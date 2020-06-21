Sunday, June 21, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness World Will be a Healthier Place with More People Practising Yoga: Shivraj
Life StyleHealth & FitnessIndiaLead Story

World Will be a Healthier Place with More People Practising Yoga: Shivraj

Yoga has become more relevant during pandemic than ever before, says MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

0
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the significance and relevance of yoga has become more relevant in the times COVID-19 pandemic. Wikimedia Commons

On the occasion of International Yoga Day, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for familiarizing the world with the power of yoga, saying that the significance and relevance of yoga has become more relevant in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his message commemorating the day, Shivraj said the world will be a healthier place with more people practising yoga, adding that global leaders such as Modi could worry about the health of the world, he added.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

“If we bring the science of yoga into our daily life, then our body will be able to deal with thousands of diseases such as corona. Take a pledge to practise yoga and live a healthy life on International Yoga Day,” Shivraj appealed.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Shivraj also stressed that there is no age limit for yoga. Pixabay

Sharing his experience, Shivraj said: “I myself have been doing yoga for many years. I feel the benefits of it. It is the strength of yoga which enables me to work for 16 hours without rest. If I have to leave early in the morning, I do the breathing exercise ‘Anulom-Vilom’ or whichever is possible in the car.”

Also Read: Manushi Chhillar Feels Proud that Yoga is India’s Gift to the World

Quoting Maharishi Patanjali, Shivraj said: “The personality of man is made of seven chakras, infinite energy is present in these chakras. Every chakra can be opened. I believe the power of yoga is infinite. The power of yoga and its benefit can be realised by practising and not through words.”

Stressing there is no age limit for yoga, the Chief Minister Shivraj shared a verse “Prakyamada Siddhimapnoti Sarva Yogeshvatnritta”– that the old, young and the sick can practise it. (IANS)

Previous articleManushi Chhillar Feels Proud that Yoga is India’s Gift to the World
Next articleShiv Khera Shares ‘tips’ on Finding Health, Work and Life Balanced Amid Pandemic

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Shiv Khera Shares ‘tips’ on Finding Health, Work and Life Balanced Amid Pandemic

NewsGram Desk - 0
Renowned motivational speaker Shiv Khera on Sunday shared 'tips' on finding health, work and life balanced amid COVID-19 pandemic, in a webinar organised here...
Read more
Entertainment

Manushi Chhillar Feels Proud that Yoga is India’s Gift to the World

NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress and former Miss World Manushi Chhillar says she feels extremely proud that Yoga is India's gift to the world and that it is...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Type 2 Diabetes Adult Patients May Show Signs at an Early Age of 8

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that people who develop type 2 diabetes as an adult may show early signs of susceptibility at an early age of...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,000FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,769FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Shiv Khera Shares ‘tips’ on Finding Health, Work and Life Balanced Amid Pandemic

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Renowned motivational speaker Shiv Khera on Sunday shared 'tips' on finding health, work and life balanced amid COVID-19 pandemic, in a webinar organised here...
Read more

World Will be a Healthier Place with More People Practising Yoga: Shivraj

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
On the occasion of International Yoga Day, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for familiarizing the...
Read more

Manushi Chhillar Feels Proud that Yoga is India’s Gift to the World

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress and former Miss World Manushi Chhillar says she feels extremely proud that Yoga is India's gift to the world and that it is...
Read more

Type 2 Diabetes Adult Patients May Show Signs at an Early Age of 8

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that people who develop type 2 diabetes as an adult may show early signs of susceptibility at an early age of...
Read more

UK PM Announces “One Meter Plus” Social Distancing Rule

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce a new "one meter plus" social distancing rule to reopen the United Kingdom, the Daily Telegraph newspaper...
Read more

Dying of Hope: Special Prayer Vigil Held in Rome for Refugees

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
World Refugee Day is being observed Saturday with the aim of raising awareness of refugees throughout the world. In Italy, a special prayer vigil...
Read more

New Discovery to Improve Life Quality for Prostate Cancer Patients

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Scientists have discovered a novel formulation of the prostate cancer drug abiraterone acetate that can dramatically improve the quality of life for people suffering...
Read more

Sarvesh Shashi on the Prominence of Yoga

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
One of the yoga's most prominent contemporary voices, Sarvesh Shashi, is not just a yoga entrepreneur, but in his own words, yoga is his...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Joel Rey on 5 best Caribbean cricketers of Indian origin
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,000FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,769FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada