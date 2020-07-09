Thursday, July 9, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness WHO Admits COVID-19 can Spread Through Air
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead StoryWorld

WHO Admits COVID-19 can Spread Through Air

After the scientists' letter to WHO it admits that Coronavirus can spread through Air

0
WHO Experts Admit COVID-19 Can Spread Through Air
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stressed the pandemic continues to accelerate and said it has not yet reached its peak. Pixabay

Experts at the World Health Organization (WHO) Tuesday acknowledged there is growing evidence the coronavirus can spread through the air and said they are preparing a brief on the subject.

Follow us on Twitter to get the latest news updates from us!!

At the U.N. agency’s regular briefing in Geneva, WHO technical committee head Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove said the WHO was contacted in April by a group of than 200 scientists who have called for the world body and others to acknowledge that the coronavirus can spread in the air.

Kerkhove said her committee is working with the group and are producing a scientific brief to summarize what they know about the nature of airborne transmission of the virus.

WHO Experts Admit COVID-19 Can Spread Through Air
People gather in Soho, as restrictions are eased following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in London, Britain. VOA

The WHO coordinator of infection prevention and control, Professor Benedetta Allegranzi, noted that while there is emerging evidence about the airborne nature of the virus, it is not definitive.

Both officials said that the evidence does suggest it takes a comprehensive prevention package to stop COVID transmission, including physical distancing and the wearing of masks, particularly inside.

Also Read: Here’s How Remdesivir Can Save Lives in Nations with Lower Hospital Capacity

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stressed the pandemic continues to accelerate and said it has not yet reached its peak. He noted that it took 12 weeks for the world to reach 400,000 COVID cases, and this past weekend there were more than 400,000 cases across the globe. (VOA)

Previous article‘HotShots’, TikTok-like Short Video App by Ganna
Next articleSkin Problems During the Summer Time

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Cases of Brain Complications Linked to Covid-19 Globally

NewsGram Desk - 0
Cases of brain complications linked to Covid-19 are occurring across the globe, according to a new study, published in the journal The Lancet Neurology. According...
Read more
Lead Story

Twitter Hints Paid Subscription Service Planning

NewsGram Desk - 0
Twitter has hinted that it is planning a paid subscription platform that can be reused by other teams in the future. The news that the...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Tall Children Have Higher Risk of Obesity, Say Research

NewsGram Desk - 0
If your child is taller, kindly take note. Researchers have found that children who are relatively tall for their age have a higher risk...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

18,992FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,783FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Cases of Brain Complications Linked to Covid-19 Globally

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Cases of brain complications linked to Covid-19 are occurring across the globe, according to a new study, published in the journal The Lancet Neurology. According...
Read more

Twitter Hints Paid Subscription Service Planning

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Twitter has hinted that it is planning a paid subscription platform that can be reused by other teams in the future. The news that the...
Read more

Tall Children Have Higher Risk of Obesity, Say Research

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
If your child is taller, kindly take note. Researchers have found that children who are relatively tall for their age have a higher risk...
Read more

All About the Phenomenon of Perimenopause

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Most women know the signs of menopause which happens around the age of 50. But there is another phenomenon called perimenopause which many are...
Read more

What Does A ‘No Engine Braking’ Road Sign Mean?

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
A no engine braking road sign warns truck drivers against using the engine to brake. Truck drivers normally downshift the engine to slow the...
Read more

10 Reasons to Visit Phoenix Right Now

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Lydia Matteoni You’ve been kicking around the thought of visiting Phoenix, Arizona, but you haven’t made your mind up yet. Decisions, decisions, right? Well,...
Read more

Skin Problems During the Summer Time

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
Summer is for eating mangoes, watermelons, and other nutrient fruit like apricots. The bright sun improves of Vitamin D and lightens our mood as...
Read more

WHO Admits COVID-19 can Spread Through Air

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Experts at the World Health Organization (WHO) Tuesday acknowledged there is growing evidence the coronavirus can spread through the air and said they are...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Joel Rey on 5 best Caribbean cricketers of Indian origin
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

18,992FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,783FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada