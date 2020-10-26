With Winter Season Round The Corner People Are Likely To Witness “Twindemic”

In view of the winter season, health experts on Sunday said that they are worried about “twindemic”, as it is highly possible that people may contract both influenza and the Covid-19 infection, resulting in devastating consequences.

With the medical care system already overwhelmed, experts are worried about the fast-approaching season of sniffles and coughs as the threat of ‘Twindemic’.

It is now more important to be prepared for the coming winters by boosting immunity for Twindemic, they said.

“Winter season being a season of flu poses a peculiar challenge during Covid-19 pandemic,” Harshal R. Salve, Associate Professor at Centre for Community Medicine, told IANS.

“Precautions such as the use of mask, frequent hand washing and physical distancing not only help to prevent the spread of Covid- 19 but also prevent a person from getting seasonal flu,” Salve said.

“Adequate Intake of citrus fruits and green leafy vegetables supplies much-needed antioxidants to the body to fight viral infections,” he advised.

According to Parmeet Kaur, the Senior Dietician at Narayana Hospital in Gurugram, this winter season is approaching just around the corner like another second wave of the pandemic.

“Our body has the power to heal as most of 70-80 percent immunity comes from the gut. Vitamin C and antioxidants help to build up immunity and prevent various illnesses,” Kaur said. Also, maintain a healthy lifestyle by meeting the 80 percent nutritional requirements and 20 percent physical activity, she added.

S.P. Byotra, Chairman, Department of Internal Medicine at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi also told IANS: “During the time of changing weather and covid19 situation, antioxidants can help reduce the risk of Covid-19. Along with taking different natural products recommended by the Ministry of AYUSH for building immunity, the demand for natural antioxidants has also increased.

“To keep your body immune and healthy, using natural anti-oxidants like Gamma Oryzanol has many health benefits including boosting immunity as it neutralizes free radicals in the body,” Byotra told IANS. Gamma oryzanol is a substance that is taken out of rice bran oil. It is also found in wheat bran and some fruits and vegetables. People use it as medicine.

“Gamma-oryzanol is also used for controlling elevated cholesterol and triglyceride levels, supporting cardiovascular health along with controlling anxiety and menopausal symptoms,” Byotra explained. It is known to be of multiple uses for different people and has the power to address and promote overall health as one of the key main aspects.

As per studies, Gamma Oryzanol is up to four times more powerful antioxidant than Vitamin E. So, experts recommend taking a healthy diet, doing exercise, and taking all necessary precautions which would be key to fight this adverse situation ahead. (IANS)