Wednesday, June 24, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness This is Why Women Keep Their Blood Pressure Down
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

This is Why Women Keep Their Blood Pressure Down

Females before menopause, tend to have lower blood pressures than males

0
Why women keep their blood pressure down
Females are better able to keep their blood pressure down by increasing levels of a T cell. Pixabay

Now you know why your wife keeps her blood pressure down even when you keep on sulking during a quarrel at home. According to an interesting research, females have an innate ability to increase levels of anti-inflammatory T cells to keep their blood pressure down.

Called Tregs, the cells are known to help protect us from an excessive immune response, and are naturally associated with lower blood pressures and less organ damage.

Females, at least before menopause, tend to have lower blood pressures than males.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

“We think, based on studies in this and other models, that the ability of the female to maintain or upregulate those T regulatory cells is critical to their ability to maintain a lower pressure,” said Dr. Jennifer C. Sullivan, professor in the Department of Physiology at the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University.

Why women keep their blood pressure down
The T cell’s levels are known to increase to help maintain a healthy pregnancy. Pixabay

In the face of a multipronged front to drive blood pressure up, including a high-salt diet, females are better able to keep their pressure down by increasing levels of a T cell that selectively dials back inflammation.

The T cell’s levels are known to increase to help maintain a healthy pregnancy, for example, so the immune system does not attack the fetus, which has DNA from both parents.

“This is just a different challenge, but we are using those same protective pathways to do something else good for us,” said Sullivan.

Sullivan’s work, published in the journal Hypertension, supports the hypothesis that females rely heavily on Tregs for blood pressure control and this mechanism accounts for at least one of the sex differences in that control.

“It’s a compensatory response to an increase in blood pressure to help the overall cardiovascular impact,” Sullivan said of this innate ability that could provide a promising new hypertension treatment strategy, particularly for women.

Sullivan suspects males and females likely make similar numbers of Tregs — they have found similar numbers in the spleen, for example — but differences may be in the recruitment and proliferation to organs key to blood pressure control like the kidneys, one reason she wanted to look specifically at Treg levels there.

Both sexes actually experienced increases in pro-inflammatory T cells, which contribute to infection fighting.

In rats, blood pressure increased significantly in both sexes by day two, but by the end of 21 days of treatment, male blood pressures were significantly higher.

And, females experienced significantly more of the blood pressure-mitigating Tregs along with their lower pressures, the scientists report.

The fact that decreasing Tregs in males did not affect blood pressure may indicate that male blood pressure is not as dependent on this mechanism during normal conditions.

However the clear impact in females supports the hypothesis that females are “highly dependent” on Tregs to maintain their pressure.

The hormone DOCA, or deoxycorticosterone acetate, prompts the kidneys to hold onto both more sodium and water, so there is a higher fluid volume in the blood vessels, which drives up blood pressure.

Why women keep their blood pressure down
Decreasing Tregs in males did not affect blood pressure. Pixabay

Also Read: ISRO Gets Indian Patent for Liquid Cooling and Heating Garment, Suitable for Space Applications

Then, as with some humans, a high-salt diet magnifies the problem and so does the removal of a single kidney.

This DOCA-salt model is a commonly used hypertension model, which provides scientists a good window for when hypertension sets in.

“If we can better understand how and why females are increasing their Tregs that could lead to therapies, potentially for both sexes, to also avoid or treat high-inflammation conditions like autoimmune and cardiovascular disease,” Sullivan noted. (IANS)

Previous articleISRO Gets Indian Patent for Liquid Cooling and Heating Garment, Suitable for Space Applications
Next articleConsumers Streaming Over 5 Hours of Daily Online Content in India

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Covid-19 Pandemic is Growing as Lockdowns Ease Worldwide, Says WHO

NewsGram Desk - 0
The World Health Organization says the Covid-19 pandemic is still growing even as countries start to ease lockdowns and other restrictions. "The epidemic is now...
Read more
Lead Story

Covid Threatening Livelihoods of 600 Million Children in South Asia: UNICEF

NewsGram Desk - 0
The coronavirus is threatening the livelihoods of 600 million children in South Asia, UNICEF said in a report released Tuesday. The report, “Lives Upended,” describes how the...
Read more
Indian Diaspora

Indian Restaurant Vandalised with Racist Graffiti Written at Site

NewsGram Desk - 0
An Indian restaurant has been vandalised with racist graffiti written amid the devastation left by the attack in New Mexico state, according to media...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,002FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,768FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Covid-19 Pandemic is Growing as Lockdowns Ease Worldwide, Says WHO

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The World Health Organization says the Covid-19 pandemic is still growing even as countries start to ease lockdowns and other restrictions. "The epidemic is now...
Read more

Covid Threatening Livelihoods of 600 Million Children in South Asia: UNICEF

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The coronavirus is threatening the livelihoods of 600 million children in South Asia, UNICEF said in a report released Tuesday. The report, “Lives Upended,” describes how the...
Read more

Indian Restaurant Vandalised with Racist Graffiti Written at Site

Indian Diaspora NewsGram Desk - 0
An Indian restaurant has been vandalised with racist graffiti written amid the devastation left by the attack in New Mexico state, according to media...
Read more

Social Distancing: A Difficult Phase for Huggers

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
People who tend to hug a lot are suffering from skin hunger in the social distancing times and certain genes are to be blamed...
Read more

Consumers Streaming Over 5 Hours of Daily Online Content in India

India NewsGram Desk - 0
As content streaming picks up pace in the lockdown times, Indian consumers are now engaged with online video across the spectrum for an average...
Read more

This is Why Women Keep Their Blood Pressure Down

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Now you know why your wife keeps her blood pressure down even when you keep on sulking during a quarrel at home. According to...
Read more

ISRO Gets Indian Patent for Liquid Cooling and Heating Garment, Suitable for Space Applications

India NewsGram Desk - 0
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has got an Indian patent for its liquid cooling and heating garment (LCHG) that is suitable for space...
Read more

Facebook Claims Reviewing Hate Speech Reports Quicker Than Google, Twitter

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Facing scrutiny in the European Union over spread of disinformation and hate speech on its platforms, Facebook has published an independent report, saying the...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Joel Rey on 5 best Caribbean cricketers of Indian origin
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,002FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,768FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada