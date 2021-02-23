Tuesday, February 23, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Why India Is Yet To Produce A World-Class Smartphone Game
Lead StoryScience & Technology

Why India Is Yet To Produce A World-Class Smartphone Game

The Indian gaming industry is also witnessing a spike in hiring activity

0
game
India is already among the top five countries in the world for mobile gaming. Pixabay

India is set to see its smartphone base increase to reach 820 million, currently hovering around 550 million, in the next two years. Despite being the second-largest smartphone market in the world (behind China), the country cannot list even a single homegrown mobile-based game that is creating flutters globally.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar-promoted Fearless and United Guards (FAU-G), the game that made its debut for Android users on January 26, quickly became the top free mobile game on Google Play Store with more than five million downloads on the Google Play store.

However, over the past few days, the rating has declined dramatically, and now, it has just 3 stars for not being as good as the super-hit PUBG that was banned among several Chinese apps.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

“What I was really hoping for was that it would replace PUBG’s position, but when I played it, I realized that it is (the) worst game I’ve ever played in my life. This is really disappointing,” wrote one of the users who gave FAU-G a star rating on Google Play Store.

India is already among the top five countries in the world for mobile gaming and is heading towards the top three. By 2023, it’s expected that the value of the mobile industry market in India will reach around $105 billion. According to industry experts, the domestic gaming industry would need to develop rich and immersive gaming content that translates into strong user engagement and more importantly, user retention.

“While Indian game developers have always had the technical expertise, they have thus far, been hampered by the lack of capital and a clear road to market, among others. This, in turn, has meant an inability to create strong intellectual property (IP), Prabhu Ram, Head-Industry Intelligence Group (IIG), CMR, told IANS.

game
The domestic gaming industry would need to develop rich. Pixabay

“Given the strong consumer interest, and VC interest in gaming, we are looking at a strong growth curve for the gaming industry. Indian game developers have an unprecedented opportunity to build immersive world-class games,” Ram told IANS.

There are more than 300 million gamers in India at this time. Many of these gamers take part in gaming activities most days of the week. This, in itself, creates an impressive potential for the Indian gaming industry. Indian studios require significant investment to build good products. Technical hardware, software, and artwork require extensive capital expenditures. Moreover, like other IP-driven businesses, game development comes with inherent risks.

These issues are compounded with the recent trend of investors focusing their capital on online gambling platforms like Indian Rummy, Fantasy Sports, and Teen Patti. “Gaming is not supposed to be about gambling, but rather about relatable and innovative interactive content. There is a lot of room for localized content. FAU: G, Tappi, and Ludo King are perfect examples,” Vishal Gondal, Founder, nCore Games, told IANS.

Gondal said that at nCORE Games, they are also trying to experiment with game formats that resonate with Indians. “For example, FAU: G was launched as a powerful story-driven, single-player experience. In the coming months, we plan to add formats that haven’t been attempted in the Indian context like Team DeathMatch and Battle Royale,” Gondal said.

ALSO READ: Things To Consider To Create A Profitable Mobile Game

The next decade will be a highly impactful one for the world of gaming, and the time is ripe to make India the global leader. “I think we have to find our niche where we can excel in this. Capability-wise, we are equipped. My suggestion is that we should pursue mythology-based theme games. We will definitely make a great world-class game in this,” said Faisal Kawoosa, Founder and Chief Analyst, techARC.

The Indian gaming industry is also witnessing a spike in hiring activity and in January, both gaming sector job postings and searches were up 13 percent and 15 percent, respectively, from the same period last year. As of January, the number of job postings was still twice the number of job searches on Indeed, indicating a significant gap yet opportunity for India’s vast talent pool, according to leading job website Indeed. (IANS/SP)

Previous articleOffering Positive Encouragement Improves Students Academics
Next articleAge is Just a Bar! This Ujjain-Based Woman Completes Ph.D. at The Age of 80

RELATED ARTICLES

Education

Age is Just a Bar! This Ujjain-Based Woman Completes Ph.D. at The Age of 80

NewsGram Desk - 0
There is a saying that there is no age barrier for reading and learning that a person can continue to learn and grow throughout...
Read more
Lead Story

Offering Positive Encouragement Improves Students Academics

NewsGram Desk - 0
Offering students more positive encouragement not only reduces disruptive classroom behavior but can improve students' academic and social outcomes, say, researchers. The findings, published...
Read more
Entertainment

A List Of Upcoming Films That Explore Horror In A New Light

NewsGram Desk - 0
Bollywood Horror is evolving beyond simple tales of ghosts, haunted houses, and possession stories. FIlmmakers are learning to give a spin to the tale....
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Age is Just a Bar! This Ujjain-Based Woman Completes Ph.D. at The Age of 80

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
There is a saying that there is no age barrier for reading and learning that a person can continue to learn and grow throughout...
Read more

Why India Is Yet To Produce A World-Class Smartphone Game

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
India is set to see its smartphone base increase to reach 820 million, currently hovering around 550 million, in the next two years. Despite...
Read more

Offering Positive Encouragement Improves Students Academics

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Offering students more positive encouragement not only reduces disruptive classroom behavior but can improve students' academic and social outcomes, say, researchers. The findings, published...
Read more

A List Of Upcoming Films That Explore Horror In A New Light

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Bollywood Horror is evolving beyond simple tales of ghosts, haunted houses, and possession stories. FIlmmakers are learning to give a spin to the tale....
Read more

Digital Space is Bringing Television Shows on Board With Spin-Offs: Ravi Dubey

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor Ravi Dubey says it is extremely disruptive and amazing that the digital space is bringing television shows on board with spin-offs. Ravi's show "Jamai...
Read more

Spending Longer Periods of Time Online Linked To Loneliness: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Loneliness has become increasingly prevalent among adolescents, who spend longer and longer periods of time online, says a new study. "In the coronavirus period, loneliness...
Read more

EdTech Startups On A Roll, Bet Big On India

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
With one of the youngest populations in the world and limited availability of good quality educational institutions and teachers, it is not surprising that...
Read more

Key Parameters To Keep Your Tresses Healthy And Shiny

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
Don't we all dream of having luscious shiny locks? We've all stepped out of the salon with gorgeous shiny hair and have seen the...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

vapinger on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
harris172.webyazilimdestek.com/57.html on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
jones546.skbizness.com/2020/12/30/3-techniques-for-e-cigarette-you-can-use-today/ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
podsmall.com on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
podsmall.com on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
vapinger.com on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Vape Shop on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Novo 2 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
harrison532.elsokhnaonline.com/2020/12/5-recommendations-on-e-cigarette-you-need-to-use-today.html on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada