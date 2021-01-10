Sunday, January 10, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Here's Why Battery Cells Used in Vapes, E-Cigarettes, Flashlights and Toys Can...
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead StoryScience & Technology

Here’s Why Battery Cells Used in Vapes, E-Cigarettes, Flashlights and Toys Can Kill You

These cells are manufactured as industrial component parts of battery packs and are not intended for individual sale to consumers

0
Vaping
Unfortunately a growing number of small consumer products such as vaping devices, personal fans, headlamps and some toys are using loose 18650s as a power source. Unsplash

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has warned that consumers should not buy or use a particular type of lithium-ion battery cells — used in vapes, e-cigarettes, flashlights and toys — due to possible fire and even death risk.

The Commission said it is working with e-commerce sites like ‘eBay’ to remove listings of loose “18650 lithium-ion” batteries.

Please Follow NewsGram on Facebook To Get Latest Updates!

“These cells are manufactured as industrial component parts of battery packs and are not intended for individual sale to consumers. However, they are being separated, rewrapped and sold as new consumer batteries, typically on the Internet,” the CPSC said in a statement on Saturday.

The injuries related to exploding 18650 cells have been in the news but the frequency has increased in the recent past, as these are now available on popular e-commerce sites as well as with wholesale retailers.

Vaping
The US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has warned that consumers should not buy or use a particular type of lithium-ion battery cells — used in vapes, e-cigarettes, flashlights and toys — due to possible fire and even death risk. Unsplash

“Specifically these battery cells may have exposed metal positive and negative terminals that can short-circuit when they come into contact with metal objects such as keys or loose change in a pocket,” the Commission warned.

Once shorted, loose cells could overheat and experience thermal runaway, igniting the cell’s internal materials and forcibly expelling burning contents, resulting in fires, explosions, serious injuries and even death.

ALSO READ: Heroes Who Turned Bad on Screen in These Bollywood Biggies

“Unfortunately a growing number of small consumer products such as vaping devices, personal fans, headlamps and some toys are using loose 18650s as a power source,” the CPSC informed. (IANS)

Previous articleIntranasal Coronavirus Vaccines Can Be a Potential Gamechanger in ‘India Fights Corona’ Campaign: Experts
Next articleHere’s Why India Needs To Catch Up With The Global Bitcoin Trend

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

A New Medical Device That May Help To Treat Obesity

NewsGram Desk - 0
To help people treat obesity, researchers have come out with a medical device that might help with weight loss and requires a simpler operative...
Read more
Lead Story

Tech Review (Realme Watch S Pro): Convienient and Affordable Smartwatch Under 10K

NewsGram Desk - 0
The year 2020 witnessed the launch of several new smartwatches from various players, ranging from high-end wearables to the affordable Realme devices, in India. Realme...
Read more
Business

Here’s Why India Needs To Catch Up With The Global Bitcoin Trend

NewsGram Desk - 0
With the overall value of all cryptocurrencies surpassing the $1 trillion mark and Bitcoin hovering around $40,000, industry experts on Sunday said that crypto...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

A New Medical Device That May Help To Treat Obesity

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
To help people treat obesity, researchers have come out with a medical device that might help with weight loss and requires a simpler operative...
Read more

Tech Review (Realme Watch S Pro): Convienient and Affordable Smartwatch Under 10K

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The year 2020 witnessed the launch of several new smartwatches from various players, ranging from high-end wearables to the affordable Realme devices, in India. Realme...
Read more

Here’s Why India Needs To Catch Up With The Global Bitcoin Trend

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
With the overall value of all cryptocurrencies surpassing the $1 trillion mark and Bitcoin hovering around $40,000, industry experts on Sunday said that crypto...
Read more

Here’s Why Battery Cells Used in Vapes, E-Cigarettes, Flashlights and Toys Can Kill You

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has warned that consumers should not buy or use a particular type of lithium-ion battery cells --...
Read more

Intranasal Coronavirus Vaccines Can Be a Potential Gamechanger in ‘India Fights Corona’ Campaign: Experts

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Public health experts believe that intranasal vaccines for coronavirus, administered through nose rather than muscles, can be a potential gamechanger in India's fight against...
Read more

The Phasing Out of Entertainment Industry Print Media

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
By Vinod Mirani A lot is in the process of changing for good and, as the film industry came to a standstill, so did many...
Read more

Heroes Who Turned Bad on Screen in These Bollywood Biggies

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Be it Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Kajol, or Priyanka Chopra, the audience has loved their heroes turn bad in films. On their part,...
Read more

Ashtottaram 32: OṀ PUNARJANMASIDDHĀNTABHŨMYAI NAMAH

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By Devakinanda Pasupuleti, MD Ashtottaram 32 32) OṀ PUNARJANMASIDDHĀNTABHŨMYAI NAMAH:                     OṀ (AUM)-PU-NAR-JAN-MA-SI-DDHAAN-TA-BHOO-MYAI—NA-MA-HA                  ॐ पुनर्जन्मसिद्धान्तभूम्यै नमः (Punarjanma: Re-birth, again and again, repeatedly; Siddhāntam: A fundamental law) The theory of karma and...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada