Tuesday, July 28, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Beauty Tips Wide Range Of Lipsticks For International Lipstick Day 2020
Life StyleBeauty TipsLead StoryLife Skills

Wide Range Of Lipsticks For International Lipstick Day 2020

Adding colour and glam to your pout

0
international lipstick day 2020
The 'Lipstick Day' Store has been specially curated to bring out the artiste in you. Pixabay

Day or night, we don’t feel like we have our game face on till we glide on some Lipstick. Did you know this beauty essential has an entire day in it’s honour? Each year, International Lipstick Day is celebrated on the 29th of July… and there is nothing that pleases us more than to show a little love for this magic tool.

Joining us in the festivities is Amazon Beauty, with a specially curated ‘Lipstick Day’ Store! From transfer-proof mattes to everyday nudes, tinted lip balms to lip primers, the store offers a wide selection of lipsticks in different shades and textures to give you confidence and add a pop of colour to your daily routine.

FOLLOW NEWSGRAM ON INSTAGRAM FOR UP-TO-DATE NEWS FROM AROUND THE WORLD ! 

Lipsticks have changed throughout the centuries in so many ways- from colours to textures and much more. The ‘Lipstick Day’ Store has been specially curated to bring out the artiste in you by giving access to thousands of lipsticks to suit our unique need.

One can choose from specially crafted combos and offers with up to 40 per cent off on bestsellers featuring brands like Lakme, Maybelline, Revlon, Faces Canada, Sery, Colorbar and others.

various shades of lipsticks
Choose from Lakme, Maybelline, Revlon, Faces Canada, Sery, Colorbar and other brands. Pixabay

Here are some picks to help you navigate the choices:

The New Normal: Transfer-proof mattes

For girls who love to go all-glam with their makeup even with face masks on, these transfer-proof lipsticks are a no brainer. Available in shades of nudes, pop colours or basic reds and more, these lippies help keep your masks from getting messy.

Recommendations:

Maybelline New York Color Sensational Creamy Matte Lipstick

SUGAR Cosmetics Smudge Me Not Liquid Mini Lipstick Set (Bold Set)

Work from home: Everyday Nudes

Everyday Nudes

Classic nudes, the LBD of beauty, are every woman’s go to option for a minimal makeup look. The colour is perfect for those at-home video meetings.

Recommendations:

Lakme 9 to 5 Primer and Matte Lip Color

SUGAR Cosmetics Smudge Me Not Liquid Mini Lipstick Set (Nude Set)

Tinted Lip Balms
The versatile tinted lip balms moisturise your lips and add a little colour. Pixabay

Digital dates: Tinted Lip Balms

Tinted Lip Balms

The versatile tinted lip balms not only moisturise your lips but also add a little colour for that low-key tint. These are favourites for that first virtual date, dolled up without trying too hard!

Recommendations:

SERY POUT ‘N’ SHINE LIP TINT

Revlon Kiss Cushion Lip Tint

Webinars : Lip Primers

Lip Primers

A good primer base is all you need to keep any lipstick on for longer. It plumps fine lines around the lips while also ensuring smooth application.

Recommendations:

Colorbar Lip Prime and Care

SUGAR Cosmetics Seal The Show Lip Primer

international lipstick day 2020
Add a pop of colour to your daily routine. Pixabay

Lipstick through the decades

While all of us are still between Lockdown no ( we’ve lost count) and Unlock 2 (maybe), we still have the luxury to sit in front of our dressing tables, turn up the volume and experiment with lip colours. From the glamorous 50s, to the trippy 70s, over the top 90s and a backlash of nudes in the years running up to 2010…. see which decade makes you feel and look fabulous!

20s and 30s (Plums)

Gatsby-esque parties, feminine rebellion and a show of wealth and status defined this decade of darker lips shades. Add drama to your look with these luscious plum lipsticks for a perfect pout.

Recommendations:

Faces Canada Weightless Matte Lipstick 4g Flamboyant Plum

Lakme Absolute Argan Oil Lip Color, Juicy Plum

40s and 50s (Reds)

With a rise in colour films and actresses like Marilyn Monroe, hot red lipsticks gaining popularity. Swipe on iconic picks in a powerful red for movie-star style.

Recommendations:

Revlon Colorstay Overtime Lip Color

Maybelline New York Super Stay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick

60s and 70s (Neons)

The era of the flower child and hippie subcults in America was marked by headbands, loose waves and bright coloured lips. Opt for neon shades to create an archetype of statement lips.

Recommendations:

Maybelline New York Color Show Intense Lip Crayon, Flaming Orange

MyGlamm Lit Liquid Matte Lipstick

80s and 90s (Contrast liner)

The rising popularity of on-screen makeup led to heavy experimentation, giving us the trend of lipstick and lip liner in different shades. A lip liner makes your lipstick look better and last longer.

Recommendations:

Colorbar All-Rounder Pencil-Sexy Silhouette, Pink

Revlon Colorstay Lip Liner Pencil (Plum)

 

the 20s lipgloss
Glam it up with a tinge of glitter. Pixabay

2000s (Lip Gloss)

The 2000s were all about glitter, shine, and glam. Sticky lip gloss made its way into the mainstream with everyone from celebs to teenagers trying it. Glosses leave your lips looking radiant, healthy and hydrated.

 

Recommendations:

Lakme Lipgloss, Bubblegum

SUGAR Cosmetics Time To Shine Lip Gloss

 

Also Read : The New Trends Of Fashion World Post-Pandemic

 

2010s (Matte Lips)

In what appears to be the complete opposite of the 2000s, glosses were ditched to make way for super matte liquid lips. Matte lipsticks feel comfortable on the lips and last longer.

Recommendations:

MyGlamm Manish Malhotra Liquid Matte Lipstick

SERY CAPTURE D’ MATTE LASTING LIP COLOR

(IANS)

Previous articleFacebook Solution To Spot Harmful Behavior of People
Next articleKareena Kapoor Khan Talks About Fashion Fundraiser For Artisans

RELATED ARTICLES

India

Flipkart Quick: A Hyperlocal Service for Quick Delivery

NewsGram Desk - 0
E-commerce platform Flipkart on Tuesday announced the launch of its hyperlocal service here, more than four years after shutting down a similar experiment conducted...
Read more
Health & Fitness

College Students More Anxious, Depressed During Pandemic: Study

NewsGram Desk - 0
College students were more anxious and depressed during the initial phase of Covid-19 compared with similar period in previous academic years. The study, published in...
Read more
Environment

World Nature Conservation Day: Here’s How You Can Contribute

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Muskan Bhatnagar July 28 is marked globally as World Nature Conservation Day, which reminds us of the importance of nature in our day to...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

18,973FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,782FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Flipkart Quick: A Hyperlocal Service for Quick Delivery

India NewsGram Desk - 0
E-commerce platform Flipkart on Tuesday announced the launch of its hyperlocal service here, more than four years after shutting down a similar experiment conducted...
Read more

College Students More Anxious, Depressed During Pandemic: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
College students were more anxious and depressed during the initial phase of Covid-19 compared with similar period in previous academic years. The study, published in...
Read more

World Nature Conservation Day: Here’s How You Can Contribute

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
By Muskan Bhatnagar July 28 is marked globally as World Nature Conservation Day, which reminds us of the importance of nature in our day to...
Read more

We Need to Move Away From ‘Use And Throw’ Culture: Randeep Hooda

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor Randeep Hooda says there is a need to bring back the trend of buying durable items that can be reused and recycled. "India has...
Read more

Need to Teach Children to Navigate Through Misinformation: Vice President

India NewsGram Desk - 0
To deal with the menace of circulation of fake news, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Monday emphasised on the need to teach children...
Read more

Apple Tops Forbes’ Annual List of World’s Most Valuable Brands

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
With a brand value of $241.2 billion (a 17 per cent increase year-over-year), Apple has topped the Forbes' annual list of the World's Most...
Read more

Optimism Rising Among Indians Towards Job Security: LinkedIn

India NewsGram Desk - 0
There has been a modest rise in the overall confidence among professionals in India as retaining a job has itself become a strong booster...
Read more

Cracking Misconceptions About Hemp Oil

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
Hemp or hempseed oil is a popular ingredient for beauty and skincare products. However, it does come with its own set of popular myths. FOLLOW...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault
CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

18,973FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,782FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada