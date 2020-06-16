Turn Your Workstation To a Gaming Station, With These Tips

The mere thought of adapting to the new era of working remotely might feel daunting, however, it has become the new normal to ensure that we keep ourselves safe and maintain social distancing and hygiene protocols.

As we accustom to keep our lives healthy, creative, and happy, working remotely can still get a little monotonous and we might find ourselves struggling to remain focussed and productive. Hence, by the end of the day, it becomes imperative to give ourselves a little break and treat ourselves with games to keep our sanity in place. There is nothing better than transforming our workstation into a powerful gaming station that helps us cater to work and get a thrilling gaming experience too.

Here are few tips and tricks to ensure that we have the best of both from our PC.

The right Monitor: Your screen, rightly does the best for you by displaying various documents and number sheet while you work. However, by evening when you want to de-stress and play your favourite game, only having great display isn’t enough. To get the best of your work monitor consider getting a monitor that offers low-latency, higher refresh rate, and good color reproduction. A monitor that has a curved display with wide-angle view will not only give you a great view for gaming but will also help you view your work documents without a strain on your eyes.

Choose your Navigation Device wisely: It’s imperative to acknowledge that an external mouse makes us more efficient and helps us navigate through documents at a much faster pace. A mouse, is our hand for navigation through the screen, thus making it an utter necessity! A comfortable all-purpose or general-purpose gaming mouse is ergonomically designed with well-spaced out buttons, which you can fine-tune according to your need, scroller wheels and can customize either to smooth or notched navigation modes are a few features to keep in mind while selecting the best fit for you.

Storage is key: Storing your work documents and your favorite games on the same desktop will certainly test your PC’s storage capacity and its performance. The PC which you use for you work in the day most definitely needs adequate storage space and performance capability as it converts itself to your gaming station by night. To solve your storage concerns a good SSD based on NVME technology is your answer. A good SSD speeds up computers significantly due to their low read-access times and fast throughputs thus preventing lagging and increasing your frame rates.

The WD Black SN750 NVMe SSD helps you dive deep into the immersive world of gaming and experience a stellar performance. Especially built-in anodized Black, the WD Black SN750 NVMe SSD delivers top tier performance for gaming and hardware enthusiasts looking to upgrade their gaming or custom PC. Featuring a read speed up to 3470MB/s and a write speed of 3000MB/s for extreme throughput, the WD Black SN750 NVMe SSD is built to manage multi-threaded applications and data-intensive environments.

A Use-Friendly keyboard: While working, we often use our keyboard for basic features like navigate through our emails and work on multiple documents. But when you transform your workstation to your gaming station, your regular work keyboard won’t do you any justice, specially during a gaming battle. While upgrading your keyboard the buttons play a crucial role, a keyboard with Cherry MX Brown mechanical switches that works brilliantly for typing and playing games. A keyboard which has a USB pass through for your mouse, a volume roller and a plush, detachable wrist rest are a few key components you would want to keep in mind while selecting the right keyboard. (IANS)