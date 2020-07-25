Saturday, July 25, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Women Don't Have to Desperately Belittle Men to Look superior
Lead StoryOpinion

Women Don’t Have to Desperately Belittle Men to Look superior

Today, women are in decision-making top-management positions

0
Women are an inspiration to many worldwide. Pixabay

By Purnima Nath

Women Don't Have to Desperately Belittle Men to Look superior
Purnima Nath is an entrepreneur, an author, a community leader, and a Hindu.

Using critical skills is incredibly important these days, before buying into a story. Leftist media is desperate, trying to push baseless narratives, in their efforts to create imbalance in the society. We must defy this collectively.

There is no question that women are breaking ceiling and these women are an inspiration to many worldwide. Today, women are in decision-making top-management positions. Today, we will analyze an article published in Forbes referenced here. It is severely flawed in several areas. Why such desperation to prove women are better than men? Just because Forbes published an article, it is absolutely foolish to ‘accept’ without critical thinking. The writer, Avivah Wittenberg-Cox, cleverly neglected relevant data points of comparison, simply to take a position on women’s superiority. There is more to than meets the eye. 

NO Madam Wittenberg-Cox: Your article was sadly biased, massively prejudiced, incredibly partial and frankly, desperate. Let’s look at a few facts that were deliberately bypassed. I will strictly focus on the references of the article to conclude that this comparison was a blatant lie to push a favorable narrative of women over men. Bluntly, it is a lame and rash attempt to paint a superior picture of women.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

  • POPULATION: 7 countries that were referenced in this article had a population ranging from 364k to 83m. The smallest country, Iceland, has a 203,000 lesser population than the State of Wyoming (US), with ~364k and ~567k, respectively. How many Corona cases Wyoming had? 275. And, how many deaths? 1. Compare these numbers in Iceland? 1,711 cases and 8 deaths in Iceland. Germany has double the population of California…most populated state in the U.S. Let’s compare the Corona numbers in California vs. Germany. 24,353 Total cases in California vs. 130, 072 in Germany. In comparison, California recorded 731 deaths vs. 3,194 in Germany. The writer despises Trump, Modi, Bolsonaro, Netanyahu or Orban…she conveniently avoided the population of India that is 4 times the U.S. population. She also forgot to mention that the U.S. population is 4 times Germany’s…i.e. India has 16 times the population of Germany. YET, India recorded 358 deaths related to Coronavirus cases with the second-highest population in the world. Still, she showed her deepest hatred against Modi. How does this number compare with Iceland, New Zealand, Finland or Denmark? Brazil recorded 1,355 deaths with a population of 209.5m, which is almost 3 times the population of Germany that has over double the death. No, she didn’t shy away from defaming Bolsonaro.

Women Don't Have to Desperately Belittle Men to Look superior
India has 16 times the population of Germany. Wikimedia Commons

 

  • THE POLITICAL AFFILIATION OF THE LEADERS: What other qualities are majorly common with the appreciated ‘women leaders’ other than the ‘gender’? Their political affiliation. Yes! You heard that right. Democratic progressive party of Taiwan, New Zealand Labour Party, Left-Green movement of Iceland, Social Democratic part of Finland, Social democrats of Denmark. Angela Merkel of the Christian Democratic Union of Germany aligns with left-wing policies. Erna Solberg of Norway is a left-winger herself. See the pattern? They are the darlings of communist-media-communication-propaganda.
  • CNN REFERENCE: CNN, the network known as Trump-hater, Modi-basher, Netanyahu-abuser and has become an official communication arm of the Democrat and left-wing communist parties (i.e. labour, socialist, green, left, progressive parties) and working tirelessly to push left-wing agenda 24/7, that described the leftist women leaders as “among the world’s best”…was taken as the ‘bible’. What else did you expect? That’s exactly how she wanted to prove her point that all these women are better than the men she hates. CNN does not have much of a reputation these days with its severely toppled ranking. But, CNN is relentless. 
  • THE DISPLEASURE OF THE MEN: Ms. Wittenberg-Cox’s displeasure of the MEN leaders is astonishingly visible. Israel recorded 116 deaths in a population of 8.9m, however, Denmark recorded 245 deaths with a population of 5.6m. 315 deaths in the Philippines in a population of 106.7m, 144 in Russia in a population of 144.5m, 332 in Mexico in a population of 126.2m. She did not refer that, Germany recorded 3,194 deaths in a population of 83m. Norway (5.3m population) recorded 134 deaths. YET, she sure is inspired by Merkel or Erna, than by Trump, Modi, Netanyahu. Now, what could be so similar in these leaders? RIGHT…they are all right-wingers conservative leaders and they are men.

Women Don't Have to Desperately Belittle Men to Look superior
Today, 90% of mainstream media is sold out to Democrat’s agenda. (Representational Image). Pixabay

A couple other details caught my eye. Now that leftists like to bring identity in every conversation – the writer and ‘inspiring women leaders’ all look ‘white to me’, (of course, except Taiwan). And, another critical point, China. There was no mention of it. Well, sticking to the true focus of this writeup, those details are kept aside for another discussion.

Also Read: Interview with Maria Wirth by Pradeep Krishnan (Part-II)

Today, 90% of mainstream media is sold out to Democrat’s agenda. BBC, Time, Forbes, CNN, MSNBC, Washington Post – take any name, you will find one thing common. That is, bashing, belittling, vilifying right-wing parties, their leaders and their countries. They certainly are not the media favorites. Media is also pushing superior women narrative over Men, much like in this article. Men and women have different qualities, characteristics, strengths and weaknesses; and both are required for our society. I understand, at one point of time, women were kept ‘inferior’…we are beyond that point now. Honestly, women don’t have to show men in a poor light for them to look bright. Trump, Modi, Bolsonaro or Netanyahu need not be belittled to make Merkel or Jacinda look good. In their own way women are inspiring. This sadistic identity-politics has gone beyond ‘decent’ level of respect.

Women are inspiring in their unique ways. Stop comparing them with men. Don’t just buy into a story! Look beyond. 

Previous articleAshtottaram 8: OṀ YĀGABHŨMYAI NAMAH
Next articleGoogle Spying Users’ Interaction with Rival Android Apps

RELATED ARTICLES

India

Amazon Looks Forward to Create Thousands of Job Opportunities in India

NewsGram Desk - 0
Amazon is looking forward to creating thousands of job opportunities in India as the e-commerce giant plans to make 10 new warehouses operational in...
Read more
Environment

Indian Pharmacopoeia Removes Animal Tests, PETA Welcomes Move

NewsGram Desk - 0
The Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission has removed the 'abnormal toxicity test' from the human vaccine monographs of the Indian Pharmacopoeia - the official compilation of...
Read more
Education

Elude Yourself In Lockdown Through These Books

NewsGram Desk - 0
Finding an escape to change our outlook is always an affirmative action. While the lockdown might have lead to your fill of reading, assembling...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

18,978FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,789FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Amazon Looks Forward to Create Thousands of Job Opportunities in India

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Amazon is looking forward to creating thousands of job opportunities in India as the e-commerce giant plans to make 10 new warehouses operational in...
Read more

Indian Pharmacopoeia Removes Animal Tests, PETA Welcomes Move

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
The Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission has removed the 'abnormal toxicity test' from the human vaccine monographs of the Indian Pharmacopoeia - the official compilation of...
Read more

Elude Yourself In Lockdown Through These Books

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
Finding an escape to change our outlook is always an affirmative action. While the lockdown might have lead to your fill of reading, assembling...
Read more

Plant-Based, Rich in Carbohydrates Diets May Improve Type 1 Diabetes: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Plant-based diets rich in whole carbohydrates can improve insulin sensitivity and other health markers in individuals with type 1 diabetes, say researchers. Two case studies,...
Read more

Eco-Friendly Rakhis in Rajasthan This Raksha Bandhan

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
The 'Raksha Bandhan' festival this year will be celebrated with local flavour in Rajasthan, as many organisations in the state are following the Prime...
Read more

Google Spying Users’ Interaction with Rival Android Apps

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Google is reportedly keeping tabs to how its users interact with rival Android apps, selectively monitoring how the users interact with non-Google apps via...
Read more

Women Don’t Have to Desperately Belittle Men to Look superior

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By Purnima Nath Using critical skills is incredibly important these days, before buying into a story. Leftist media is desperate, trying to push baseless narratives,...
Read more

Ashtottaram 8: OṀ YĀGABHŨMYAI NAMAH

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By Dr. Devakinanda Pasupuleti Even today, Yajna and Yāga are used simultaneously and very loosely, but both signify different Vedic rituals. Yajna is the way...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series
mt. goa on NRI Commission of Goa to Create Database of Overseas Individuals Seeking to Return

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

18,978FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,789FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada