Here’s Why Radha Rani is Worshipped Along With Lord Krishna

We have been listening to stories about the immortal love between Radha Rani and Lord Krishna since our childhood. They have been portrayed as pure and innocent lovers who were destined to part ways as Krishna had to pay heed to his other roles and responsibilities assigned for his incarnation. Never has there been any documentation of them meeting again, though Krishna is said to have married may throughout life, yet he is worshipped with Radha Rani! Ever thought why is that?

Radha Rani is a divine and beautiful enchantress who is the representation of the pure bliss of consciousness of Lord Krishna himself! “Radha-Krishna” are collectively known within Hinduism as the combined forms of the feminine as well as the masculine realities of the god.

Lord Krishna is incomplete without Radha Rani

It is believed that Lord Krishna enchants the world, but Radha Rani enchants even him! Hence, she is the supreme goddess of all, and together they are called “RadhaKrishna”.

If we even consider the Vedic Texts, the full manifestation of the supreme god is masculine and feminine together. As Shiva is incomplete without Shakti, so is Krishna without Radha Rani because they unite as one as the “energy” and the “energetic”. Radha is Krishna’s energy of ecstasy, meaning that all ecstacies of the world, both spiritual and material ecstacies come from Radharani herself!

Radhey-Krishna: Symbol of Union Between Atma (Soul) With The Paramatma (Supreme Lord)

The saintly love of Krishna and Radha Rani was popularized in the Hindu Mythological texts later during the Bhakti Movement of the Medival period. Srimati Radha Rani is depicted as the epitome of selfless love, the love that went beyond no boundaries! It was her love and devotion that pulled Krishna to play his flute and drove Radha Rani towards Krishna Raas-Leela, forgetting herself like anything! This possibly signifies the neverending love and desire the Arma (Soul) needs to have towards Paramatma (Supreme Godhead) for their union as one.

Radha and Krishna are both together as pure as a prayer, a silent state of meditation. There is a divine grace in Radha Rani which has made her “God” from once being a devotee, and there’s this charm of her that has turned lord Krishna, in turn, to be her devotee since time immemorial!

So, the whole of this world worships Radhey-Krishna together to celebrate the bond of love and devotion, one of the paths to realize the Truth.

To get the blessings of Krishna, one must always revere Radha Rani because she is the one who asks Lord Krishna to bless us!

Written By: Kashish Rai (Twitter: @KaafyyFilmyy)