Friday, August 7, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness World Breastfeeding Week 2020: Support Breastfeeding for a Healthier Planet
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

World Breastfeeding Week 2020: Support Breastfeeding for a Healthier Planet

An analysis of NFHS-4 shows breastfeeding within one hour is only 41.6%

0
Breastfeeding an intervention to strengthen baby's immune system
Breastfeeding for the first 6 months followed by complementary feeding practices together can prevent almost one-fifth of deaths in children under five years. Pixabay

By Bjorn Lomborg and Manorama Bakshi

Breastfeeding is an essential factor in reducing child mortality, high level of wasting, stunting, underweight, high levels of anaemia among children. An analysis of NFHS-4 shows breastfeeding within one hour is only 41.6% and exclusive breastfeeding (0-6 months) is only 54.9%.

It is noteworthy that in India institutional deliveries have increased almost up to 80% as per National Family and Health Survey-4 (2015-16) but irrespective of that, the rate of mothers breastfeeding within one hour of the birth or exclusively feeding their children is very low. This shows that somewhere we are missing on birth preparedness, counselling of mothers, weighing the benefits of breastfeeding to both mother and child. Exclusive Breastfeeding for the first 6 months followed by complementary feeding practices together can prevent almost one-fifth of deaths in children under five years.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

World Breastfeeding Week is celebrated every year for the last 29 years across the world from 1st to 7th August. This year the theme of the campaign is “Support breastfeeding for a healthier planet”. The newly mothers find themselves surrounded by a plethora of the myths and misconception associated COVID-19. Recently, the data from the states have reported a drop in institutional deliveries. The Main Reasons for Drop-in Institutional Deliveries has been due to lockdowns, fear of infections and thus people avoiding the physical contact or preference to go to small nursing homes or delivery at homes. Now since the lockdown is opened up, it is very essential to address the issue of myths and misconception.

The World Health Organization (WHO) endorses that mothers with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 should be encouraged to initiate or continue to breastfeed. Mothers should be counselled that the advantages of breastfeeding significantly outweigh the potential risks for transmission. Breastfeeding is especially effective against infectious diseases because it strengthens the system by directly transferring antibodies from the mother. Breastfeeding benefits baby’s Immune System. Mothers milk provides virtually all the protein, sugar, and fat your baby needs to be healthy, and it also contains many substances that benefit your baby’s immune system, including antibodies, immune factors, enzymes, and white blood cells.

Breastfeeding an intervention to strengthen baby's immune system
The World Health Organization endorses that mothers with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 should be encouraged to initiate or continue to breastfeed. Wikimedia Commons

The research commissioned by India Consensus, a collaboration between Tata Trusts and Copenhagen Consensus, analysed Mass media promotion and intensive counselling of breastfeeding a cheap, yet very powerful intervention with a high BCR. In Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan, the researcher studies a breastfeeding mass media campaign, using television advertisements and counselling of mothers. In Rajasthan, 58% of mothers exclusively breastfeed, while in Andhra Pradesh the figure is 70 %. Based on international evidence, a campaign could increase these to 90% and 93%, saving 12,628 infant lives in Rajasthan and 5,982 lives in AP. Using the language of benefit-cost analysis, in each state the policy would have benefits worth around 8-times costs. Seldom in life are the benefits of simple, cheap policies so obvious and clear-cut: the new evidence points unambiguously to massive benefits from prioritising closing gaps in nutrition interventions. (Abusaleh Shariff; Sharma, 2018)

Also Read: Twitter Censors Display of Lord Ram Tweet, Allows Islamic Protests’ Pictures With Offensive Slogans

The research proposes breastfeeding promotion programs, TV advertisements to be broadcasted during prime time shows, Counselling of newly mothers by a dedicated health staff- one for every 120 visiting mothers – who can teach the importance of breastfeeding to mothers who make pre-natal visits or those mothers who delivered a baby and are admitted in the hospital. Distribution of IEC material /printed fliers/ pamphlets which contain the communication material to mothers which they are given orally at hospitals. Training of mothers, mother and family counselling, IPC, IEC, Training of the front-line workers.

Becoming the parent of a new baby is both a blessing and a huge responsibility. This week, as we celebrate World Breastfeeding Week, we need to call on societies, governments and all employers to adopt policies that are cheap, doable and support breastfeeding. Empowering parents and enabling communities and societies is need of an hour. Breastfeeding requires counselling support, encouragement and guidance. With these basic steps, implemented properly, we can significantly improve breastfeeding rates around the world and give children the best possible start in life. (IANS)

Previous articlePETA Urges Health Ministry to Stop Capture, Use of Monkeys
Next articleA Therapy to Combat Secondary Infections in Covid-19 Patients

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Dizziness on Standing Linked to Higher Risk of Dementia

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that people who feel dizzy or lightheaded when they stand up may have an increased risk of developing dementia. The condition, called...
Read more
Lead Story

Major Goal is to Identify Planets that Could Support Life: NASA

NewsGram Desk - 0
As scientists search for signs of life on planets outside our solar system, astronomers using NASA's Hubble Space Telescope have detected Earth's own brand...
Read more
India

Need to Adapt to Changing Customer Behaviour: McDonald’s

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Siddhi Jain As India moves forward in the Unlock phases, there is a need to adapt to changing customer behaviour and align business operations...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

18,958FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,780FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Dizziness on Standing Linked to Higher Risk of Dementia

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that people who feel dizzy or lightheaded when they stand up may have an increased risk of developing dementia. The condition, called...
Read more

Major Goal is to Identify Planets that Could Support Life: NASA

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
As scientists search for signs of life on planets outside our solar system, astronomers using NASA's Hubble Space Telescope have detected Earth's own brand...
Read more

Need to Adapt to Changing Customer Behaviour: McDonald’s

India NewsGram Desk - 0
By Siddhi Jain As India moves forward in the Unlock phases, there is a need to adapt to changing customer behaviour and align business operations...
Read more

Vitamin D, Calcium Consumption Twice a Day may Reduce Chances of Getting Vertigo Again

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have revealed that taking vitamin D and calcium twice a day may reduce your chances of getting vertigo again - a sudden internal...
Read more

Stock Up Your Monsoon Pantry With These Common Ingredients

India NewsGram Desk - 0
By Puja Gupta The monsoon season is possibly every Indians favourite season! Well it is certainly infamous for one's cravings for all-things-fried, along with a...
Read more

National Handloom Day: PM Modi Salutes People Associated with Handloom, Handicrafts Sector

India NewsGram Desk - 0
On National Handloom Day on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi saluted those associated with the handloom and handicrafts sector and urged people to strengthen...
Read more

It’s an Exciting and Challenging Time to be an Actor: Bobby Deol

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor Bobby Deol is looking forward to foraying into the digital world, and says it is an exciting as well as challenging time to...
Read more

Sidharth Malhotra’s Work-From-Home ‘Jugaad’ Setup Makes Him One of Us

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor Sidharth Malhotra has shared a glimpse of his work-from-home setup, and it is all about good old jugaad. The actor took to Instagram to...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault
CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

18,958FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,780FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada