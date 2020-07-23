Thursday, July 23, 2020
Home Entertainment Working with Khiladi Kumar was Like a Dream Come True: Amika Shail
EntertainmentLead Story

Working with Khiladi Kumar was Like a Dream Come True: Amika Shail

Akshay Kumar is a hero in the truest sense of the word says Amika Shail


Amika features with Akshay in the upcoming horror comedy "Laxmmi Bomb". Pinterest

Amika Shail describes the experience of working with superstar Akshay Kumar as a dream come true.

Amika features with Akshay in the upcoming horror comedy “Laxmmi Bomb”.

“Working with Khiladi Kumar was like a dream come true. Akshay Kumar is a hero in the truest sense of the word. As an actor, he is very down-to-earth and is aiming for constant improvisations. We all are awestruck and proud of his various initiatives and contributions – be it to the government bodies or the people at large during the pandemic,” said the “Baal Veer Returns” actress.




Talking about her role in “Laxmmi Bomb”, which will directly go to a digital platform, she said: “Although my character in the film has limited presence, it will have a lasting impact on the audience.”

Amika is also a trained singer. At the age of nine, she had participated in a singing-based reality show. She had even sung in the Mahie Gill-Nana Patekar film, “Wedding Anniversary”.

“After being a singer, I realised that I could try acting. I was very fascinated by the television industry right from the time I participated in a singing reality show. I admit that I came to Mumbai with the goal of being a singer, but acting drew me towards it. ‘Udaan’ gave a boost to my confidence and motivated me to go for more,” she said. (IANS)

