Sunday, July 5, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home India Women-centric development will guide the Atmanirbhar Bharat: BJP Leader
IndiaLead Story

Women-centric development will guide the Atmanirbhar Bharat: BJP Leader

Sunita Duggal said on Sunday that Atmanirbhar Bharat's development will be women-centric

0
Atmanirbhar Bharat's development will be women-centric: BJP MP
She added that the MSME sector will race ahead through schemes announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Wikimedia Commons

Senior BJP leader and member of Parliament from Sirsa in Haryana, Sunita Duggal, said on Sunday that women-centric development will guide the Atmanirbhar Bharat and added that the MSME sector will race ahead through schemes announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Duggal was speaking at the webinar ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat, and People’ s participation’, jointly organised by Swadeshi Jagaran Manch, Kerala, and the Centre for Policy and Development Studies.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

“Through women-centric and agriculture-based programmes, the Indian economy will grow. People should be more self-reliant and lead the country to become self-reliant. Solar energy offers huge potential, one example of which is Abu Dhabi in the UAE,” said Duggal.

Atmanirbhar Bharat's development will be women-centric: BJP MP
“Through women-centric and agriculture-based programmes, the Indian economy will grow”, said Duggal. Pixabay

Former Union Minister P.C. Thomas opined that only through people’s participation will the Prime Minister’s dream for Atmanirbhar Bharat become a reality.

Also Read: Women Experiencing Hot Flushes, Night Sweats Likely to Get Heart Attacks

“Indian entrepreneurs are capable of bringing out excellent apps to replace Chinese ones banned by the government of India. The MSME sector will gain heavily owing to the Modi government’s policy of providing collateral security to the loans taken by the entrepreneurs. All expect that there will be a major surge in the agriculture sector owing to the government policies,” said the former minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.

Swadeshi Jagaran Manch national convener Ramamritham Sundaram said that the PM’s call for ‘Vocal for Local’ was the idea relentlessly campaigned by the SJM and pointed out that they had conducted a year-long campaign across the country against import and use of Chinese products as well as Chinese incursions in the economic sector. (IANS)

Previous articleWomen Experiencing Hot Flushes, Night Sweats Likely to Get Heart Attacks
Next articleOats, Rye Brans Intake May Reduce Hepatic Inflammation, Weight Gain

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

Queer Representation in Bollywood

NewsGram Desk - 0
Soon, Akshay Kumar will be seen essaying the role of a transgender in "Laxmmi Bomb". Sonam Kapoor has explored the complexities of being a...
Read more
Health & Fitness

WHO Stops Hydroxychloroquine, HIV drugs in Covid-19 trials

NewsGram Desk - 0
The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Saturday that it was discontinuing its trials of the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine and combination HIV drug lopinavir/ritonavir...
Read more
Lead Story

Coronavirus Cases Sets Record Daily Jump : WHO

NewsGram Desk - 0
The world saw a record 24-hour increase in the number of coronavirus cases Saturday — 212,326, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported. The United States,...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

18,999FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,779FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Queer Representation in Bollywood

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Soon, Akshay Kumar will be seen essaying the role of a transgender in "Laxmmi Bomb". Sonam Kapoor has explored the complexities of being a...
Read more

WHO Stops Hydroxychloroquine, HIV drugs in Covid-19 trials

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Saturday that it was discontinuing its trials of the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine and combination HIV drug lopinavir/ritonavir...
Read more

Coronavirus Cases Sets Record Daily Jump : WHO

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The world saw a record 24-hour increase in the number of coronavirus cases Saturday — 212,326, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported. The United States,...
Read more

India Confident of Covid Vaccine, Trial Stage Marks ‘Beginning of the End’

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
As India races to bring a vaccine for Covid-19 by mid August, the government on Sunday said that it is entering the human trial...
Read more

Malaika Arora Shares Home Remedy to Boost Immunity

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Dancing diva Malaika Arora has shared a "make in India" home remedy to boost immunity. Some people have started stepping out for work, but relaxed...
Read more

Independence Day Celebrations at Red Fort Might be Muted This Year

India NewsGram Desk - 0
This year the Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort might not be as grand as in the previous years because of the Covid-19 pandemic...
Read more

Oats, Rye Brans Intake May Reduce Hepatic Inflammation, Weight Gain

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Want to lose some weight? Read on. Researchers have found that the consumption of dietary fibre from oat and rye brans increased the growth...
Read more

Women-centric development will guide the Atmanirbhar Bharat: BJP Leader

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Senior BJP leader and member of Parliament from Sirsa in Haryana, Sunita Duggal, said on Sunday that women-centric development will guide the Atmanirbhar Bharat...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Joel Rey on 5 best Caribbean cricketers of Indian origin
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

18,999FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,779FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada