Saturday, July 4, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home India WhatsApp Launches First Brand Campaign in India
IndiaLead StoryScience & Technology

WhatsApp Launches First Brand Campaign in India

WhatsApp rolls out its first-ever global brand campaign in India

0
WhatsApp rolls out first-ever global brand campaign in India
WhatsApp launched its first brand campaign in India that narrates real stories about how Indians communicate daily on WhatsApp. Pixabay

WhatsApp on Saturday launched its first brand campaign in India that narrates real stories about how Indians communicate daily on WhatsApp with their closest relationships.

The campaign called ‘It’s Between You’ gives thrust on WhatsApp’s commitment to privacy, the company said in a statement.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

“With WhatsApp’s end-to-end encryption, we come closest to replicating real-life interactions and that’s when we can truly be ourselves. The conversations you have, the jokes you tell and the memories you relive belong to you and deserve to stay between you,” said Avinash Pant, Director, Marketing at Facebook India.

WhatsApp collaborated with Gauri Shinde, a celebrated Indian Bollywood director along with BBDO India to create two 60-seconds ads, each highlighting how WhatsApp’s features like texts, video calls or even a voice message, help replicate in-person conversations and bring people closer. One ad is based on a true story about an elderly woman and her caregiver, who are now separated from each other.

WhatsApp rolls out first-ever global brand campaign in India
WhatsApp collaborated with celebrated Indian Bollywood director Gauri Shinde. Wikimedia Commons

“From how to bring together the cast and crew that were right for the part and happened to be living together, and directing over a WhatsApp video call, to doing all the post production work without being physically present, it’s been really rewarding,” said Shinde.

Also Read: Government to Propose Triple Solar Manufacturing Capacity

The second story is at the other end of the spectrum of emotion, which is a light and fun film about a younger sister giving joyful courage to her elder one through a WhatsApp video call, when the latter feels vulnerable and hesitant to give her a haircut at home.

“WhatsApp is designed to help friends and family communicate as well as help users connect with a business that is important to them,” said the company. (IANS)

Previous articleGovernment to Propose Triple Solar Manufacturing Capacity
Next articleIn Conversation with Annu Rizvi

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Country of Origin of Products: A Concern For Indians

NewsGram Desk - 0
As the government orders e-commerce players to display the "Country of Origin" of products sold on their platforms, a survey reveals three in ten...
Read more
Lead Story

JioMeet, A Make in India App to Compete with Zoom

NewsGram Desk - 0
With Reliance Jio launching a Make in India free video-conferencing application JioMeet that directly takes on Zoom, the US-based company said on Saturday they...
Read more
Lead Story

Instagram to Redesign it’s Story Feature

NewsGram Desk - 0
Facebook-owned Instagram is preparing to launch a huge redesign that would make it easier to watch favorite Stories in one place. Follow us on our...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,000FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,779FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Country of Origin of Products: A Concern For Indians

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
As the government orders e-commerce players to display the "Country of Origin" of products sold on their platforms, a survey reveals three in ten...
Read more

JioMeet, A Make in India App to Compete with Zoom

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
With Reliance Jio launching a Make in India free video-conferencing application JioMeet that directly takes on Zoom, the US-based company said on Saturday they...
Read more

Instagram to Redesign it’s Story Feature

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Facebook-owned Instagram is preparing to launch a huge redesign that would make it easier to watch favorite Stories in one place. Follow us on our...
Read more

In Conversation with Annu Rizvi

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Annu Rizvi is a lyricist and a writer who has worked in several big projects including 'transparency', 'meri saheli’ and many others. He worked...
Read more

WhatsApp Launches First Brand Campaign in India

India NewsGram Desk - 0
WhatsApp on Saturday launched its first brand campaign in India that narrates real stories about how Indians communicate daily on WhatsApp with their closest...
Read more

Government to Propose Triple Solar Manufacturing Capacity

India NewsGram Desk - 0
The central government has proposed a major push to domestic manufacturing of renewable energy equipment in the country that would completely eliminate the need...
Read more

Here’s Why some Covid-19 Patients can Breathe Well with Low Oxygen Level

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found possible explanations for Covid-19 patients who present with extremely low, otherwise life-threatening levels of oxygen, but no signs of difficulty in...
Read more

Morning Walk can Help Heart Bypass Surgery Patients Get Sound Sleep

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Just half an hour of morning walk can help heart bypass surgery patients get a sound sleep at night, says a study. "Many patients have...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Joel Rey on 5 best Caribbean cricketers of Indian origin
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,000FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,779FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada