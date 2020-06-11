Friday, June 12, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story WhatsApp Introduces Chatbot In Hindi To Fight Fake News
Lead StoryScience & Technology

WhatsApp Introduces Chatbot In Hindi To Fight Fake News

The International Fact-Checking Network, launched the Hindi version of its global chatbot for WhatsApp to fight misinformation about Covid-19

0
WhatsApp
Hindi version of global chatbot for WhatsApp to fight misinformation about Covid-19. Pixabay

The International Fact-Checking Network, a unit of the Poynter Institute, on Thursday launched the Hindi version of its global chatbot for WhatsApp to fight misinformation about Covid-19. The service was previously available in English and Spanish.

It allows people to easily check whether information about the coronavirus was classified as false by any of the independent fact-checkers in the CoronaVirusFacts Alliance, coordinated by the IFCN. “The new IFCN chatbot in Hindi will allow users to search for fact checks and get connected with fact-checkers from their smartphones,” Baybars Orsek, IFCN’s Director, said in a statement. “The chatbot will also serve as a way to direct people to their local fact-checkers’ websites.”

WhatsApp has over 400 million users in India, where around 44 percent of the population understands the Hindi language. The IFCN, therefore, decided to translate its WhatsApp chatbot into Hindi to bust fake news around COVID-19.

Fake News busting chatbot
This chatbot allows people to easily check whether information about the coronavirus was classified as false by any of the independent fact-checkers in the CoronaVirusFacts Alliance, Pixabay

“WhatsApp recently provided a grant to Poynter’s IFCN to support the valuable work of its verified signatories around the world in combating COVID-19 misinformation. We are very pleased to now be able to support IFCN’s essential fact-checking work with the launch of this important service for WhatsApp users,” said Ben Supple, Public Policy Manager & Global Election Lead at WhatsApp.

The IFCN has 11 fact-checking members in India and seven of them publish content in Hindi.

For more news updates follow Newsgram on Instagram

Since January, more than 80 fact-checking organizations from 74 countries have identified more than 6,600 hoaxes related to the novel coronavirus. All this information now forms the CoronaVirusFacts database.

Also Read: Facebook Allows Promotion Of Non-medical and Homemade Masks

IFCN’s bot is free to use.  (IANS)

Previous articleFacebook Allows Promotion Of Non-medical and Homemade Masks
Next articleAn Ultimate Guide To Know About The Cost Of Living In San Francisco, California

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Google Introduces New Tool to Help Advertisers Grow on Connected TVs

NewsGram Desk - 0
As streaming takes centrestage on connected TVs in the absence of live action, Google is introducing a series of tools in Display and Video...
Read more
Entertainment

Top 10 Kailash Kher Melodies That You Must Listen

NewsGram Desk - 0
Kailash Kher is a soulful singer who is known to have redefined sufi in Bollywood's Music Industry. Raw, rustic, earthly, heavenly and powerful~ these are...
Read more
Lead Story

Airlines File Legal Challenge to UK Govts Quarantine Policy

NewsGram Desk - 0
British Airways, Ryanair and Easyjet said on Friday that they have filed a formal legal challenge to the UK governments 14-day quarantine policy. In a...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,007FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,766FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Google Introduces New Tool to Help Advertisers Grow on Connected TVs

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
As streaming takes centrestage on connected TVs in the absence of live action, Google is introducing a series of tools in Display and Video...
Read more

Top 10 Kailash Kher Melodies That You Must Listen

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Kailash Kher is a soulful singer who is known to have redefined sufi in Bollywood's Music Industry. Raw, rustic, earthly, heavenly and powerful~ these are...
Read more

Airlines File Legal Challenge to UK Govts Quarantine Policy

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
British Airways, Ryanair and Easyjet said on Friday that they have filed a formal legal challenge to the UK governments 14-day quarantine policy. In a...
Read more

All Professional Sport Competitions to Resume in Italy

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced Thursday night that all professional sport competition in Italy will resume starting Friday -- but without fans attending,...
Read more

COVID-19 Pandemic Creates Worst Global Recession in 60 Years: OECD

finance NewsGram Desk - 0
A leading global economic group said Wednesday the COVID-19 pandemic has triggered the worst global recession in nearly a century, and things could get...
Read more

US to Conduct First Widespread COVID-19 Vaccine Tests in July

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A U.S. biotechnology company says it will make the first widespread tests of a possible coronavirus vaccine next month. Moderna is working with the U.S....
Read more

COVID-19 Could Push Millions of Children into Forced Labor: Warn UN Agencies

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By Lisa Schlein A joint report by the International Labor Organization and U.N. Children’s Fund warns that millions of children are likely to be pushed...
Read more

7 Pro Tips for Running a Successful Mobile Catering Business

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Mobile catering is growing popular by the day. There are well over 20,000 such businesses in the US currently, with a 6.8% growth rate...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar massacre
Joel Rey on 5 best Caribbean cricketers of Indian origin
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,007FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,766FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada