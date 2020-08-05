Wednesday, August 5, 2020
Lead StoryScience & Technology

WhatsApp Launches ‘Search the Web’ Option to Cross-Check Forwarded Messages

The company hasn't revealed when the feature would be available for users in India

The feature will be available for users on the latest versions of WhatsApp for Android, iOS and WhatsApp Web. Pixabay

WhatsApp has launched a new ‘Search the Web’ option that will enable users to check information shared to them via a forwarded message.

The ‘Search the Web’ option is currently being rolled out in Brazil, Italy, Ireland, Mexico, Spain, UK and the US.

The feature will be available for users on the latest versions of WhatsApp for Android, iOS and WhatsApp Web.

“Providing a simple way to search messages that have been forwarded many times may help people find news results or other sources of information about the content they have received,” WhatsApp said in a blog post on Tuesday.

“This feature works by allowing users to upload the message via their browser without WhatsApp ever seeing the message itself”.

The feature works by allowing users to upload the message via their browser without WhatsApp ever seeing the message itself. Pixabay

The company didn’t reveal when the feature would be available for users in India but one can expect the rollout to happen soon.

Now, any message that has been forwarded at least five times will feature a ‘magnifying glass’ icon at its side, which will allow the user to search the web for the data in the message.

The feature works by allowing users to upload the message via their browser without WhatsApp ever seeing the message itself.

WhatsApp is also working to introduce a new feature through which will help users log in into multiple devices using the same account. (IANS)

