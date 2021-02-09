Tuesday, February 9, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Environment Why The Himalayan Glaciers Are Highly Sensitive To Climate Change? Explained!
EnvironmentIndiaLead Story

Why The Himalayan Glaciers Are Highly Sensitive To Climate Change? Explained!

With the Himalayan states prone to flash floods and landslides, this disaster prompted calls by scientists and experts for a review of hydropower projects in the ecologically sensitive mountains

0
Himalayan Glaciers
Himalayan glaciers play an important role in South Asia, providing drinking water and water resources for agriculture, hydropower and biodiversity. Unsplash

Himalayan glaciers are highly sensitive to climate change and are rapidly shrinking, posing a big threat to the populations that rely on them, according to scientific explanations.

Besides the ecosystem services that the glaciers provide, their melting increases the risk of runoffs and floods as recently seen with the Uttarakhand glacier disaster that claimed 26 lives and 197 people still reported missing with rescue operations underway.

The science behind what is currently happening in the Himalayas was forecasted by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) in its 2019 report that say glaciers would retreat in the upcoming years, causing landslides and floods.

Himalayan glaciers play an important role in South Asia, providing drinking water and water resources for agriculture, hydropower and biodiversity.

Glaciers in the Hindu Kush Himalaya region are a crucial water supply for the 240 million people who live in the region, including 86 million Indians, roughly the equivalent of the country’s five biggest cities combined.

Please Follow NewsGram on Facebook To Get Latest Updates!

Another comprehensive report two years ago, the Hindu Kush Himalaya Assessment, coordinated by the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD) notes that eastern Himalaya glaciers have tended to shrink faster than those in central and western Himalaya.

“While there is still some confusion as to what exactly caused the flood in Uttarakhand, we are working closely with our partners on the ground to understand what happened in this particular instance,” ICIMOD Director General Pema Gyamtsho said on Monday.

ICIMOD develops and shares research, information and innovations to empower people in the eight regional member countries of the Hindu Kush Himalaya region — Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, China, India, Myanmar, Nepal and Pakistan.

Himalayan Glaciers
Himalayan glaciers are highly sensitive to climate change and are rapidly shrinking, posing a big threat to the populations that rely on them, according to scientific explanations. Unsplash

Sounding an alarm, a 2019 discussion paper by The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) notes the warming rate over the Himalayan region is projected to increase in the range of 0.5 degree to one degree Celsius by 2020s and one to three degrees by mid-century.

However, the warming rate is not uniform either spatially or temporally, it says.

However, a 2017 study published in Nature warns that even if global temperature is kept below 1.5 degrees, around 35 per cent of the ice mass stored in the high mountains of Asia will be lost.

It says that number could increase up to 65 per cent in a scenario of high greenhouse gas emissions.

Describing the Himalayas a water tower, Jawaharlal Nehru University’s School of Environmental Science Professor A.P. Dimri said with increasing global warming, the upper reaches of the Himalayas are warming faster, leading to more rapid melting of the glaciers.

“This has resulted in an increasing number of glacier lakes, which are formed by water melting from the ice caps and accumulating at the mouth or snout of the glacier. These lakes also become reservoirs of ice and moraine debris. With an increase in this phenomenon, the breach of glacier lakes poses a severe threat to the communities living downstream.”

With the Himalayan states prone to flash floods and landslides, this disaster prompted calls by scientists and experts for a review of hydropower projects in the ecologically sensitive mountains.

This deadly flood hit two hydroelectric dams, claiming most of the victims were workers on the power projects.

Centre for Policy Research Senior Fellow Manju Menon said: “One of the most unfortunate outcomes of the climate policy discourses globally has been a reacceptance of large dams by governments as a viable non-fossil fuel source of energy.

“In India we had reached a point when massive social and environmental mobilisations on large dams underlined how these structures waste water instead of conserving it and offering false developmental solutions. This reacceptance is ironic because climate change has also made hydrological flows in the Himalayas erratic and unpredictable, in terms of the impacts on glaciers and monsoon patterns.

Himalayan Gaciers
Besides the ecosystem services that the glaciers provide, their melting increases the risk of runoffs and floods as recently seen with the Uttarakhand glacier disaster that claimed 26 lives and 197 people still reported missing with rescue operations underway. Unsplash

“Therefore, planning and implementing large engineering projects on Himalayan rivers is fraught with great risks. Most scholars of Himalayan rivers have been warning about these risks for decades, but the environment impact assessment for these projects withhold or underplay this information so that projects get approved.”

An analysis by the UN University (UNU) said by 2050 most people on earth will live downstream of tens of thousands of large dams built in the 20th century, many of them already operating at or beyond their design life, putting lives and property at risk.

ALSO READ: Ayushmann : Through Education, We Can Empower Children To Stay Safe Online

The report, “Ageing water infrastructure: An emerging global risk”, by the UNU’s Canadian-based Institute for Water, Environment and Health, released last month said most of the 58,700 large dams worldwide were constructed between 1930 and 1970 with a design life of 50 to 100 years, adding that at 50 years, a large concrete dam “would most probably begin to express signs of ageing”.

It says the climate change will accelerate the dam ageing process. (IANS)

Previous articleCivil Lines: A Cryptic Note That Reveals The Truth Decades Later
Next articleNeed For India To Adopt Organic Farming: Sri Sri Ravishankar

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

CGTN Banned In Britain For Violating Fairness Rules

NewsGram Desk - 0
Citing links to the Chinese Communist Party, Britain revoked China’s state TV channel; CGTN of its license to broadcast Thursday. Ofcom, a British communications regulator,...
Read more
Business

Startups Can Boost The Job Market

NewsGram Desk - 0
India's budgetary boost for startups is expected to trigger employment generation, besides ushering in manufacturing and innovation-led growth in FY22. According to the Department for...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Covid 19 Is Not A Bio-weapon: WHO

NewsGram Desk - 0
While saying that "accidents do happen," a team of international experts, including those from the World Health Organisation (WHO), investigating the origins of Covid-19...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

CGTN Banned In Britain For Violating Fairness Rules

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Citing links to the Chinese Communist Party, Britain revoked China’s state TV channel; CGTN of its license to broadcast Thursday. Ofcom, a British communications regulator,...
Read more

Startups Can Boost The Job Market

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
India's budgetary boost for startups is expected to trigger employment generation, besides ushering in manufacturing and innovation-led growth in FY22. According to the Department for...
Read more

Covid 19 Is Not A Bio-weapon: WHO

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
While saying that "accidents do happen," a team of international experts, including those from the World Health Organisation (WHO), investigating the origins of Covid-19...
Read more

Digitized Dictatorship Is The New Norm In China

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Having unveiled its ambition of emerging as the top Artificial Intelligence (AI) superpower by 2030, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has taken rapid strides...
Read more

Need For India To Adopt Organic Farming: Sri Sri Ravishankar

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravishankar on Monday said that India needs to adopt organic farming to keep 'poison' out of its plates. Inaugurating...
Read more

Why The Himalayan Glaciers Are Highly Sensitive To Climate Change? Explained!

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Himalayan glaciers are highly sensitive to climate change and are rapidly shrinking, posing a big threat to the populations that rely on them, according...
Read more

Civil Lines: A Cryptic Note That Reveals The Truth Decades Later

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Two estranged sisters; a family secret that has lain buried for decades: a search for the truth, shocking, poignant, and life-affirming, Radhika Swarups "Civil...
Read more

India Observes Increase in Online Hate Speech, Scams and Frauds: Microsoft

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Despite improving its tally on online civility in the Asia-Pacific region in 2020, India has seen a significant increase in hate speech, hoaxes, scams,...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

divorce lawyer fairfax county on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
criminal attorneys fairfax va on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
https://srislawyer.com on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Iva Easterbrook on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Pianino TBF Kalisz on “What Happens Next? People Just Drink Themselves To Death?” : Russia’s Story
judi bola on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
adultfrienedfinder app on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Joker123 terbaru on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
شراء متابعين تويتر on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Pianino Opis on Jews recollect the conquest of 1967 war after completing 50 years

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada