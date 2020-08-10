Monday, August 10, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story WhatsApp to Allow Users Sync Chat History on Multiple Devices
Lead StoryScience & Technology

WhatsApp to Allow Users Sync Chat History on Multiple Devices

Currently, WhatsApp works on a single device and it is not possible to use the account on multiple devices

0
WhatsApp to soon sync your chat history on multiple devices
WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will soon allow its over two billion users sync their chat history on at least four different devices. Pixabay

Facebook-owned WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will soon allow its over two billion users sync their chat history on at least four different devices.

Currently, WhatsApp works on a single device and it is not possible to use the account on multiple devices, a most requested demand from the users. According to WABetainfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp in Beta, the messaging app is working on the possibility to use the same account on different devices.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

“They are testing the feature in order to work with 4 devices at the same time,” the report said on Sunday. WhatsApp is already working on to create an interface for Android as well as iOS.

“When the user wants to use WhatsApp on a second device, there is the need to copy the chat history. In this case, WhatsApp always requires a Wi-Fi connection, because it may use a large amount of your data plan,” said the report.

When WhatsApp has safely copied the chat history to the second device, it will be finally possible to use your account from it.

WhatsApp to soon sync your chat history on multiple devices
WhatsApp is already working on to create an interface for Android as well as iOS. Pixabay

“Note that any message will be delivered to all your family devices, so your chat history will be always synced across platforms, and when you use or remove a device, your encryption key changes,” said the report.

When the encryption key changes during the process, all active chats will be notified. WhatsApp has also reportedly developed an iPad app that will be released after the activation of the feature, so you will be able to use WhatsApp on your iPhone and your iPad at the same time.

Also Read: Samsung Launches ‘AltZLife’ to Boost Privacy

The company used WhatsApp for Desktop for this test. It is possible that WhatsApp will allow mobile devices to be connected to your main device later than WhatsApp for Desktop, according to the report.

Currently, one can simultaneously access one WhatsApp account both from a PC — through WhatsApp Web ï¿½ and a smartphone. (IANS)

Previous articleSamsung Launches ‘AltZLife’ to Boost Privacy
Next articleTwitter Working on New Feature to Allow Users to View Retweets With Quotes

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

People Who Play VR Games Can Develop Higher Navigational Efficiency

NewsGram Desk - 0
Adding to the growing list of studies, a new study has said that individuals playing a virtual reality (VR)-based game can develop higher navigational...
Read more
Lead Story

75% of Plane Overruns Caused Due to Wet Runways

NewsGram Desk - 0
Runway overruns account for 16 per cent of fatal incidents involving airlines and in 75 per cent of overruns, the runways are either wet...
Read more
India

PM Modi Inaugurates Submarine OFC Connecting Chennai and Port Blair

NewsGram Desk - 0
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated a submarine Optical Fibre Cable (OFC) connecting Chennai and Port Blair, which will enable delivery of faster...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

18,959FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,780FollowersFollow

Most Popular

People Who Play VR Games Can Develop Higher Navigational Efficiency

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Adding to the growing list of studies, a new study has said that individuals playing a virtual reality (VR)-based game can develop higher navigational...
Read more

75% of Plane Overruns Caused Due to Wet Runways

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Runway overruns account for 16 per cent of fatal incidents involving airlines and in 75 per cent of overruns, the runways are either wet...
Read more

PM Modi Inaugurates Submarine OFC Connecting Chennai and Port Blair

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated a submarine Optical Fibre Cable (OFC) connecting Chennai and Port Blair, which will enable delivery of faster...
Read more

Thrillers Make for a Perfect Canvas for an Actor, Believes Bipasha Basu

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Bipasha Basu loves to do thriller projects as they give her a chance to emote so much, ranging from drama, action, romance to...
Read more

Researchers to Study Inhaled Sedatives for Covid-19 Patients With Respiratory Failure

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
In a fight against the novel coronavirus, Canadian researchers will be looking at whether the inhaled sedatives can replace those that are delivered intravenously...
Read more

50% Indian Workers May be AI Equipped in Next 6-10 Years: Microsoft

India NewsGram Desk - 0
The organisations that have deployed Artificial Intelligence (AI) with skilling initiatives in India are generating most value from this new-age technology, and senior executives...
Read more

Twitter Working on New Feature to Allow Users to View Retweets With Quotes

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Twitter is working on a new feature where the users will be able to view retweets with quotes (formerly known as retweets with comments)...
Read more

WhatsApp to Allow Users Sync Chat History on Multiple Devices

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Facebook-owned WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will soon allow its over two billion users sync their chat history on at least...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault
CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

18,959FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,780FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada