Friday, July 31, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home India WhatsApp Pay to be Launched in Partnership with Jio
IndiaLead StoryScience & Technology

WhatsApp Pay to be Launched in Partnership with Jio

Jio, WhatsApp Pay to empower millions of Indians: Zuckerberg

0
WhatsApp
It is the largest country by the size of our community that we're serving already. And it should be one of the fastest-growing business opportunities as well to help businesses grow there. Pixabay

Reiterating his commitment to launch WhatsApp Pay for over 400 million users of the messaging platform in India, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that the Reliance Jio partnership is a huge opportunity to enable small businesses and individuals in the country to buy and sell things through WhatsApp.

Talking to analysts during an earnings call on Thursday, Zuckerberg said that a lot of people use WhatsApp, especially in India.

Follow us on Twitter to get more updates from us!!

“We want to enable that. That starts with enabling payments. A big part of the partnership that we have with Jio will be to wire up and get thousands of small businesses across India on-boarded onto WhatsApp, to do commerce there,” the Facebook CEO emphasized.

Facebook-owned WhatsApp has been testing its payments platform in India for quite some time now but has not been successful in launching it owing to regulatory hurdles.

Reliance Industries (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani said this month that the new commerce platform JioMart and Whatsapp will be working closely to create growth opportunities for millions of Indian small merchants and kirana shops.

WhatsApp
Facebook-owned WhatsApp has been testing its payments platform in India for quite some time now but has not been successful in launching it owing to regulatory hurdles. Pixabay

“Over 400 million WhatsApp users in India bring unique value to our partnership,” Ambani said at the company’s first annual general meeting.

Zuckerberg said that they are really excited about the opportunity in India.

“Once we prove that out with Jio in India, we’re planning on expanding it to more folks in India and to other countries as well. But, there’s no doubt that India is a huge opportunity,” he told the analysts.

According to a latest Goldman Sachs report, the recent RIL and Facebook partnership can potentially increase the monetization levels of India internet as consumers in the relatively higher income bands (Urban Mass and Urban Middle) are monetized through transactions – redirecting traffic from social media to e-commerce, O2O, financial services.

WhatsApp
Once we prove that out with Jio in India, we’re planning on expanding it to more folks in India and to other countries as well. But, there’s no doubt that India is a huge opportunity. Pixabay

“We believe the recent Reliance Industries (RIL) and Facebook partnership could increase monetization levels of India internet, and garner 25% of all internet Gross Transaction Value (GTV) by FY25,” Goldman Sachs said.

“With a user base of 400 million-plus in India, and three out of the top five apps in the country (in terms of Daily Active Users and time spent), we believe Facebook, along with its partner RIL, can bring more transacting users (100 million currently) into the fold, especially in e-commerce, the largest internet category,” the report mentioned.

Also Read: A Third of Millennials Think They’re Boring To Be A Cybercrime Victim

In India, there are more than 15 million monthly WhatsApp Business app users.

In April, Facebook announced a $5.7 billion, or Rs 43,574 crore, investment in Jio Platforms.

“It is the largest country by the size of our community that we’re serving already. And it should be one of the fastest-growing business opportunities as well to help businesses grow there, and we’re very excited about that,” Zuckerberg said during the earnings call. (IANS)

Previous articleOne Who Tested Negative Should Not be Sent to The Quarantine
Next articleDebunking Myths And Stating Facts About Hepatitis

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Children Can Spread Covid-19 As Much Adults : Research

NewsGram Desk - 0
Contrary to the previous findings which stressed that children are not a major source of Covid-19 transmission, a new study has now claimed that...
Read more
Lead Story

Social Media Users More Likely to Have Misperceptions About Covid-19 Pandemic

NewsGram Desk - 0
People who get their news from social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter are more likely to have misperceptions about Covid-19 pandemic, warn researchers. The...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Here’s What Plasma Therapy Is All About

NewsGram Desk - 0
As they wait for the Covid-19 vaccine continues, the battle rages on. Scores of people have tested positive for the novel Coronavirus, many have...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

18,967FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,783FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Children Can Spread Covid-19 As Much Adults : Research

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Contrary to the previous findings which stressed that children are not a major source of Covid-19 transmission, a new study has now claimed that...
Read more

Social Media Users More Likely to Have Misperceptions About Covid-19 Pandemic

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
People who get their news from social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter are more likely to have misperceptions about Covid-19 pandemic, warn researchers. The...
Read more

Here’s What Plasma Therapy Is All About

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
As they wait for the Covid-19 vaccine continues, the battle rages on. Scores of people have tested positive for the novel Coronavirus, many have...
Read more

American Hindus Launch “Hindu Votes Count” Campaign to Promote Voter Awareness During the 2020 US election

Indian Diaspora NewsGram Desk - 0
The United States Hindu Alliance (USHA) today launched a nationwide campaign under the banner of “Hindu Votes Count” to promote voter awareness and participation...
Read more

Gajraj Rao has No Complaints that Recognition Came a Little Late in His Life

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
He has been in the industry for almost two decades but gained fame only in 2018. Actor Gajraj Rao has no complaints that recognition...
Read more

Buildings Painted Yellow in Ayodhya For ‘Bhumi Pujan’

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Houses and buildings on the main streets from Tedhi Bazar to Naya Ghat in Ayodhya, where the convoy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will...
Read more

Above 60% Tokyo Olympics’ Volunteers “Worried or Anxious” About Coronavirus Impact

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
More than 60 per cent of the volunteers for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics are "worried or anxious" about the impact of the...
Read more

Sewa International Youth thank Kaiser Permanente Staff with a Free Luncheon

Indian Diaspora NewsGram Desk - 0
Sewa International’s Bay Area Chapter organized a luncheon for 500 frontline workers from Kaiser Permanente in Fremont, CA on Wednesday, July 22 to thank...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault
CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

18,967FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,783FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada