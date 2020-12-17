Thursday, December 17, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Business Where To Farm Renown In WoW Shadowlands
BusinessLead Story

Where To Farm Renown In WoW Shadowlands

Get it for your Covenant

0
WoW shadowlands
In WoW Shadowlands, players will ally with one of four Covenants. Flickr

By Daisy M. Marino

The new World of Warcraft expansion brings along a new type of reputation, Renown, to farm. It’s a currency like WoW gold, but you use it for different things. It is also a measure of your progress and standing in your chosen Covenant and you use it to upgrade your Sanctum. You can also use Renown to strengthen Soulbinds. There are four Covenants you can gather Renown for, Kyrian, Necrolords, Night Fae, and Venthyr.

These four Covenants have their own roles and purposes in the Afterlife. As a being who has a foot in both the worlds of the living and dead, you have the choice to align with a Covenant of your choosing.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

The Four Covenants

The Kyrian resides in Bastion, and they are in charge of guiding the dead into the afterlife. They value righteousness and virtue and are called to a life of eternal service. Those who aren’t ready for that kind of eternity may still seek the Covenant to lighten their burdens through meditation and reflection.

The Necrolords represent the military of the WoW Shadowlands in Maldraxxus. They value strength and ascribe to the saying ‘survival of the fittest’. To them, the weak deserve failure for their inability to excel. Though that leads to many believing that this Covenant is evil, it is not. Power isn’t inherently evil, it’s how you use it.

WoW shadowlands
Four Covenants have their own roles and purposes in the Afterlife. Flickr

The Night Fae in Ardenweald is the counterpart of the Kyrian for powerful nature souls. They also represent the cycle of death and rebirth. They guide these souls for eventual rest and rebirth and their realm is the mirror to the Emerald Dream.

The Venthyr of Revendreth seeks to reform those who have the spark of redemption in otherwise irredeemable souls. These souls then have a choice of either becoming a Punisher for the Covenant or to move on to another.

Gaining Renown

Now that you’ve chosen a Covenant, you can gather Renown for it. Unlike Artifact Power and Azerite Power, you can only farm so much Renown in a week. Don’t be too zealous in farming it or you might waste your effort.

ALSO READ: Top Things To Do In Orlando Besides Theme Parks

Many activities in WoW Shadowland will reward you with Renown. In fact, merely going through your Covenant’s story already earns you Renown. There are also side missions and tasks to do that will give you the points in question. Besides that, there are weekly raids and callings to do for more Renown. Lastly, you can collect Anima for the Covenants or journey to the Maw to save souls trapped in Torghast tower.

Be careful not to go over the weekly limit too much. You can waste your effort into completing tasks but receive no rewards for it. At any rate, you shouldn’t have to buy WoW gold to complete these tasks with proper prior investments.

Remember to have fun in WoW Shadowlands!

(Disclaimer: The article is sponsored, and hence promotes some commercial links.)

Previous articleChoosing A Class In Path Of Exile 101
Next articleDon’t Get Caught Out Buying A T-Mobile Device, This Simple Tip Will Save You A Fortune

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Don’t Get Caught Out Buying A T-Mobile Device, This Simple Tip Will Save You A Fortune

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Austin Hode You’d be forgiven if when asked to recall something poignant about 2003 you struggled somewhat, it wasn’t perhaps the most standout of...
Read more
Business

Choosing A Class In Path Of Exile 101

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Daisy M. Marino So, you’ve been thinking of playing Path of Exile for some time now. Good! There’s no better time to begin as the...
Read more
Business

A Quick Guide For The OSRS Barrows Minigame

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Daisy M. Marino Legend tells of the tale of six brothers who fought to free Morytania from the reign of the tyrannical Lord Lowerniel Vergidiyad...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Don’t Get Caught Out Buying A T-Mobile Device, This Simple Tip Will Save You A Fortune

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Austin Hode You’d be forgiven if when asked to recall something poignant about 2003 you struggled somewhat, it wasn’t perhaps the most standout of...
Read more

Where To Farm Renown In WoW Shadowlands

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Daisy M. Marino The new World of Warcraft expansion brings along a new type of reputation, Renown, to farm. It’s a currency like WoW gold,...
Read more

Choosing A Class In Path Of Exile 101

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Daisy M. Marino So, you’ve been thinking of playing Path of Exile for some time now. Good! There’s no better time to begin as the...
Read more

A Quick Guide For The OSRS Barrows Minigame

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Daisy M. Marino Legend tells of the tale of six brothers who fought to free Morytania from the reign of the tyrannical Lord Lowerniel Vergidiyad...
Read more

Fortnite Tips And Tricks You Should Know

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Daisy M. Marino Whether you’re a decorated Fortnite veteran or a total beginner, these tips and tricks are for everybody. Some of them you might...
Read more

Britain To Introduce New Laws Over Harmful Social Media Content

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Lawmakers in Britain have proposed legislation that would fine social media companies if they do not quickly take action to remove illegal content like...
Read more

Nirbhaya’s Father Wants OTT Platforms To Be Involved In fight For Women’s Safety

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Eight years after the brutal gang rape and murder of Nirbhaya, her father has written to OTT platforms like Netflix, Hotstar, and Amazon Prime...
Read more

IIT Kanpur To Introduce New Master’s Programs In Cyber Security

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT-K) is the first to introduce three new master's programs in cyber-security in addition to a dedicated center...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada