ambition. Forgetting Lord Raam would fundamentally alter the essence of our culture and nation and for Hindus, this is the most serious threat. As a result, we must devote all of our efforts to preserving Lord Shri Ram’s legacy and principles.

What Is It About Ramcharitmanas That Makes Liberals So Afraid?

