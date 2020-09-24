Thursday, September 24, 2020
Workday Routine: Google Assistant to Help You Stretch, Walk and Drink Water as You WFH

Available in English, the new workday routine automatically reminds you of all the small and big things to do throughout your work day

After you enable the routine in the Assistant settings on your Android or iOS device, you can start with a pre-set routine. Pixabay

To ensure productivity along with enough self-care in between, Google has introduced a new Workday routine that makes Google Assistant help you stretch, walk and drink water as you work from home.

Available in English, the new workday routine automatically reminds you of all the small and big things to do throughout your work day – from staying on top of your calendar to taking a break away from the desk.

After you enable the routine in the Assistant settings on your Android or iOS device, you can start with a pre-set routine.

For example, at 2 p.m., Google Assistant might suggest going for a walk, and then to grab a glass of water at 3 p.m.

“At 4:45 p.m., you’ll be reminded to start wrapping things up. Assistant will also regularly share the time with you throughout the day, so that you don’t lose track of upcoming meetings,”

said Alice Liang, Product Manager at Google.

Google Assistant can also help create to-do lists or set reminders to stay on top of your workload.

You’ll be able to pull up your to-do list at any time or get a notification for upcoming reminders from any of your Assistant-enabled devices.

Google Assistant can also help create to-do lists or set reminders to stay on top of your workload. Unsplash

It’s also important to take time to disconnect from work.

Simply say “Hey Google, silence my phone” to turn on Do Not Disturb.

One can also use that command for any specific Assistant-enabled devices, like Google Nest speakers or displays.

Over the next few days, Google will roll out the ‘Gentle Sleep and Wake’ feature to all smart lights at home.

In the evening, just say “Hey Google, sleep my lights at 10:00 p.m.” as a reminder to get to bed on time, and let the soothing experience lull you to sleep. Similarly, saying “Hey Google, wake my lights at 8:00 a.m”. (IANS)

