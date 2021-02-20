World Day of Social Justice: Significance and Important Facts To Know

World Day of Social Justice is commemorated every year on 20th February across the globe. This day is designated by the United Nations in order to call for Social Justice in every country!

Social Justice is concerned with providing equal opportunities, distribution of wealth, healthcare facilities, and privileges within the society. It also includes human rights and looking after people who have faced discrimination on the basis of race, religion, gender, and economic background.

This concept of paying concern towards social justice firstly emerged in the 19th century when the wide disparities in wealth and amenities prolonged through the social structure.

Key Principles of Social Justice:

Access to resources Equity Participation Diversity Human Rights

World Day of Social Justice 2021: A call for social justice in the Digital Economy.

The unprecedented times of COVID have taught the importance of the fair share of resources and opportunities among all, therefore, the World Day of Social Justice in this year of 2021 holds greater importance.

This year’s theme is “A call for social justice in the Digital Economy.”

With people becoming more technology-driven, the global economy is becoming increasingly dependent on the digital medium.

Important Points Towards Ensuring Justice in This Digital World:

We must ensure to fight against hate speech, misinformation, and stop spreading disinformation over the internet. To ensure social justice in the digital world, we need to think bigger, design better, and include more on large-scale projects to serve the public good. Solving for our digital divides is one of the great challenges we are facing. It is important to ensure digital scale building for all. Social justice goes beyond equality. It requires equity and a fundamental recognition of the value of human diversity.

