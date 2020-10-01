Thursday, October 1, 2020
Why Does Automobile Industry Use Instagram?

Look around, and everyone depends on their mobile phones for any piece of information

Marketers can depend on Instagram for automobile brand building and derive authentic data about the vehicle industry. Unsplash

The automobile industry is known for its constant initiatives in visual communications and marketing for over a decade! Earlier the standard rule for vehicle marketers to promote the auto-mobile models included mailshots, television advertisements, and whole page adverts in glossy magazines. Though these forms still get used today, marketers depend on other mediums as well. The smartphone device has become popular in recent years.

Look around, and everyone depends on their mobile phones for any piece of information. And this is the reason why social media has become popular. Other than any other random Instagrammer, an auto-mobile enthusiast uses Instagram about 21 times or more every day and stays active throughout the week. Hence, marketers can depend on Instagram for automobile brand building and derive authentic data about the vehicle industry.

Vehicle marketers can also buy likes on Instagram

The people who follow you on the Instagram act as your brand advocates! Hence, vehicle brands must ensure that they always have a steady and increasing follower base. The followers can soon become a loyal customer. However, to attract both a potential follower and customer, the automobile brand’s business profile should appear appealing on Instagram. Having a huge follower base is essential! You can either follow the steps to maximize your follower or buy likes on Instagram. Today, service providers help you purchase both likes and followers on Instagram, depending on your requirements. Once you know your business objectives, you can make an informed decision.

Close to 59% of Instagrammers report that the social media platform they choose to browse decides the kind of information they would get. Unsplash

How does Instagram visibility impact automobile marketers?

Today, approximately 80% of Instagrammers have reported that they research any product they want to purchase online. Many amongst them have confessed that the significant adverts are essential for them. Today, close to 59% of Instagrammers report that the social media platform they choose to browse decides the kind of information they would get. And that Instagram has been a reputed and credible source to gather vehicle brand data and other details.

Today, vehicle fans are very open and enthusiastic to discover many facts on Instagram related to automobile brands. Instagram is known to provide a quality visual experience and the right online platform to promote new products. Recently, to increase the brand awareness of the famous vehicle models, popular brands like GMC make use of Instagram for sharing magazine-quality and detailed images in the carousel adverts.

For instance, brands like Honda that makes use of the platform as an addition for making use of their showroom. It enables customers located at any part of the globe to have a look at the showroom and the models. Also, Lexus USA has started to resort to the Instagram Story feature that allows people the backstage access at the closed-door events. Additionally, when it comes to a brand like Volvo, the brand enables the consumers to test-drive the cars using their thumb much before they can use the pedal with the foot.

Leveraging the immersive visual power, the leading automobile brands are making use of Instagram at every step of the marketing plan. The journey encapsulates the brand awareness, the consideration stage, and the final sales. The audience today is all set to research and discover relevant facts on Instagram. Hence, right now is the best time for leading and upcoming vehicle brands to use Instagram to their advantage.

Why does the auto-mobile brand use Instagram to market their vehicles?

With more organizations and brands making the most of the increased brand engagement rates that Instagram offers, the vehicle manufacturers that don’t count on Instagram marketing are missing out immensely. According to Bloomberg, they are at risk of not getting considered by the customers who are spending more time on social media.

Today, the auto brands target the Instagrammers who have successfully incorporated the car or the related niche interest in their aspirational and lifestyle content. Unsplash

Additionally, based on statistics by eMarketer, the entire United States vehicle industry singularly spends $7.30 billion on online advertising in 2015. It is a figure that was estimated to surpass $12 billion in 2019. Furthermore, today auto-brands are investing in collaborations with the relevant Instagram social media influencers, which can amplify the brand message and capture about 400 million users on Instagram.

There’s more to consider! Instagram provides vehicle makers and auto brands a useful way of promoting their brand within particular niche segments. The television advertisements can’t do this. The best Instagrammers often develop their social channels by generating content focusing on niche interests, such as vehicles and vehicle parts. Today, the auto brands target the Instagrammers who have successfully incorporated the car or the related niche interest in their aspirational and lifestyle content. By doing so, the vehicle brands can increase relevancy and brand messaging with every Instagrammer’s audience.

Today, cars get considered a lifestyle product. Hence, the automotive brands target the receptive and engaged customers and audience on Instagram, one of the expanding and popular social media channels.

