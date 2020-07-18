Saturday, July 18, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Here's What Not To Do To A Person With Mental Health Issues
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Here’s What Not To Do To A Person With Mental Health Issues

Here's how not to make things worse for your friend

0
How to treat a person suffering from mental health
We are our minds. Our relationships, our memories, our success, our moments of fun, our view of our work and ourselves, are all a function of positive mental health. Flickr

All of us function because we have a mind of our own. The way we think, the way we feel and the way we interact with our environment describes and determines our mental health.

Follow us on Facebook to stay updated on the latest news!!

We are our minds. Our relationships, our memories, our success, our moments of fun, our view of our work and ourselves, are all a function of positive mental health. Mental health and mental ill-health are a continuum, explains Dr. Achal Bhagat, Senior Consultant Psychiatrist, and Psychotherapist at Apollo Hospitals, Delhi.

“Mental illnesses are common. There are nearly 200 types of mental illnesses. Some of these are common mental disorders, like anxiety, depression, obsessive-compulsive disorder, and psychosomatic problems (physical symptoms because of psychological reasons). The more severe psychiatric disorders include schizophrenia and bipolar mood disorder. Alcohol and substance abuse are common forms of mental illness. Mental illness is a dysfunction of our mental functions (thinking, feeling, acquiring, and making sense of information, problem-solving, decision making, and judgment).

“This dysfunction is a result of an interaction of biological vulnerability in the form of certain neurochemical changes, and risks in the form of psychological and social difficulties that a person may face. In any community, one in four people is likely to experience a mental illness. Any one of us may experience mental ill-health,” Dr. Bhagat told IANSlife.

How to treat a person suffering from mental health
There are nearly 200 types of mental illnesses. Some of these are common mental disorders, like anxiety, depression, obsessive-compulsive disorder, and psychosomatic problems (physical symptoms because of psychological reasons). Flickr

If you know someone who is living with a mental health problem, here is what she suggests you should not do to add to their problems:

Do not treat them any differently to any other person, because they have a mental health problem. People living with mental illnesses and mental health problems are people first.

Do not pity them or think less of them. They are not weak or incapable. They are facing a mental health problem and anyone can face mental health difficulties. It does not make them less of a person.

Do not be impatient. Create time, listen, and let them know that you care.

Do not make promises that you cannot keep. Be predictable and consistent in the support that you offer.

Do not be judgemental. We are all judgemental at times and we have opinions. Having opinions about other people and focussing only on some aspects of their personality is disrespectful and comes in the way of someone trusting you. Accept people as they are, without judging them.

Do not be directive. Do not try to determine their solutions, their responses to the difficulties they face. Your solutions may not be relevant to them. What you may find too easy to solve, maybe enormously difficult for them. Your immediate, pat solutions may make them feel that you are trivializing their problems. Gently encourage them to find their own solutions.

Do not be intrusive. Just because they have reached for help from you it does not mean that you need to know all about them. You need to now is your need to be complete, they may not be comfortable telling you everything about themselves.

How to treat a person suffering from mental health
Mental illness is a dysfunction of our mental functions (thinking, feeling, acquiring, and making sense of information, problem-solving, decision making, and judgment). Flickr

Do not get into mental arguments with them, if you disagree with someone, let it be. Sometimes you may be so invested in one way of addressing a problem that each time you meet the person you are helping, you may be already having a mental argument with them. Trying to ‘convert’ people to your way of thinking is not helpful.

Do not compare their problems with other people’s problems. Everyone’s distress is individual and it is not less or more.

Do not use platitudes as a means of support. Saying things like “Time will heal” and “It is God’s will” are ways of stopping a difficult conversation not supporting someone.

Do not stop them from expressing themselves, do not question the way they are feeling. Everyone has a right to feel the way they want to.

Also Read: Here’s the Mantra To Achieve The Adequate Diet

Do not keep them away from other sources of help. Get information about mental health services and make it available to them.

Do not allow yourself to be overwhelmed. You have to look after yourself too. Being available for someone does not mean that you do not matter.

Do not try to do something to or for people, be with them. (IANS)

Previous articleNew Solar Tender to Give VGF Support to Cut Chinese Imports

RELATED ARTICLES

India

New Solar Tender to Give VGF Support to Cut Chinese Imports

NewsGram Desk - 0
In an attempt to reduce dependence on the Chinese imports, the Central government plans to come out with a fresh solar tender that will...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Blood Tests can Detect Positive Covid-19 in 20 Minutes: Study

NewsGram Desk - 0
Australian researchers have been able to detect positive Covid-19 cases using blood samples in about 20 minutes and identify whether someone has contracted the...
Read more
Lead Story

Frequency Analysis: Researchers Use New Method to Spot Deepfake Images, Videos

NewsGram Desk - 0
Deepfakes are becoming more authentic owing to the interaction of two computer algorithms to create perfect 'fake' images and videos, and humans are simply...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

18,980FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,787FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Here’s What Not To Do To A Person With Mental Health Issues

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
All of us function because we have a mind of our own. The way we think, the way we feel and the way we...
Read more

New Solar Tender to Give VGF Support to Cut Chinese Imports

India NewsGram Desk - 0
In an attempt to reduce dependence on the Chinese imports, the Central government plans to come out with a fresh solar tender that will...
Read more

Blood Tests can Detect Positive Covid-19 in 20 Minutes: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Australian researchers have been able to detect positive Covid-19 cases using blood samples in about 20 minutes and identify whether someone has contracted the...
Read more

Frequency Analysis: Researchers Use New Method to Spot Deepfake Images, Videos

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Deepfakes are becoming more authentic owing to the interaction of two computer algorithms to create perfect 'fake' images and videos, and humans are simply...
Read more

It is an Extraordinary Time for us to Educate Ourselves: Dia Mirza

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Dia Mirza, who is a United Nations Sustainable Development Goals advocate, has been highlighting the impact of the Covid pandemic on all socio-economic...
Read more

Whole Concept of Veganism Stems from ‘Live and Let Live’: Richa Chadha

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Richa Chadha feels large-scale production and consumption of animal products is harming the planet as well as the human race. "There's a lot of...
Read more

People Who are Multi-Talented are Huge Inspirations to me: Ayushmann Khurrana

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor Ayushmann Khurrana says he is always inspired by multi-talented personalities. The actor is currently reading up on the life and times of Salvador...
Read more

Here’s the Mantra To Achieve The Adequate Diet

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
What you eat and what you do not eat has a significant effect on your overall health. An unhealthy diet can increase the risk...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Joel Rey on 5 best Caribbean cricketers of Indian origin
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

18,980FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,787FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada