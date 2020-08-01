Saturday, August 1, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story WhatsApp Introduces New Limit on Sharing Animated Stickers
Lead StoryScience & Technology

WhatsApp Introduces New Limit on Sharing Animated Stickers

The limit is not yet uniform for Android and iOS platforms

0
WhatsApp introduces new limit on animated stickers
WhatsApp has introduced a new limit on sharing stickers. Pixabay

In a bid to curb irresponsible use of animated stickers, WhatsApp has introduced a new limit on sharing these stickers, according to WABetaInfo, a fan website that tracks WhatsApp beta.

The limit is not yet uniform for Android and iOS platforms, although the general rule is 1MB per sticker, WABetaInfo that closely tracks WhatsApp in Beta tweeted on Saturday.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

WhatsApp introduced stickerrs a couple of years ago, but the Facebook-owned instant messaging platform officially announced the roll out of animated stickers barely a month ago.

WhatsApp introduces new limit on animated stickers
WhatsApp introduced stickers a couple of years ago. Pinterest

“Stickers are one of the fastest growing ways people communicate on WhatsApp, with billions sent every day. We are rolling out new animated sticker packs that are even more fun and expressive,” WhatsApp said in a blog post on July 1 while announcing a slew of features, including animated stickers.

Also Read: Everyone Give Yourself a Self Hug: SRK’s Witty Suggestion on Eid

“Note that the possibility to import custom stickers is not available yet officially,” WABetaInfo said in another tweet on Saturday.

Stickers are available in the latest versions of WhatsApp. If you do not see them, make sure to update to the latest version of WhatsApp on your phone’s application store. (IANS)

Previous articleEveryone Give Yourself a Self Hug: SRK’s Witty Suggestion on Eid
Next articleA New Benchmark Set for Online Sale of Asian Art

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

Prakash Jha on The New Education System

NewsGram Desk - 0
Filmmaker Prakash Jha has lauded the new National Education Policy (NEP) and feels it will pave the way for a transformed education system in...
Read more
Lead Story

Research Shows Pandemic Leads to Higher Depression, Anxiety

NewsGram Desk - 0
New research adds to the growing body of evidence that the Covid-19 pandemic is causing higher levels of depression, anxiety, suicidal tendencies, and psychological...
Read more
India

A Curated list of Raksha Bandhan Gifts for Your Sibling

NewsGram Desk - 0
Raksha Bandhan holds a special place in everyone's heart. One of the most revered festivals in India, it celebrates the special bond between brother...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

18,966FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,782FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Prakash Jha on The New Education System

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Filmmaker Prakash Jha has lauded the new National Education Policy (NEP) and feels it will pave the way for a transformed education system in...
Read more

Research Shows Pandemic Leads to Higher Depression, Anxiety

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
New research adds to the growing body of evidence that the Covid-19 pandemic is causing higher levels of depression, anxiety, suicidal tendencies, and psychological...
Read more

A Curated list of Raksha Bandhan Gifts for Your Sibling

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Raksha Bandhan holds a special place in everyone's heart. One of the most revered festivals in India, it celebrates the special bond between brother...
Read more

A New Benchmark Set for Online Sale of Asian Art

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Buyers from across 22 countries collectively set a new benchmark for the online sale of Asian art, totalling $8,952,625, establishing the highest total achieved...
Read more

WhatsApp Introduces New Limit on Sharing Animated Stickers

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
In a bid to curb irresponsible use of animated stickers, WhatsApp has introduced a new limit on sharing these stickers, according to WABetaInfo, a...
Read more

Everyone Give Yourself a Self Hug: SRK’s Witty Suggestion on Eid

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Shah Rukh Khan has a witty suggestion on the occasion of Eid, in the time of social distancing. Extending festive greetings on his verified Twitter...
Read more

Google Searches During Pandemic May Predict Increase in Future Suicides

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that Google searches for information about financial difficulties and disaster relief have increased sharply compared to the pre-pandemic times while googling...
Read more

Ram Temple to be Build on Principles of Vastu Shastra

India NewsGram Desk - 0
The Ram temple that will come at the Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh will be on a grander scale compared with...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault
CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

18,966FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,782FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada