Saturday, January 16, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Workplace Mistreatment Linked To Suicidal Thoughts In Employees
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Workplace Mistreatment Linked To Suicidal Thoughts In Employees

Suicide and depression are very taboo, dark topics

0
Workplace mistreatment
Workplace mistreatment can lead to more of suicide and suicidal thoughts in employees. Pixabay

If you ignore a colleague’s greeting or make a sarcastic comment in the workplace then it may actually do more harm to them than intended, a new study suggests. The study indicates that perceived low-grade forms of workplace mistreatment, such as avoiding eye contact or excluding a co-worker from conversation can amplify suicidal thoughts in employees with mood disorders.

“We know from prior research that minor forms of workplace mistreatment reduce employee engagement,” said researcher Kayla Follmer, Assistant Professor at the West Virginia University in the US.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

“But our paper provided an explanation about why this was occurring. Mistreatment increases suicidal ideation (thoughts) and because of that, work engagement is reduced,” Follmer added. For the study, published in the journal Organizational Behavior and Human Decision Processes, the research team surveyed 279 adults who are employed 20 or more hours a week and diagnosed with depression or bipolar disorder.

ALSO READ: 50% Male Employees Agree Bias Against Women in Workplace

The researchers then asked participants to rate various experiences relating to workplace mistreatment, suicidal ideation, and job engagement over several months. While research for this study was conducted before the Covid-19 pandemic, Follmer wonders if the world of remote work intensifies the effects of mental health and workplace engagement.

“Suicide and depression are very taboo, dark topics. It can be heavy at times to research, but that’s the responsibility we bear to bring these experiences into awareness for organizations and to tell them we can do better. And it’s our responsibility to do better for those individuals who need us,” the researcher said. (IANS)

Previous articleZoya Akhtar: Online Abuse Can Not Be Normalized
Next articleA New Plan To Promote Young Emerging Cricketers By Sonu Sood

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

A New Plan To Promote Young Emerging Cricketers By Sonu Sood

NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor Sonu Sood is putting his weight behind an initiative to set up a pan-India platform to promote young emerging cricketers. "I always dreamt of...
Read more
Entertainment

Zoya Akhtar: Online Abuse Can Not Be Normalized

NewsGram Desk - 0
Director and producer Zoya Akhtar's success with titles like 'Made in Heaven', 'Luck by Chance', 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' and 'Gully Boy' has not...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Cervical Cancer Cases Can Be Prevented In India By 2050

NewsGram Desk - 0
As every year 1,32,000 Indian women are diagnosed with cervical cancer and 74,000 dies of the disease, it is considered as one of the...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

A New Plan To Promote Young Emerging Cricketers By Sonu Sood

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor Sonu Sood is putting his weight behind an initiative to set up a pan-India platform to promote young emerging cricketers. "I always dreamt of...
Read more

Workplace Mistreatment Linked To Suicidal Thoughts In Employees

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
If you ignore a colleague's greeting or make a sarcastic comment in the workplace then it may actually do more harm to them than...
Read more

Zoya Akhtar: Online Abuse Can Not Be Normalized

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Director and producer Zoya Akhtar's success with titles like 'Made in Heaven', 'Luck by Chance', 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' and 'Gully Boy' has not...
Read more

Cervical Cancer Cases Can Be Prevented In India By 2050

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
As every year 1,32,000 Indian women are diagnosed with cervical cancer and 74,000 dies of the disease, it is considered as one of the...
Read more

A Few Things That You Need To Know About The Two Indian Vaccine

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Amid the rollout of the world's largest Covid-19 vaccination program by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, here are a few things that you need to...
Read more

A New Book About Women’s Self-Portraits

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Jennifer Higgie — author of a new book about women's self-portraits to be published in March — on female artists whose depictions of themselves...
Read more

Seven Effective And Simple Ways To Use Aloe Gel

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
Aloe Gel has always been the talk of the town for its multi-tasking properties. Growing up, every skin or hair issue had one beauty...
Read more

How Dolphins Are Anchoring Chilika Lake Tourism Amid Pandemic

Life Style NewsGram Desk - 0
A dolphin jumps out of the brackish waters of Odisha's famed Chilika lake and is the cynosure for all eyes on a boat on...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada