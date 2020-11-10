Tuesday, November 10, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story WhatsApp Launches A New Shopping Button For Its Users
Lead StoryScience & Technology

WhatsApp Launches A New Shopping Button For Its Users

The tool will make it easier for people to discover a business

0
Shopping button
Facebook has launched a new shopping button for WhatsApp. Pixaby

Facebook on Tuesday made a new shopping button in WhatsApp live globally, including in India, to help people check out available products and make purchases right from a chat.

The tool will make it easier for people to discover a business’ catalog so they know what goods or services it offers. Previously, people had to click into the business’ profile to see if the business had a catalog.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

“Now, when a person sees the shopping button, which looks like a storefront icon, they will immediately know the business has a catalog so they can browse products and start a conversation about an item they see with just one tap,” the company said in a statement.

This will also make it easier for businesses to have their products discovered which can help increase sales.

More than 175 million people message a WhatsApp Business account every day, and more than 40 million people view a business’ catalog each month — including more than 3 million in India.

Shopping button
The new shopping button is available now across the world and will replace the voice call button. Pixabay

According to a recent survey, 76 percent of adults in India said that “I am more likely to do business with/purchase from a company that I can contact via messaging than one that I cannot.”

The new shopping button is available now across the world and will replace the voice call button. To find the voice call button, simply tap on the call button to select either a voice or video call. “In the future, we’ll make it possible to add items to a cart and check out, all within WhatsApp,” the company said last month.

ALSO READ: Briefcase-Sized Portable Dishwasher By Chennai Man

Facebook said it will finally start charging companies using WhatsApp for Business, as it expanded ways for its users to check out available products and make purchases right from a chat.

Some 50 million businesses message a WhatsApp Business account every day and this move will help WhatsApp continue building a business of its own while it provides and expands free end-to-end encrypted text, video, and voice calling for more than 2 billion people. (IANS)

Previous articleCrocs Donates 5000 Pairs of Shoes to Migrant Families
Next articleLucknow To Celebrate The Occasion Of Mini Deepotsav

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Machan: The Re-Imaged Taj Mahal Hotel Dining Destination

NewsGram Desk - 0
One of the Capital's iconic landmarks, the Taj Mahal, New Delhi has re-imaged and redefined itself. It recently unveiled the new avatar of the...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Homeopathy Suggestions In Dealing With Pollution And Respiratory Disorders

NewsGram Desk - 0
With thick smog blankets engulfing the air across most of the country, times can be especially hard for people with asthma or other respiratory...
Read more
India

Telangana Government Announces Financial Assistance For Martyred Jawan’s Family

NewsGram Desk - 0
The government of Telangana on Tuesday announced Rs.50 lakh financial assistance for the family of Army jawan Ryada Mahesh who was killed in an...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,783FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Machan: The Re-Imaged Taj Mahal Hotel Dining Destination

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
One of the Capital's iconic landmarks, the Taj Mahal, New Delhi has re-imaged and redefined itself. It recently unveiled the new avatar of the...
Read more

Homeopathy Suggestions In Dealing With Pollution And Respiratory Disorders

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
With thick smog blankets engulfing the air across most of the country, times can be especially hard for people with asthma or other respiratory...
Read more

Telangana Government Announces Financial Assistance For Martyred Jawan’s Family

India NewsGram Desk - 0
The government of Telangana on Tuesday announced Rs.50 lakh financial assistance for the family of Army jawan Ryada Mahesh who was killed in an...
Read more

Lucknow To Celebrate The Occasion Of Mini Deepotsav

Indian festivals NewsGram Desk - 0
While Lord Ram's Ayodhya will celebrate Diwali with a magnificent 'Deepotsav' by lighting 5.51 lakh earthen lamps, Lucknow - the city believed to have...
Read more

WhatsApp Launches A New Shopping Button For Its Users

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Facebook on Tuesday made a new shopping button in WhatsApp live globally, including in India, to help people check out available products and make...
Read more

Crocs Donates 5000 Pairs of Shoes to Migrant Families

India NewsGram Desk - 0
As yet another example of fashion with a cause, international footwear brand Crocs, Inc. has donated 5,000 pairs of shoes to migrant families in...
Read more

Attractive Food Might Seem Healthier to Consumers

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
In a significant study, researchers have explored whether attractive food might seem healthier to consumers. According to the study, published in the Journal of Marketing,...
Read more

Briefcase-Sized Portable Dishwasher By Chennai Man

India NewsGram Desk - 0
With complaints of back pain from women at home washing dishes bending before the sink and himself experiencing the same, 63-year old industrialist K....
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,783FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada