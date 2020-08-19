Wednesday, August 19, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Education Women Receiving Pay for College Internship 34% Lower than Male Counterparts
EducationLead Story

Women Receiving Pay for College Internship 34% Lower than Male Counterparts

Women are less likely to receive pay for college internship

0
Women less likely to receive pay for college internship: Study
The odds of women receiving pay for their internship were found to be almost 34% lower than for men. Pexels

The odds of women receiving pay for a college internship are 34 per cent lower than for men, according to a new study.

“Our findings demonstrate that discrepancies by gender can occur in the college internship process as well,” said study lead author John Zilvinskis, Assistant Professor at Binghamton University in the US.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

For the study, the research team sought to find out whether women and other underserved groups were more or less likely to participate in paid or unpaid internships in college compared with their peers. They were prompted to examine this issue given that paid internships often lead to higher-paying positions post-graduation and that women continue to earn less than men for the same position despite their level of education.

Women less likely to receive pay for college internship: Study
58% of men received pay during their internship, whereas only 35% of women received pay. Pexels

Using data from a 2018 experimental itemset of the National Survey of Student Engagement, the researchers examined the relationship between student identity and academic major to the outcome of receiving payment for an internship. Of the 2,410 seniors who participated in internships, 58 per cent of men received pay during their internship, whereas only 35 per cent of women received pay. After controlling for background and major, the odds of women receiving pay for their internship were almost 34 per cent lower than for men.

“Although tremendous strides have been made for women in the workplace, we must continue to identify points of inequality,” said study author Jennifer Gillis from Binghamton University.

Also Read: Low Humidity, Dry Air Linked to Higher Covid-19 Risk

“Since career advising and support is everyone’s business within a university setting — not just career centres — it is important that all members directly serving students be informed of such findings to effect change,” said researcher Kelli Smith.

“Career centres can play a leading role with both pieces of training for campus staff, faculty and employer partners, and designing relevant student educational content and programming,” Smith noted. (IANS)

Previous articleLow Humidity, Dry Air Linked to Higher Covid-19 Risk
Next articleWhy Planetshakers is Among the Best Christian Ministries

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Changes In The Skin During Pregnancy

NewsGram Desk - 0
The myth is that every pregnant woman radiates the 'pregnancy glow'; but the fact is it's only a lucky few who actually do. Most...
Read more
Entertainment

The First Step Towards Truth: Justice For Sushant Singh Rajput

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Ayushi Sharma The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered the CBI probe into the untimely death of Bollywood actor, Sushant Singh Rajput. The first step...
Read more
India

Only 17% Dine Out Restaurants Open Post-Covid: Zomato

NewsGram Desk - 0
While the online food delivery space is somewhat returning to normal, the dining out industry in India has been hit hard and is operating...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,090FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,779FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Changes In The Skin During Pregnancy

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The myth is that every pregnant woman radiates the 'pregnancy glow'; but the fact is it's only a lucky few who actually do. Most...
Read more

The First Step Towards Truth: Justice For Sushant Singh Rajput

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
By Ayushi Sharma The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered the CBI probe into the untimely death of Bollywood actor, Sushant Singh Rajput. The first step...
Read more

Only 17% Dine Out Restaurants Open Post-Covid: Zomato

India NewsGram Desk - 0
While the online food delivery space is somewhat returning to normal, the dining out industry in India has been hit hard and is operating...
Read more

Bogus, Fake Govt Websites Targeting Unemployed People

India NewsGram Desk - 0
By Zafar Abbas White collar criminals are coming up with new ways to dupe the unemployed and needy looking for government jobs. The Delhi police cyber...
Read more

Large Number of Children at Increased Risk of Violence, Abuse Amid Pandemic: UNICEF

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The Covid-19 pandemic has caused disruptions to child protection services in more than 100 countries, leaving a large number of children at increased risk...
Read more

Ayushmann Khurrana on Resuming Shooting: It Feels Like we are Making Movies in Another Lifetime

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor Ayushmann Khurrana returns to film shooting in October, for the first time since the Covid outbreak, and he feels it should be a...
Read more

12% Increase in Cancer Cases Across India in 5 Years, Predicts Report

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
There will be 12 percent increase in cancer cases across the country in five years as per the National Cancer Registry Programme Report 2020,...
Read more

Antibiotics Use May be Associated with an Increased Risk of IBD: Lancet

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that antibiotics use may be associated with an increased risk of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and its subtypes ulcerative colitis and...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault
CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: [email protected]

STAY CONNECTED

19,090FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,779FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada