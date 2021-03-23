Where to Find the Best Chocolate in the World

You’d be hard-pressed to find someone that isn’t a fan of chocolate. Chocolate has even earned its place as a major part of many holidays, gatherings, ceremonies, and even everyday indulgences. The world is filled with chocolate-lovers, but some are luckier than others when it comes to access to the world’s best.

If you’re looking to take a bite out of a world-class chocolate bar, look no further than the world-renowned chocolatiers in these countries.

Italy

Italy is famous for many things: amazing food, rich coffee, incredible architecture and, yes, chocolate. With so many dedicated and talented culinary artists in the country, it’s no wonder Italy excels in this area as well. In fact, the entire Mediterranean region is filled with talented chocolate makers, so even heading South and hopping aboard one of the area’s greek island cruises will allow you to enjoy exceptional chocolate wherever you go.

Some of the country’s best chocolatiers are also among the best in the world. Chocolate makers source their cocoa beans from local Italian cacao farms, so their quality remains fresh and whole when producing chocolate for drinks, pastries, and other sweets.

Belgium

Belgian chocolate is something to behold. You can’t go far without running into one of the many chocolate shops in Belgium, and for good reason. Belgian chocolate is special in that its process involves keeping the chocolate at a higher temperature right until the conclusion of its production, allowing it to maintain more of its distinct, natural aromas.

Belgian chocolate makers aren’t working in factory settings on assembly lines, either, and most chocolate in the country is handcrafted. Belgian chocolate is considered a delicacy around the globe, and many of this country’s products are decadent enough to be reserved for special occasions.

United Kingdom

English chocolate has made its way around the globe and into the homes of a wide variety of people. The United Kingdom is the home of Cadbury, the manufacturers of some of the most beloved milk chocolate products in the world. English chocolate is largely artisan crafted using careful and intensive techniques, producing a rich and robust flavor that is perfect for many of the baked goods and sweets they are famous for.

The UK is also home to Nestle and Mars, some of the Western world’s most beloved chocolate makers. British chocolate is delightful for its nostalgic qualities. Children and adults alike find comfort and joy in just a single bite of this country’s rich chocolate confections.

Switzerland

Famous primarily for their milk chocolate, Swiss chocolate confections are known around the world for being incredibly decadent. Long ago, chocolate makers in Switzerland even pioneered new ways to manufacture milk chocolate. Even today, Swiss chocolate companies like Lindt use those methods, employing condensed milk to produce their goods.

Even more impressive, Switzerland’s climate is not naturally conducive to growing cacao trees, yet their chocolate products maintain as fresh and robust a flavor as countries with vast fields of local cacao supply.

France

One of France’s many world-famous exports is Valrhona chocolate, deeply flavored chocolate used in some of the richest chocolate cakes, pastries, drinks, and sweets around the world. French chocolate production began centuries ago in small villages, and soon became one of the many widespread, gourmet treasures the country has to offer.

Like nearly every other French culinary delicacy, French chocolatiers consider their craft to be an art form and take great care in their production. The French monarchy even once had their own personal chocolatiers, and even today, much of the country’s chocolate is made by hand.

Germany

Germans are highly fond of chocolate, and it’s little wonder why. German chocolate makers are famous for their creative and interesting chocolate flavors. Some chocolatiers in this country complete the whole process from start to finish, from roasting cacao beans to hand-packaging their products. With such personal investment, the chocolate in Germany can be described as exquisite, creamy, and wonderfully sweet.

German bakeries further demonstrate the country’s mastery of chocolate. Chocolate confections take many shapes in this country, and because of the country’s high level of chocolate consumption as a whole, chocolate is consistently used in new and creative ways across the country.

United States

Home of Hersey and Ghirardelli, the United States is the world’s largest chocolate producer. This country boasts some of the most popular and widely consumed chocolate brands worldwide. Chocolate in the US frequently utilizes other ingredients to compliment the sweet, flavorful cocoa of a chocolate bar, such as nuts and dried fruit.

American chocolate makers also range widely in their technique and process, providing chocolate-lovers with a variety of flavors, textures, and combinations to choose from. Chocolate in America also has a higher sugar content than most others in the world, satisfying sweet tooths everywhere.

No matter where you are in the world, exceptional chocolate isn’t far away. Every corner of the globe has something for chocolate-lovers, so getting your chocolate fix is possible anywhere you travel.

