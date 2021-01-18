Monday, January 18, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Here's Why People Experience Abdominal Pain While Consuming Certain Foods!
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Here’s Why People Experience Abdominal Pain While Consuming Certain Foods!

Researchers examine why certain people experience abdomen pain while eating certain kinds of foods

0
Stomach Pain
According to the researchers, up to 20 per cent of the world's population suffers from the irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), which causes stomach pain or severe discomfort after eating. Pinterest

Researchers have identified the biological mechanism that explains why some people experience abdominal pain when they eat certain foods.

According to the researchers, up to 20 per cent of the world’s population suffers from the irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), which causes stomach pain or severe discomfort after eating. The researchers revealed a mechanism that connects certain foods with activation of the cells that release histamine (called mast cells), and subsequent pain and discomfort.

Please Follow NewsGram on Facebook To Get Latest Updates!

“With these new insights, we provide further evidence that we are dealing with a real disease,” said researcher Guy Boeckxstaens, Professor at Katholieke Universiteit Leuven in Belgium.

In a healthy intestine, the immune system does not react to foods, so the first step was to find out what might cause this tolerance to break down, according to the study published in the journal Nature.

Since people with IBS often report that their symptoms began after a gastrointestinal infection, such as food poisoning, the researchers started with the idea that an infection while a particular food is present in the gut might sensitise the immune system to that food. They infected mice with a stomach bug, and at the same time fed them ovalbumin, a protein found in egg white that is commonly used in experiments as a model food antigen.

Stomach Ache
Researchers have identified the biological mechanism that explains why some people experience abdominal pain when they eat certain foods. Pinterest

An antigen is any molecule that provokes an immune response. Once the infection cleared, the mice were given ovalbumin again, to see if their immune systems had become sensitised to it.

The results were affirmative — the ovalbumin on its own provoked mast cell activation, histamine release, and digestive intolerance with increased abdominal pain. This was not the case in mice that had not been infected with the bug and received ovalbumin.

ALSO READ: Cure. Fit Acquires Digital Fitness Company Onyx

The researchers then went on to see if people with IBS reacted in the same way.

When food antigens associated with IBS (gluten, wheat, soy and cow milk) were injected into the intestine wall of 12 IBS patients, they produced localised immune reactions similar to that seen in the mice. No reaction was seen in healthy volunteers. (IANS)

Previous articleIs Tandav Web Series Promoting Religious Flares? Know The Reason Behind Controversy!
Next articlePeer Support May Be Helpful in Reducing Anxiety Problems Among Teenagers

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

People Are Advised To Avoid Alcohol After Getting COVID Vaccination

NewsGram Desk - 0
Alcohol intake should be avoided after getting the first jab of the Covid-19 vaccine for some days and abstinence should also be maintained after...
Read more
India

90% Road Accidents Happen Due To Human Error, Claims HP Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur

NewsGram Desk - 0
People must be sensitised about ensuring road safety and obeying traffic rules as almost 90 per cent of the road accidents are caused due...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Peer Support May Be Helpful in Reducing Anxiety Problems Among Teenagers

NewsGram Desk - 0
One in three parents strongly support schools having mental health programmes like peer support leaders, a new poll suggests. The poll indicates that an...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

People Are Advised To Avoid Alcohol After Getting COVID Vaccination

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Alcohol intake should be avoided after getting the first jab of the Covid-19 vaccine for some days and abstinence should also be maintained after...
Read more

90% Road Accidents Happen Due To Human Error, Claims HP Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur

India NewsGram Desk - 0
People must be sensitised about ensuring road safety and obeying traffic rules as almost 90 per cent of the road accidents are caused due...
Read more

Peer Support May Be Helpful in Reducing Anxiety Problems Among Teenagers

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
One in three parents strongly support schools having mental health programmes like peer support leaders, a new poll suggests. The poll indicates that an...
Read more

Here’s Why People Experience Abdominal Pain While Consuming Certain Foods!

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have identified the biological mechanism that explains why some people experience abdominal pain when they eat certain foods. According to the researchers, up to...
Read more

Is Tandav Web Series Promoting Religious Flares? Know The Reason Behind Controversy!

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
The Information and Broadcasting Ministry has issued notice to Amazon Prime, seeking its response to the complaints against its web series 'Tandav' starring Saif...
Read more

Akshay Oberoi: This Profession Can Knock You Down Multiple Times

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Akshay Oberoi has been a part of Bollywood for almost a decade now. He agrees that the acting profession is difficult and can knock...
Read more

B-Town Actress Kangana Ranaut Shares Awful Thing About Nepotism

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Kangana Ranaut says after nepotism, the most awful thing about being an actor is going through a night shift. "Apart from nepotism and movie...
Read more

Cure. Fit Acquires Digital Fitness Company Onyx

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Health and fitness startup Cure. fit on Monday announced it has acquired Onyx, a US-based fitness company that is building the world's smartest digital...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada