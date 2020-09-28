Monday, September 28, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Entertainment World Heart Day: Choreographer Ashely Lobo on Attaining Heart Health Through Dance
EntertainmentLife StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

World Heart Day: Choreographer Ashely Lobo on Attaining Heart Health Through Dance

Ashley Lobo is also the founder and artistic director of Danceworx Academy and Navdhara Theatre

0
World Heart Day: Ashely lobo on achieving heart health through dance
Ashley Lobo says that for dancers, dance is the workout and their gym and naturally, their fitness companion. IANS

By Siddhi Jain

Indian-Australian choreographer Ashley Lobo, who is also the founder and artistic director of Danceworx Academy and Navdhara Theatre, says that for dancers, dance is the workout and their gym and naturally, their fitness companion.

The noted choreographer speaks to IANSlife on achieving mental and physical health through dance. Excerpts:

Q: Dancing comes naturally to everyone from a baby to an adult. How does it spark mental and physical joy?

A: Yes, that is true, dancing is a natural movement and because it connects the mind and body it sparks mental and physical joy. You don’t need to be the perfect dancer, you have to just want to move your body. Close yourself to everything else, play the music you like and sway away. Dance helps you liberate yourself and it is what makes you feel happy. Today the world has come to a standstill, we are all in shock and dance can help keep the calm and balance our bodies and minds. Dance, for yourself, dance because it is the most natural thing for us to do.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

Q: Being a dancer yourself, your thoughts ln dance being a fitness companion as well..

A: When you exercise, be it dance or any other form, you become flexible and that is the first step in staying healthy. Dance also builds strength and stamina which are other requirements to keep fit and healthy. Also, do not forget, dance helps you ease out socially and sociability is quite another way of staying in the groove. For dancers, dance is the workout and their gym and naturally their fitness companion.

World Heart Day: Ashely lobo on achieving heart health through dance
“When you exercise, be it dance or any other form, you become flexible and that is the first step in staying healthy,” said Ashley. Pinterest

Q: Dancing is the best cardio workout. Do you agree?

A: Cardio has been designed to increase your heart rate and sweat you out – what one does in dance is a form of cardio like aerobics was a craze years ago. Dance helps keeps the muscles moving and the heart is ultimately a muscular organ so inevitably dance helps it stay conditioned. Dance also gives the body strength training – which is important to keep your heart healthy. Not to forget that dance gives the body flexibility which is a way to keep your movement smooth and comfortable. And most importantly, dancing is also fun and a happy person means a happy heart.

Also Read: Here’s Why You Should Change Your Skin & Hair Products Every Season

Q: Speaking about your technique Prana Paint, how is it an exercise in spirituality and holistic health?

A: Prana Paint is a technique that involves a unique sensitizing approach through yoga, breath, connectivity and touch. Prana is a Sanskrit word for life force or energy. The key in this technique is to listen to the body rather than tell it and, to allow rather than to create. It involves various experiential exercises from floor to skin to air that are used to get the person closer to accepting themselves fully and activate the prana flow.

In our world today, we need to look at things that matter more closely than chase things which are not meant to be. Prana Paint helps you to adopt a more expansive approach to listen to yourself – which is your body and mind and calms you to do what is best. (IANS)

Previous articleHere’s Why You Should Change Your Skin & Hair Products Every Season
Next articlePandemic May Cause a Global Tsunami of Mental Health Problems: Researchers

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Tobacco Kills 20% of All People Who Die From Coronary Heart Disease Every Year

NewsGram Desk - 0
The World Health Organization reports tobacco kills 1.9 million people, or 20 percent of all those who die every year from coronary heart disease....
Read more
Health & Fitness

Even Low Alcohol Consumption During Pregnancy Can Impact Child’s Brain Development

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that even low levels of alcohol consumption during pregnancy can have an impact on a child's brain development. The study, published in...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Pandemic May Cause a Global Tsunami of Mental Health Problems: Researchers

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers, including one of Indian-origin, have found that Covid-19 pandemic will cause a global tsunami of mental health problems. Mental health problems were already a...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,133FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,776FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Tobacco Kills 20% of All People Who Die From Coronary Heart Disease Every Year

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The World Health Organization reports tobacco kills 1.9 million people, or 20 percent of all those who die every year from coronary heart disease....
Read more

Even Low Alcohol Consumption During Pregnancy Can Impact Child’s Brain Development

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that even low levels of alcohol consumption during pregnancy can have an impact on a child's brain development. The study, published in...
Read more

Pandemic May Cause a Global Tsunami of Mental Health Problems: Researchers

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers, including one of Indian-origin, have found that Covid-19 pandemic will cause a global tsunami of mental health problems. Mental health problems were already a...
Read more

World Heart Day: Choreographer Ashely Lobo on Attaining Heart Health Through Dance

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
By Siddhi Jain Indian-Australian choreographer Ashley Lobo, who is also the founder and artistic director of Danceworx Academy and Navdhara Theatre, says that for dancers,...
Read more

Here’s Why You Should Change Your Skin & Hair Products Every Season

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
By Puja Gupta With winters approaching, your skin and hair absolutely starts to feel the difference. The change of season is always a complicated time...
Read more

The Party Culture of Hindi Film Industry

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
BY VINOD MIRANI The film industry was known for its party culture. The alcohol flowed freely catering to choice of all, from beer to vodka...
Read more

High Levels of Air Pollution Leads to Increase in Electricity Consumption: Study

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that high levels of air pollution are forcing people to consume more electricity, subsequently causing even greater environmental problems by increasing...
Read more

Using Weighted Chain Blankets May Improve Sleep of Insomnia Patients

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Using weighted chain blankets may lead to better sleep maintenance, a higher daytime activity level, and reduced symptoms of fatigue, depression and anxiety among...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Casti Audio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Ecran display complet cu rama Samsung Galaxy S7 EDGE negru on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
valve on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,133FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,776FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada