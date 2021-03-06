Saturday, March 6, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Here's Why You Should Purchase a 3-Layered Face Mask To Protect Yourself...
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Here’s Why You Should Purchase a 3-Layered Face Mask To Protect Yourself Against COVID-19

According to the experts, additional layers in the mask may help us protect against SARS-CoV-2 by not letting the virus-laden contagious droplets or particles pass through the mask

0
COVID 19
Covid-19 is mainly spread through respiratory droplets that are made when someone who has contracted the virus through coughing, sneezing etc. Pexels

While buying a new face mask to protect yourself against Covid-19 infection, make sure you go for a three-layered mask as it is more effective than single or double-layered alternatives, health experts emphasised on Saturday.

According to the experts, additional layers in the mask may help us protect against SARS-CoV-2 by not letting the virus-laden contagious droplets or particles pass through the mask.

“Covid-19 is mainly spread through respiratory droplets that are made when someone who has contracted the virus through coughing, sneezing etc,” Navneet Sood, Pulmonary Consultant, Dharamshila Narayana Superspeciality Hospital, told IANS. “As we know that the layers of a mask helps in increasing its filtration power, it becomes crucial to wear a three-layered mask, so that we can protect ourselves from getting infected or infecting people around us,” Sood added.

A team of researchers, including, Saptarshi Basu of the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru and Abhishek Saha from University of California – San Diego have shown, in a study, that three-layered surgical masks are most effective at stopping large droplets from a cough or sneeze from getting atomised into smaller droplets. These large cough droplets can penetrate through the single or double layered masks and atomise to much smaller droplets, which is particularly crucial since these smaller droplets (often called aerosols) are able to linger in the air for longer periods of time.

Please Follow NewsGram on Facebook To Get Latest Updates!

“While it is expected that large solid particles in the 500-600-micron range should be stopped by a single-layer mask with average pore size of 30 micron, we are showing that this is not the case for liquid droplets,” said Saha. “If these larger respiratory droplets have enough velocity, which happens for coughs or sneezes, when they land on a single-layer of this material it gets dispersed and squeezed through the smaller pores in the mask,” he added.

For the study, published in the journal Science Advances, the team used a droplet generator and a high-speed time-lapse camera. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), while selecting a mask one should always go for masks — with two or more layers of washable, breathable fabric, that completely cover your nose and mouth, that fit snugly against the sides of your face and don’t have gaps.

“One should know that not all fabrics make for an effective mask. Also, some fabrics don’t suit some skin types and how they are woven is another factor,” said Shiba Kalyan Biswal, Consultant, Pulmonary and Sleep Medicine, Narayana Hospital, Gurugram. “One should opt for masks with small pores as it may protect more against the virus by not helping virus-laden droplets or participles to pass through. After buying maintaining their cleanliness is also a key factor,” Biswal added.

COVID
While buying a new face mask to protect yourself against Covid-19 infection, make sure you go for a three-layered mask as it is more effective than single or double-layered alternatives, health experts emphasised. Pexels

The health experts have also warned that we need to be more careful as cases of new Covid strains are gradually rising in the country. They have expressed a number of possibilities which could be because of the lax attitude of people towards following the Covid protocols or likeability of “mutations and new strains” causing the surge, as has been studied by the laboratories involved in the Covid detection across the country.

Various studies cited that a variant of SARS-CoV-2 that emerged in the UK — B.1.1.7 — in November 2020 is more transmissible than pre-existing variants and will lead to a large resurgence of Covid-19 cases. The Union Health Ministry on Friday said that a total of 16,838 new cases of Covid-19 in the last one day pushed the tally to 1,11,73,761, and 113 died.

ALSO READ: Can Probiotics Help Improve Nutrient Absorption In The Malnourished?

The Ministry also informed that 7,61,834 samples were tested on Thursday. The cumulative tests done by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) so far stands at 21,99,40,742. So far, 1,80,05,503 doses of corona vaccine have been administered in the country since the drive began on January 16 after approval for ‘Covishield’ and ‘Covaxin’. (IANS/KR)

Previous articleReport: What Makes People Swipe Right On Tinder?
Next articleNow AI Can Predict New Atrial Fibrillation, AF-Related Stroke Risks

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

How This Visual Effect Specialist Created Sensation With Tom Cruise’s Deepfakes

NewsGram Desk - 0
A visual effects specialist who created deepfake photos and videos of Hollywood actor Tom Cruise that went viral on various social media platforms, has...
Read more
Business

Privatisation May Lead To Increased Charges, Lower Profits For Public: AINBOF

NewsGram Desk - 0
All India Nationalised Banks Officers Federation (AINBOF) has opposed privatisation of public sector banks as it will lead to increase in service charges and...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Now AI Can Predict New Atrial Fibrillation, AF-Related Stroke Risks

NewsGram Desk - 0
A team of researchers has found that Artificial Intelligence (AI) can predict risk of new atrial fibrillation (AF) and AF-related stroke. Atrial fibrillation is the...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

How This Visual Effect Specialist Created Sensation With Tom Cruise’s Deepfakes

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
A visual effects specialist who created deepfake photos and videos of Hollywood actor Tom Cruise that went viral on various social media platforms, has...
Read more

Privatisation May Lead To Increased Charges, Lower Profits For Public: AINBOF

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
All India Nationalised Banks Officers Federation (AINBOF) has opposed privatisation of public sector banks as it will lead to increase in service charges and...
Read more

Now AI Can Predict New Atrial Fibrillation, AF-Related Stroke Risks

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A team of researchers has found that Artificial Intelligence (AI) can predict risk of new atrial fibrillation (AF) and AF-related stroke. Atrial fibrillation is the...
Read more

Here’s Why You Should Purchase a 3-Layered Face Mask To Protect Yourself Against COVID-19

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
While buying a new face mask to protect yourself against Covid-19 infection, make sure you go for a three-layered mask as it is more...
Read more

Report: What Makes People Swipe Right On Tinder?

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
What makes you swipe right a profile on Tinder or any other dating apps? Maybe attractiveness and the race of a potential partner, a...
Read more

Indeed: Tech Hiring In India Above Pre-Pandemic Levels

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
A study of tech job postings on job site Indeed on Friday showed that hiring in tech roles between April 2020 and January 2021...
Read more

Can Probiotics Help Improve Nutrient Absorption In The Malnourished?

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Living in a country like India which is home to one-fifth of the world's population, one cannot help but worry about the state of...
Read more

Topics By OTT, Which Were A No-No On Indian Screen Till A While Back

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
OTT shows seem to push the envelope in terms of storylines and plots, and there are a lot of taboo and sensitive topics being...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

ผิวแห้ง on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
NewsGram Desk on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Lester Spivakovsky on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
transformador trifásico 380v para 220v 15kva on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
NewsGram Desk on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Lenard McMahan on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Mitzi McKeon on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
apartamento Rua José Bonifácio Méier on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
lume barra bonita on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
Anita Traugott on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada