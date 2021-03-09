Tuesday, March 9, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story WhatsApp Working On Password Protection Feature To Encrypt Chat Backups In Cloud
Lead StoryScience & Technology

WhatsApp Working On Password Protection Feature To Encrypt Chat Backups In Cloud

The feature is being reported as WhatsApp is set to enforce a new privacy policy from May 15

0
WhatsApp
The chat DB and media will be encrypted using a password that only you know. Pixabay

Facebook-owned WhatsApp is working on a new password protection feature that will encrypt chat backups in Cloud, making them accessible only to the users. WhatsApp chats are end-to-end encrypted but this protection currently doesn’t apply to online backups stored on Google Drive and Apple iCloud. WABetaInfo, a website that closely tracks WhatsApp updates in Beta, said on Monday that WhatsApp is working on cloud backup encryption.

“The chat database and media will be safe from unauthorized access when using a password. The password is private and it’s not sent to WhatsApp. It will be available in a future build for iOS and Android,” WABetaInfo said in a tweet.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

The feature was spotted last year and now, it has been shared via screenshots. “To prevent unauthorized access to your iCloud Drive backup, you can set a password that will be used to encrypt future backups. This password will be required when you restore from the backup,” read the screenshots.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp Launched One-to-One Call Feature For Desktop Apps

“The chat database is already encrypted now (excluding media), but the algorithm is reversible and it’s not end-to-end encrypted. Local Android backups will be compatible with this feature,” the report said. The chat DB and media will be encrypted using a password that only you know.

The feature is being reported as WhatsApp is set to enforce a new privacy policy from May 15, which has alarmed people and the governments about data-sharing fears with the parent company Facebook. WhatsApp was yet to make an official comment on the report. (IANS/SP)

Previous articleGoogle To Train Journalists Covering The Polls With A New Online Training Series
Next articleDemand Increases For Covaxin in India Ahead of Efficacy Results

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Demand Increases For Covaxin in India Ahead of Efficacy Results

NewsGram Desk - 0
As India's vaccination drive against Covid-19 gathers momentum, the clouds of initial hesitancy about receiving Covaxin, developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech, has now cleared,...
Read more
Education

Google To Train Journalists Covering The Polls With A New Online Training Series

NewsGram Desk - 0
As India gears up for assembly elections in four states and one Union Territory, Google on Monday announced to train journalists covering the polls...
Read more
Entertainment

Bollywood Celebrities Who Have Been Criticized On Social Media

NewsGram Desk - 0
Social media can be a dark place, especially if you are a celebrity. Stars often have to bear a brutal brunt of the digital...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Demand Increases For Covaxin in India Ahead of Efficacy Results

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
As India's vaccination drive against Covid-19 gathers momentum, the clouds of initial hesitancy about receiving Covaxin, developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech, has now cleared,...
Read more

WhatsApp Working On Password Protection Feature To Encrypt Chat Backups In Cloud

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Facebook-owned WhatsApp is working on a new password protection feature that will encrypt chat backups in Cloud, making them accessible only to the users....
Read more

Google To Train Journalists Covering The Polls With A New Online Training Series

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
As India gears up for assembly elections in four states and one Union Territory, Google on Monday announced to train journalists covering the polls...
Read more

Bollywood Celebrities Who Have Been Criticized On Social Media

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Social media can be a dark place, especially if you are a celebrity. Stars often have to bear a brutal brunt of the digital...
Read more

Report: Companies Don’t Have The Leadership To Handle Remote Work

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Despite most employees saying they are more productive from home, companies still don't have the leadership and management experience to handle remote work, so...
Read more

Paytm Introduces Smart POS Application For Android Users

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
India's homegrown digital financial services platform Paytm on Tuesday introduced a "Smart POS" (point-of-sale) application for Android phones as well as its latest Internet...
Read more

Check Out “Arike”- India’s Second Most Downloaded Dating App!

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Aisle, India's second most downloaded dating app on Monday launched its vernacular dating app 'Arike', for Malayalees residing in and out of India. Arike which...
Read more

Meet This Delhi Police Woman Constable Who Takes Charge of The Sentry Guard Duty

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Every day as the clock strikes 8 a.m. Sunita Meena takes charge of the sentry guard duty at South Delhi's Hauz Khas police station...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

ผิวแห้ง on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
NewsGram Desk on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Lester Spivakovsky on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
transformador trifásico 380v para 220v 15kva on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
NewsGram Desk on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Lenard McMahan on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Mitzi McKeon on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
apartamento Rua José Bonifácio Méier on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
lume barra bonita on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
Anita Traugott on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada