Saturday, March 6, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness WHO: Covid-19 Caused More "Mass Trauma" Than World War II
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

WHO: Covid-19 Caused More “Mass Trauma” Than World War II

The mental health and psychosocial support to individuals and communities must be central to all recovery plans and must be costed into those plans

0
mass trauma
Mass trauma could even affect transmissibility. Pixabay

World Health Organization (WHO) officials have said that the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has caused more “mass trauma” than World War II and warned of its lasting consequences. “The world has experienced mass trauma because World War Two affected many, many lives,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a virtual press conference here on Friday.

“And now, even with this Covid pandemic, with bigger magnitude, more lives have been affected, almost the whole world is affected.” The WHO chief added that the pandemic induced mass trauma is “beyond proportion and even bigger than what the world experienced” after the Second World War, reports Xinhua news agency. “Countries have to see it as such, and prepare for that,” he warned.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

Evidence of mass trauma has been presented by other organizations, such as the International Council of Nurses, which warned on January 13 of the effects of the pandemic on nurses’ mental health. Mass trauma could even affect transmissibility, as it would be “very difficult to sustain behaviors that stop the epidemic” for affected communities, Michael Ryan, Executive Director of the WHO’s Health Emergencies Programme, said at the same press conference.

ALSO READ: Increase In Amount Of Sleep After Trauma Experience Could Ease Illness

“The mental health and psychosocial support to individuals and communities must be central to all recovery plans and must be costed into those plans,” he said. According to Maria Van Kerkhove, the Covid-19 technical lead for the WHO, “there needs to be a lot more emphasis by governments, by communities, by families, by individuals to look after our well-being”. The total number of global Covid-19 cases has topped 116 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 2.57 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Saturday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 116,030,165 and 2,578,988, respectively. (IANS/SP)

Previous articleWhat Does Comprehensive Knowledge Around Sexual Health And Well-Being Entails?
Next articleCovid19 Death: Intellectual Disability Appears To Be A Risk Factor

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

How This Visual Effect Specialist Created Sensation With Tom Cruise’s Deepfakes

NewsGram Desk - 0
A visual effects specialist who created deepfake photos and videos of Hollywood actor Tom Cruise that went viral on various social media platforms, has...
Read more
Business

Privatisation May Lead To Increased Charges, Lower Profits For Public: AINBOF

NewsGram Desk - 0
All India Nationalised Banks Officers Federation (AINBOF) has opposed privatisation of public sector banks as it will lead to increase in service charges and...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Now AI Can Predict New Atrial Fibrillation, AF-Related Stroke Risks

NewsGram Desk - 0
A team of researchers has found that Artificial Intelligence (AI) can predict risk of new atrial fibrillation (AF) and AF-related stroke. Atrial fibrillation is the...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

How This Visual Effect Specialist Created Sensation With Tom Cruise’s Deepfakes

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
A visual effects specialist who created deepfake photos and videos of Hollywood actor Tom Cruise that went viral on various social media platforms, has...
Read more

Privatisation May Lead To Increased Charges, Lower Profits For Public: AINBOF

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
All India Nationalised Banks Officers Federation (AINBOF) has opposed privatisation of public sector banks as it will lead to increase in service charges and...
Read more

Now AI Can Predict New Atrial Fibrillation, AF-Related Stroke Risks

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A team of researchers has found that Artificial Intelligence (AI) can predict risk of new atrial fibrillation (AF) and AF-related stroke. Atrial fibrillation is the...
Read more

Here’s Why You Should Purchase a 3-Layered Face Mask To Protect Yourself Against COVID-19

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
While buying a new face mask to protect yourself against Covid-19 infection, make sure you go for a three-layered mask as it is more...
Read more

Report: What Makes People Swipe Right On Tinder?

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
What makes you swipe right a profile on Tinder or any other dating apps? Maybe attractiveness and the race of a potential partner, a...
Read more

Indeed: Tech Hiring In India Above Pre-Pandemic Levels

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
A study of tech job postings on job site Indeed on Friday showed that hiring in tech roles between April 2020 and January 2021...
Read more

Can Probiotics Help Improve Nutrient Absorption In The Malnourished?

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Living in a country like India which is home to one-fifth of the world's population, one cannot help but worry about the state of...
Read more

Topics By OTT, Which Were A No-No On Indian Screen Till A While Back

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
OTT shows seem to push the envelope in terms of storylines and plots, and there are a lot of taboo and sensitive topics being...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

ผิวแห้ง on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
NewsGram Desk on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Lester Spivakovsky on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
transformador trifásico 380v para 220v 15kva on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
NewsGram Desk on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Lenard McMahan on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Mitzi McKeon on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
apartamento Rua José Bonifácio Méier on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
lume barra bonita on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
Anita Traugott on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada