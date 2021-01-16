Saturday, January 16, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Know Why WhatsApp Has Deffered its New Data Privacy Policy!
Lead StoryScience & Technology

Know Why WhatsApp Has Deffered its New Data Privacy Policy!

On Friday, a single judge bench of the Delhi High Court recused from hearing a petition against the WhatsApp's upcoming data and privacy policy, on the grounds that it violates the right to privacy of citizens of India

0
Whatsapp Web
"No one will have their account suspended or deleted on February 8. We're also going to do a lot more to clear up the misinformation around how privacy and security works on WhatsApp," the company informed. Pinterest

Facing intense criticism worldwide and now a court case in India, WhatsApp has deferred its new data privacy policy and no one will lose his or her account from February 8 for not accepting the updated terms of service, the Facebook-owned platform said on Saturday.

WhatsApp said they are moving back the date on which people will be asked to review and accept the terms. “No one will have their account suspended or deleted on February 8. We’re also going to do a lot more to clear up the misinformation around how privacy and security works on WhatsApp,” the company informed.

Please Follow NewsGram on Facebook To Get Latest Updates!

“We’ll then go to people gradually to review the policy at their own pace before new business options are available on May 15”. WhatsApp earlier sent notifications to millions of its users in India, saying it is changing its privacy policy and users will have to “agree and accept” if they plan to keep using the app post-February 8.

On Friday, a single judge bench of the Delhi High Court recused from hearing a petition against the WhatsApp’s upcoming data and privacy policy, on the grounds that it violates the right to privacy of citizens of India.

The plea will now be listed before another bench and would come up for hearing on January 18. The petitioner has submitted that the sharing of users’ data by WhatsApp to third parties and Facebook is in itself illegal because the messaging platform can only use the information for purposes that are reasonably linked to the purpose for which the information was given.

“We’ve heard from so many people how much confusion there is around our recent update. There’s been a lot of misinformation causing concern and we want to help everyone understand our principles and the facts,” the company said.

WhatsApp
Facing intense criticism worldwide and now a court case in India, WhatsApp has deferred its new data privacy policy and no one will lose his or her account from February 8 for not accepting the updated terms of service, the Facebook-owned platform said on Saturday. Pinterest

“We can’t see your shared location and we don’t share your contacts with Facebook”. WhatsApp said that with these updates, none of that is changing. “Instead, the update includes new options people will have to message a business on WhatsApp, and provides further transparency about how we collect and use data,” it added.

In continuation of its tirade against WhatsApp for its new privacy policy, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Friday sent another communication to Union IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, stating that the Facebook-owned instant messaging app had recently issued some media advertisements trying to hold its privacy policy justified which is nothing but a hogwash.

ALSO READ: A New Plan To Promote Young Emerging Cricketers By Sonu Sood

“In their eagerness to obtain more maximum data of people, WhatsApp is all set to launch its new privacy policy from 8th February and is obtaining forcible consent of users which is unconstitutional, violation of law and poses a threat to national security,” the CAIT said in a statement. (IANS)

Previous articleFilms Are Judged Like Political Essays: Sudhir Mishra
Next articleRBI Remains Committed To Take Further Important Measures To Support Economy

RELATED ARTICLES

Indian History & Culture

Hindu Holy Books: The Four Vedas

NewsGram Desk - 0
BY SHWETA PORWAL The Word Veda means wisdom, knowledge, or vision, and it serves to manifest the language of the gods in human speech. Vedas...
Read more
Bollywood Interview

Music That is Happening Today is a Mixture of Good and Bad: Neeraj Shridhar

NewsGram Desk - 0
Singer Neeraj Shridhar, who has given multiple indie pop and Bollywood hits, besides remixes, says that when he remixed songs it was to revive...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Latest Study Suggests Digestive Tract Bacteria Affects Severity of COVID infections in The Body

NewsGram Desk - 0
A new study indicates the kind of bacteria found in a person’s digestive tract can affect the severity of coronavirus infections and the body’s...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Hindu Holy Books: The Four Vedas

Indian History & Culture NewsGram Desk - 0
BY SHWETA PORWAL The Word Veda means wisdom, knowledge, or vision, and it serves to manifest the language of the gods in human speech. Vedas...
Read more

Music That is Happening Today is a Mixture of Good and Bad: Neeraj Shridhar

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Singer Neeraj Shridhar, who has given multiple indie pop and Bollywood hits, besides remixes, says that when he remixed songs it was to revive...
Read more

Latest Study Suggests Digestive Tract Bacteria Affects Severity of COVID infections in The Body

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A new study indicates the kind of bacteria found in a person’s digestive tract can affect the severity of coronavirus infections and the body’s...
Read more

This Indian Army Officer Has Developed The Country’s First indigenous 9mm ‘Machine Pistol’

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Nagpur-based Indian Army officer Lt Col Prasad Bansod has developed the country's first indigenous 9 mm 'Machine Pistol', an official said here on Saturday. Working...
Read more

RBI Remains Committed To Take Further Important Measures To Support Economy

finance NewsGram Desk - 0
Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das on Saturday said that the central bank (RBI) remains committed to take any further necessary measures to support the...
Read more

Know Why WhatsApp Has Deffered its New Data Privacy Policy!

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Facing intense criticism worldwide and now a court case in India, WhatsApp has deferred its new data privacy policy and no one will lose...
Read more

Films Are Judged Like Political Essays: Sudhir Mishra

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra feels films these days are judged like political essays, with no regard to the craft of storytelling. "There is a lack of...
Read more

A New Plan To Promote Young Emerging Cricketers By Sonu Sood

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor Sonu Sood is putting his weight behind an initiative to set up a pan-India platform to promote young emerging cricketers. "I always dreamt of...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada