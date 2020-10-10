Saturday, October 10, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Entertainment Wishes Pour In as Rekha Turns 66
EntertainmentLead Story

Wishes Pour In as Rekha Turns 66

Rekha has acted in over 180 Hindi films and won a National Film Award in 1982 for her role in Muzaffar Ali's "Umrao Jaan"

0
Rekha turns 66: Bollywood, fans wish evergreen icon
Rekha turned 66 on 10 October, and wishes have been pouring in from friends and fans all through the day. Pinterest

The iconic Rekha turned 66 on Saturday, and wishes have been pouring in from friends and fans all through the day.

“Happy Birthday wishes go out today to dear Rekha. We have been good friends for many years now and I always wish her happiness and prosperity in life. Have a great day and year dear friend,” actress-politician Hema Malini tweeted, along with a picture collage of the two superstar actresses who were contemporaries in their heydays.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

Urmila Matondkar wrote: “Star-struck. Happy Birthday Most Gorgeous #Rekha ji. Thank you for sharing love n warmth both on n off screen. Love you to moon and back.”

“Wish you a very happy birthday Rekha Maa. The love that you shower, the aura around you, and the affection you lavish me…with are all so pure. May you continue to shine brighter and spread positivity like only you can,” Shilpa Shetty wrote on Instagram Story.

Wishes also poured in from fans, who have been sharing pictures of the actress to posting scenes from her movies.

“You are one in a billion; we respect you from the bottom of our heart,” a fan wrote on the microblogging site.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स के बल्लेबाजों पर जमकर बरसे सहवाग

“Happy birthday Rekha ma’am. You look so beautiful,” another user one wished.

Rekha started her acting career as a child artiste in the 1958 Telugu film, “Inti Guttu”, and she made her Bollywood debut in Mohan Segal’s 1970 release, “Sawan Bhadon”, opposite Navin Nischol. Many consider the 1976 release, “Do Anjaane” to be her breakthrough film. She impressed essaying a role with grey shades.

She has acted in over 180 Hindi films and won a National Film Award in 1982 for her role in Muzaffar Ali’s “Umrao Jaan”. In 2010, she was a recipient of Padma Shri for her contribution to the arts. In hero-dominated Bollywood of the seventies, eighties and nineties, Rekha was a rare actress who regularly scored with heroine-centric films such as “Ijaazat”, “Khubsoorat”, “Umrao Jaan”, “Ghar”, “Khoon Bhari Maang”, “Utsav”, “Jhoothi”, “Biwi Ho To Aisi”, “Jeevan Dhaara”, “Sansar”, “Azaad Desh Ke Gulam” and “Phool Bane Angaray” among many others.

Also Read: World Mental Health Day: Simple Ways to Overcome Pandemic Fear & Anxiety

In a career spanning nearly 50 years, Rekha has scored numerous memorable roles in Bollywood films across genres that include “Raampur Ka Lakshman”, “Kahani Kismat Ki”, “Namak Haraam”, “Dharmatma”, “Dharam Karam”, “Nagin”, “Khoon Pasina”, “Ganga Ki Saugandh”, “Muqaddar Ka Sikander”, “Mr. Natwarlal”, “Jaani Dushman”, “Kartavya”, “Maang Bharo Sajana”, “Judaai”, “Kalyug”, “Silsila”, “Ek Hi Bhool”, “Ghazab”, “Agar Tum Na Hote”, “Baazi”, “Asha Jyoti”, “Jhutha Sach”, “Insaaf Ki Awaaz”, “Jaal”, “Souten Ki Beti”, “Ladaai”, “Bhrashtachar”, “Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi”, “Dil Hai Tumhaara”, “Bhoot”, and “Koi… Mil Gaya”.

Rekha is considered a Bollywood style icon for her ethnic statements, particularly in signature Kanjeevaram saris. (IANS)

Previous articleCOVID Survivors Return to Hospitals With Heart Damage
Next articleScientists Hopeful for Signs of Life on Asteroid Bennu

RELATED ARTICLES

India

Accepting Mental Issues is Good for Indian football, says Gouramangi Singh

NewsGram Desk - 0
Former India captain Gouramangi Singh, who had a career spanning 15 years, believes mental health has become an important aspect as Indian football moved...
Read more
India

Kolkata’s Customary Durga Puja Will Restrict Visitors

NewsGram Desk - 0
Durga Puja celebrations in Kolkata's traditional aristocratic families has been a major attraction over the years for thousands of pandal-hoppers. The ostentatious display of...
Read more
India

India’s Reputed Luxury Jewelry Brand is Now Online

NewsGram Desk - 0
The pandemic revolutionized how we shop, everything from clothes to essentials are now purchased online, so much so that even high jewelry is E-tailing. Hazoorilal...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,124FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,780FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Accepting Mental Issues is Good for Indian football, says Gouramangi Singh

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Former India captain Gouramangi Singh, who had a career spanning 15 years, believes mental health has become an important aspect as Indian football moved...
Read more

Kolkata’s Customary Durga Puja Will Restrict Visitors

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Durga Puja celebrations in Kolkata's traditional aristocratic families has been a major attraction over the years for thousands of pandal-hoppers. The ostentatious display of...
Read more

India’s Reputed Luxury Jewelry Brand is Now Online

India NewsGram Desk - 0
The pandemic revolutionized how we shop, everything from clothes to essentials are now purchased online, so much so that even high jewelry is E-tailing. Hazoorilal...
Read more

Scientists Hopeful for Signs of Life on Asteroid Bennu

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
As a NASA spacecraft gets ready for the historic moment to grab a sample from asteroid Bennu's surface on October 20, scientists on the...
Read more

Wishes Pour In as Rekha Turns 66

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
The iconic Rekha turned 66 on Saturday, and wishes have been pouring in from friends and fans all through the day. "Happy Birthday wishes go...
Read more

COVID Survivors Return to Hospitals With Heart Damage

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
It has been evident that the impact of COVID-19 is way beyond influenza-like conditions. Over the last few months, doctors and medical officials have...
Read more

World Mental Health Day: Simple Ways to Overcome Pandemic Fear & Anxiety

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
As the Covid-19 has led to rise in mental health issues, experts have suggested some simple ways to overcome fear and anxiety about the...
Read more

Actress Rishina Kandhari Reiterates Importance of Mental Health

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Ahead of World Mental Health Day on October 10, actress Rishina Kandhari reiterated the importance of mental health. Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,124FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,780FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada